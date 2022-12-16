Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
‘Wednesday’ draws 2nd-largest weekly streaming viewership
In its first five days of release, “Wednesday” drew the second-largest viewership in Nielsen’s brief history of releasing streaming viewership figures, according to figures released Wednesday. Viewers spent 5.988 billion minutes between Nov. 23-27 watching the eight episodes of Netflix’s supernatural-infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega)...
Review: Clumsy Whitney Houston biopic mars its star's skill
Whitney Houston’s voice was one of a kind and the creative team behind a new big-budget biopic of the singer had no choice but to agree. Naomi Ackie, who plays Houston in “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” turns in a fierce performance but is asked to lip-sync throughout to Houston biggest hits. The effect is, at best, an expensive karaoke session.
Review: In ‘Corsage,’ a real-life empress gets a new story
A winsome young woman marries into the top echelon of royalty, becomes lonely in a passionless marriage, and suffers eating disorders and depression even as she fascinates the outside world. Decades after her untimely death, they’re still making movies and TV shows about her. P.S. Guess what? Her name...
Q&A: Baumbach finds a cinematic playground in 'White Noise'
It was early in the pandemic when filmmaker Noah Baumbach, for the first time in his career, found himself wondering what he was going to do next. 2019 had been a big year, both professionally and in his personal life. He lost his father. He had a child, with partner Greta Gerwig. And both had big movies ( his was “Marriage Story,”hers was “Little Women” ) that had put them on the months-long awards circuit with an infant up until the Oscars.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0