ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair Receives Medical Treatment After Vicious Assault During WWE RAW

Bianca Belair worked hard to become the star that she is today in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion always has a target on her back, and she knows anyone could be out for her championship. For a while now, Belair and Alexa Bliss had a common enemy in Damage CTRL. However, Bianca Belair was viciously attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW this week. Afterwards, she required medical treatment due to how brutal the attack was.
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Called Out For ‘Cheating’ By Adult Film Star Companion

Matt Riddle was ruthlessly attacked by Solo Sikoa in the aftermath of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos on the December 5, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW. In reality, The Original Bro was suspended after failing to pass a second drug test. It appears that Riddle’s love life isn’t running smooth as well.
MONTANA STATE
ringsidenews.com

Doudrop Assures Fans She’s Not Dead Amid WWE Absence

Doudrop has received very little attention on WWE programming after Vince McMahon’s retirement. The former Piper Niven has only wrestled seven times since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer in July, winning only two of those seven matches. Many fans have been concerned about Doudrop’s unexplained absence, however, she has now cleared it up.
ringsidenews.com

Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content

Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
ringsidenews.com

Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal

Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
ringsidenews.com

Misha Montana Shuts Down Matt Riddle Cheating Narrative

Matt Riddle was kicked off the WWE television roster after failing a second drug test. They wrote a storyline injury, but reports are he popped dirty for his second Wellness Policy test. Riddle seems to be having a lot of problems in his personal life as well. A picture of the former WWE United States Champion kissing adult film actor Misha Montana, who is supposed to be her girlfriend, recently went viral on social media. It seems the two of them are not exclusive.
MONTANA STATE
ringsidenews.com

Bronson Reed Returns During WWE RAW

Bronson Reed was given a monstrous push during his run in Triple H’s version of NXT. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard had nothing on the table for the big man after the NXT reboot and showed him the door. Tonight, Reed made his return to WWE. Bronson Reed...
ringsidenews.com

Alexa Bliss Says Bray Wyatt Abandoned Her By Leaving WWE

Alexa Bliss’ storyline with The Fiend (aka Bray Wyatt) was one of the highlights of WWE television during the pandemic era. Wyatt exited WWE and Bliss reverted to being a babyface. Tonight, she once again teased a reunion with her former ally. Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair were featured...
ringsidenews.com

Rhea Ripley Participates In Impromptu Intergender Match During WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley shocked fans and peers alike when she bodyslammed Luke Gallows during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW. Tonight, the Eradicator of The Judgment Day upped the ante. Rhea Ripley accompanied Judgment Day to the ring for their match against The Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford...
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Set New Record Against The Usos

The Usos are definitely one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE. They faced up against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE RAW last night. By defeating The Usos for the second time during their historic reigns as champions, the two RAW stars set a new milestone.
ringsidenews.com

The Bloodline Destroys Andre Chase During WWE RAW

The Bloodline is one of the most talked-about stable in pro wrestling today. Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn continue to captivate fans with their incredible storytelling abilities. Tonight, the group made another statement on RAW. Paul Heyman opened tonight’s edition of RAW with a promo. The...
ringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Says He’s ‘Finished Up’ With Top AEW Faction

The Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club have been feuding with each other for what feels like an eternity now. However, Jon Moxley’s win over Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage last week, it looks like this lengthy feud between the two factions is now over. Chris Jericho...
ringsidenews.com

Andre The Giant Once No-Sold Jake Roberts’ Snake Breaking Off Two Fangs In His Shoulder

WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has been part of the AEW since 2020. Prior to that, Roberts made a name for himself in WWE, where he had classic feuds with the likes of Randy Savage and more. He has interacted with many other legends during this time in WWE, including Andre The Giant. In fact, he recently shared a very outrageous story about Andre The Giant.
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton Once Ripped A Bathroom Urinal Off The Wall

Randy Orton is one of the greatest in-ring performer WWE has ever produced. Right from his developmental days, Orton was hailed as the future of the industry. He had everything you could hope for in a WWE superstar – looks, charisma, personality, and talent. However, Orton wasn’t the easiest to handle backstage and was always upto his own tricks.
ringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns Could Refuse To Work With Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns has been on a path of destruction since his return to WWE after his pandemic hiatus. He has ruled over the whole company as the Undisputed Universal Champion, and he shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, almost every single feud Reigns has been in has only increased the stock of both himself and his opponent. However, the same might not be applicable to a potential feud with Bray Wyatt. This is a big reason why Reigns could refuse to work with Wyatt.
ringsidenews.com

Belief That Mandy Rose Put More Effort In Wrestling Than Ronda Rousey

Mandy Rose dominated the women’s division in NXT for the better part of the past year. Her reign as NXT Women’s Champion will forever be remembered as one of the greatest reigns in the brand’s history. However, her title reign came to an abrupt end last week on NXT after Roxanne Perez defeated her for the title.
ringsidenews.com

Alberto Del Rio Has Not Spoken To Triple H About WWE Return

Alberto Del Rio first debuted in the WWE in 2010. Soon after his debut, Del Rio was pushed as a prominent heel and even won the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships during his tenure with the company. However, after problems backstage, which resulted in him getting terminated from the company, he was on his own once again.
ringsidenews.com

Jack Gallagher Gets Demolished In Pro MMA Debut

The #SpeakingOut movement caused a lot of pro wrestling companies to make hard decisions when it came to how they wanted to deal with their talent being accused of assault, among other things. WWE decided to release Jack Gallagher back in 2020 for his inclusion in the movement. Gallagher has been away from pro wrestling for a while now and eventually made his professional MMA debut. However, it didn’t turn out the way he would have wanted it to.
ringsidenews.com

Impact Wrestling Was Interested In Athena After Her WWE Release

Athena enjoyed a successful six-year run with WWE as Ember Moon, where she added the NXT Women Championship and the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship to her accolades. After her release in November 2021, Athena was determined to become All Elite. It almost wasn’t that was if Impact Wrestling has anything to say about it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy