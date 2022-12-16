Read full article on original website
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Deadspin
Money down the drain: NFL owners recently spent almost a billion dollars on fired coaches and execs
If Elon Musk is the icing on the cake named “billionaires aren’t geniuses,” then NFL owners are the batter. According to a recent report, the league recently notified owners that over the last five years they’ve spent a whopping $800 million on coaches and front-office executives that don’t even work for them anymore.
It’s only right that Jeff Saturday has failed miserably
On Saturday, of all days, Jeff Saturday suffered the most embarrassing and pitiful loss in NFL history. His Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-point lead, the largest lead ever given up in an NFL game. The Colts’ 39-36 historic loss to the Minnesota Vikings should finally put to rest any notion...
We really need to be more measured in how we discuss testy exchanges between players and media
The result of ESPN’s Jenna Laine posting the video of Giovani Bernard’s locker room exchange with media, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 34-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, was proper accountability being taken. Bernard was being asked about a botched fake punt in the third quarter. It...
