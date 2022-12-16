Read full article on original website
Navy Times
Tyler Perry to direct film on WWII’s only all-Black, all-female unit
The legendary 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion — the only all-Black, all-female unit deployed during World War II — will soon have its day on the silver screen. Actor, comedian and director Tyler Perry will produce the war movie “Six Triple Eight” for Netflix, according to a release from the streaming platform.
Navy Times
SEAL Team 1 commander found dead in San Diego residence
Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, commanding officer of SEAL Team 1, was found dead in his San Diego County residence Monday. Naval Special Warfare Command officials said in a statement Wednesday that foul play is not suspected to have played a role in the decorated officer’s death. Navy officials said...
Navy Times
Tell us: What do you think of the Navy ship name, the USS Fallujah?
The Navy’s new America-class amphibious assault ship LHA-9 will be named “Fallujah” to remember 2004′s first and second Battles of Fallujah during the Iraq War, Navy Times recently reported. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said Dec. 13 during the announcement, “The name selection follows...
Navy Times
‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’ is a military holiday movie monstrosity
Each year, Hallmark typically puts out one or two military-themed holiday movies. For 2022, that includes a gem called “My Grown-Up Christmas List.”. (Warning: Spoilers ahead!) Taylor Nichols is a journalist who hasn’t been home for a long time. When she steps off the bus onto a snowy landing,...
Navy Times
San Francisco mandates paid military leave for Guardsmen, reservists
Last week, the city of San Francisco became one of the first corners of the United States to require some private employers to provide a form of paid military leave to their employees who serve as part-time members of the National Guard or other reserve components of the military. Federal...
Navy Times
Navy announces uniform changes, including a new boot, expected in 2023
The Navy is introducing several uniform changes in 2023 — including a new, lightweight safety boot and adjustments to the maternity service dress blue coat. The changes come as the Navy is starting to distribute a new two-piece, flame-retardant uniform billed as the “primary at-sea” option for sailors. The uniform, known as the two-piece organizational clothing uniform, or 2POC, will become more widely available to sailors next year.
Navy Times
Toys for Tots gave a toy bunny to a girl in need. She became a Marine.
A 9-year-old Mariela Peña and her family were in their car on a California freeway when her mother broke the news that the young girl and her siblings shouldn’t expect much of a Christmas that year. The family of six had come to live with Peña’s aunt in...
Navy Times
Budget bill would let Army football star enter NFL draft after all
Army star linebacker Andre Carter II could be headed to the National Football League after all. Tucked into the massive government funding bill unveiled by congressional lawmakers early Tuesday morning is language that would allow athletes from the service academies to receive a waiver and defer their active-duty service in order to play professional sports.
Navy Times
USS George Washington suicides investigation reveals systemic issues
The suicides of three junior sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier George Washington over six days in April were not connected, according to a Navy investigation into the deaths released this week. But the probe nonetheless reveals systemic Navy shortcomings and raises more questions about the state of the Navy’s...
