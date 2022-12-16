Chicago — Charges have been filed against four men who allegedly ran from a stolen pickup truck after crashing it into the Goethe Memorial statue in Lincoln Park on Monday. Chicago police had been looking for the Dodge Ram 1500 TRX since it was used by a gunman who fired an AR-15 rifle and a handgun at a man near Lake View High School on Saturday, officials said.

