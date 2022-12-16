Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
Bianca Belair Receives Medical Treatment After Vicious Assault During WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked hard to become the star that she is today in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion always has a target on her back, and she knows anyone could be out for her championship. For a while now, Belair and Alexa Bliss had a common enemy in Damage CTRL. However, Bianca Belair was viciously attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW this week. Afterwards, she required medical treatment due to how brutal the attack was.
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
Mandy Rose Made $500K on Racy Venture that Led to Her WWE Release
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
Kurt Angle Provides Update on His Health From a Hospital Bed
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has given an update on his health in a new post on social media. Angle shared a photo from his hospital bed and used hashtags related to ‘body maintenance’ and being ‘pain-free’ after having injections in his back. You can check it out below:
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
Eric Bischoff Says Goldberg’s Superkick Didn’t Cause Bret Hart’s Concussion
Bill Goldberg has been blamed for causing the concussion that ended Bret Hart’s wrestling career decades ago. That caused animosity between Goldberg and Bret. However, a legend in the pro wrestling business believes Hart’s claims were not true. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former...
Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release
Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
Possible Spoiler on Big Return For Tonight’s WWE RAW
According to reports, the former Bronson Reed of WWE NXT, now known as Jonah in NJPW and other promotions, will soon return to WWE. The former NXT North American Champion has been linked to rumors that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wants to bring him back to the company, but according to Fightful Select, talent now believes he is on the way back, with one source speculating that he could return to WWE very soon.
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event
Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
Former WWE star admits to using steroids and says “I wish I would have taken more”
During an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star Maven said the following about his wrestling career…. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Enzo Amore Makes Major Change To His Look
It’s been years since Enzo Amore has appeared on WWE programming, but the former Cruiserweight Champion still manages to make headlines. Recently Enzo appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a potential promo battle with current AEW World Champion MJF. Enzo also showed off a new look when he appeared with a mustache as opposed to the full beard that fans are used to seeing.
Former WWE Star Discusses Steve Austin Refusing To Work With Him
When Marc Mero initially joined WWE in 1996, the company also re-signed Sable, Mero’s wife at the time. On WWE television, Sable bodyslammed Marc Mero during their feud, seemingly ending his career. In an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, the former WWE/WCW star spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count about how...
Mandy Rose Will Be A ‘Self-Made Millionaire’ By 2023 With Premium Content After WWE Release
Mandy Rose was released from WWE, and this news shocked her fans. The former NXT Women’s Champion was fired as a result of the content she posted to her premium content paywall account. Rose is no longer a part of WWE, but she is still raking in the cash.
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
Roman Reigns Could Refuse To Work With Bray Wyatt
Roman Reigns has been on a path of destruction since his return to WWE after his pandemic hiatus. He has ruled over the whole company as the Undisputed Universal Champion, and he shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, almost every single feud Reigns has been in has only increased the stock of both himself and his opponent. However, the same might not be applicable to a potential feud with Bray Wyatt. This is a big reason why Reigns could refuse to work with Wyatt.
Matt Riddle’s Adult Film Star Companion Vents About Him Missing Christmas For Rehab
Matt Riddle just can’t seem to avoid controversy. The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion has been embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his tweets in the past. However, this time he has landed himself in trouble without saying anything. It was reported that Matt...
Randy Orton Once Ripped A Bathroom Urinal Off The Wall
Randy Orton is one of the greatest in-ring performer WWE has ever produced. Right from his developmental days, Orton was hailed as the future of the industry. He had everything you could hope for in a WWE superstar – looks, charisma, personality, and talent. However, Orton wasn’t the easiest to handle backstage and was always upto his own tricks.
