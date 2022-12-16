ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Navy Times

Tyler Perry to direct film on WWII’s only all-Black, all-female unit

The legendary 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion — the only all-Black, all-female unit deployed during World War II — will soon have its day on the silver screen. Actor, comedian and director Tyler Perry will produce the war movie “Six Triple Eight” for Netflix, according to a release from the streaming platform.
Navy Times

SEAL Team 1 commander found dead in San Diego residence

Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, commanding officer of SEAL Team 1, was found dead in his San Diego County residence Monday. Naval Special Warfare Command officials said in a statement Wednesday that foul play is not suspected to have played a role in the decorated officer’s death. Navy officials said...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Navy Times

Tell us: What do you think of the Navy ship name, the USS Fallujah?

The Navy’s new America-class amphibious assault ship LHA-9 will be named “Fallujah” to remember 2004′s first and second Battles of Fallujah during the Iraq War, Navy Times recently reported. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said Dec. 13 during the announcement, “The name selection follows...
WASHINGTON STATE
Navy Times

‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’ is a military holiday movie monstrosity

Each year, Hallmark typically puts out one or two military-themed holiday movies. For 2022, that includes a gem called “My Grown-Up Christmas List.”. (Warning: Spoilers ahead!) Taylor Nichols is a journalist who hasn’t been home for a long time. When she steps off the bus onto a snowy landing,...
Navy Times

Navy announces uniform changes, including a new boot, expected in 2023

The Navy is introducing several uniform changes in 2023 — including a new, lightweight safety boot and adjustments to the maternity service dress blue coat. The changes come as the Navy is starting to distribute a new two-piece, flame-retardant uniform billed as the “primary at-sea” option for sailors. The uniform, known as the two-piece organizational clothing uniform, or 2POC, will become more widely available to sailors next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
Navy Times

Budget bill would let Army football star enter NFL draft after all

Army star linebacker Andre Carter II could be headed to the National Football League after all. Tucked into the massive government funding bill unveiled by congressional lawmakers early Tuesday morning is language that would allow athletes from the service academies to receive a waiver and defer their active-duty service in order to play professional sports.
WEST POINT, NY
Navy Times

USS George Washington suicides investigation reveals systemic issues

The suicides of three junior sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier George Washington over six days in April were not connected, according to a Navy investigation into the deaths released this week. But the probe nonetheless reveals systemic Navy shortcomings and raises more questions about the state of the Navy’s...
VIRGINIA STATE

