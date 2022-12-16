ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL Reporter Crushed For What She Tweeted Sunday

Everyone has takes that age poorly from time to time, but few, if any, have aged as poorly as quickly as Josina Anderson's did on Sunday. In the first half of the World Cup final on Sunday, Anderson said that she was waiting for France star Kylian Mbappe to impress her this tournament.
Yardbarker

Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire

Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

Why Julian Edelman thinks Patriots had Matt Patricia coach offense

Julian Edelman doesn’t know what exactly the New England Patriots were thinking when they decided to have Matt Patricia coach the offense. That’s probably by design for Bill Belichick. However, the retired Patriots receiver does have a good guess. Edelman appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub during the...
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory

Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a gigantic game for the Cleveland Browns. While it was an important divisional game, it was also a big game for quarterback Deshaun Watson. With the team’s win, the star quarterback had a message for fans of the Browns. So what...
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend celebrates Bengals’ win over Bucs: ‘Winner winners’

The WAGs of Bengals players had a blast during Cincinnati’s road win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, took to her Instagram story to share a smiling selfie at the game with Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson’s wife, Morgan. The couple tied the knot in July. “Winner winners,” Holzmacher wrote over the photo, which was initially shared by Wilson. The Bengals WAGs are often seen together supporting their respective partners at games. Last week, Holzmacher and Wilson posed for a video together while in Cleveland, where the Bengals defeated the Browns, 23-10. The pair recreated the clip in a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Power Rankings: Lions Have Best Rebuild in Entire NFL

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. We hoped, we prayed, we begged and we got it: Potentially meaningful Lions football at the end of the season. Dan Campbell taking on the rest of the league, Royal Rumble style. This Jets win was a necessary one, showing Detroit that it could win on a day when the opposing offense is pulling one big play after another out of thin air.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’

While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
The Spun

Bills Stadium Announces Significant Penalties For Fans Throwing Snowballs

Attention to all Buffalo Bills fans currently attending tonight's Dolphins game: You will be subject to significant discipline if you throw snowballs. Snowballs were flying all on the field during the first quarter of tonight's AFC East battle. Refs and the stadium announcer were quick to intervene. Fans throwing snowballs...
Yardbarker

Sportscaster says Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'cannot not look cool'

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has had a number of moments where he's shown his cool. Sportscaster and TV personality Kay Adams believes his coolest moment ever came in Week 15. Following Cincinnati's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers, Burrow and QB Tom Brady met at midfield. The third-year quarterback looked to Brady, dabbed him up, and turned away to continue talking to other players.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers QB2 Mitch Trubisky Deserves His Flowers, But Has He Played His Last Snap In Pittsburgh?

It’s been a difficult season for Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. After signing a two-year deal in the off-season, the veteran won the starting job in training camp over rookie, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph. After starting the first four games of the season, he was benched in favor of the team’s 2022 first-round draft pick, Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him

Most defensive backs take it personally when opposing quarterbacks target them in the passing game. New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner is a bit different. Gardner said Monday he was not targeted by the Detroit Lions during Sunday’s game, and he made clear he was irked by that. Gardner said he took the lack of targets personally because he wanted to have a greater impact on the game, especially against his hometown team.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Falcons breakout player suffers season-ending injury

The Falcons’ incredibly deep backfield took a hit over the weekend. Despite Tyler Allgeier‘s career day against the Saints, it was Caleb Huntley who got the start in New Orleans, receiving the first carry of the day. However, it was later revealed that Huntley, amid a breakout campaign, tore his Achilles which will require surgery, per Adam Schefter.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Team's Visiting Locker Room Setup

The Bengals came from behind to beat the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday night. Following the game, Cincinnati tweeted out a video of the team's postgame speech, which took place in the visiting locker room at Raymond James Stadium. NFL fans are pretty stunned by what Tampa Bay's away...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Yankees receive positive injury update on DJ LeMahieu

The Yankees saw DJ LeMahieu come off of his second straight season of breaking down and missing the postseason due to injury. This time around, a toe injury caused LeMahieu to struggle down the stretch with a .355 OPS in his final 103 PAs, but he still posted a strong 116 wRC+ on the season. A high-OBP contact machine, LeMahieu is one of the premier leadoff hitters in the sport, and his presence was sorely missed at the top of the Yankee lineup.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Why the Colts Needed the Embarrassing Loss to the Vikings

At the time of writing this, it has been around 60 hours since Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal sailed through the uprights at U.S. Bank Stadium. That overtime field goal completed the biggest comeback in NFL history. The Indianapolis Colts, who led 33-0 at halftime, fell to the Minnesota Vikings 39-36. It was a collapse of epic proportions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

