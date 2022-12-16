Read full article on original website
Jorene Cicero
5d ago
Why are innocent people forced to buy guns and get concealed carry permits to protect themselves? Chicago and Cook County will turn into the old wild west which we don't want, if we don't crack down on crime.
guest
5d ago
The innocent need to get clever and wolfy and turn the tables on these punks and show them who the sheep really are.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
4 men charged after stolen truck containing 3 guns crashed into Lincoln Park monument
Chicago — Charges have been filed against four men who allegedly ran from a stolen pickup truck after crashing it into the Goethe Memorial statue in Lincoln Park on Monday. Chicago police had been looking for the Dodge Ram 1500 TRX since it was used by a gunman who fired an AR-15 rifle and a handgun at a man near Lake View High School on Saturday, officials said.
Man shot to death inside South Side business
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside a business on Chicago's South Side in Gresham Tuesday night. Police say a man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask entered a business in the 8000 block of South Halsted Street around 11:55 p.m. and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.
After kicking woman onto Red Line tracks, attacker told passersby she jumped in a suicide attempt: prosecutors
Chicago — After kicking a woman onto the Red Line tracks as an El train pulled into the Chicago-State station on Tuesday, Donald Jackson called the woman a “b*tch” and told bystanders that she threw herself on the tracks in a suicide attempt, prosecutors alleged Wednesday. The attack was captured on CTA surveillance video, and CWBChicago published a portion of the footage Wednesday morning.
Man dead after Auburn Gresham shooting inside barber shop: Chicago police
Chicago police said someone wearing all black and a black ski mask walked into a barber shop Tuesday night and fatally shot a 32-year-old.
2 teens charged in Englewood carjacking
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged with carjacking a man earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood. The boys, 14 and 16, are accused of stealing a car from a 63-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 7 in the 6300 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police.
46 years for man who shot Magnificent Mile restaurant manager, tied up employees during robbery
Chicago — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison for shooting a Magnificent Mile restaurant manager and tying up several of its employees during a robbery five years ago. Marcus Norwood, 45, is scheduled to be paroled in May 2038 after serving half his sentence.
Secretly-dispatched police catch catalytic converter thief on NW Side
Chicago police utilized a “silent dispatch” to catch a catalytic converter thief in the act on the Northwest Side early Friday, according to CPD records. The relatively uncommon technique, which can prevent suspects who monitor police radio transmissions from learning that cops are on the way, sends officers to the scene via a computer message in their squad cars.
CTA video shows woman being pushed onto Red Line tracks in River North; charges filed
Chicago — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man for allegedly pushing a woman from the Chicago-State Red Line platform as a train pulled into the station on Tuesday morning. Ashley Goss, 39, is expected to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Chicago woman stole a gun, used it to rob a 7-Eleven, then sold it to a stranger for $30 worth of heroin — all in about 20 minutes, officials say
Chicago — As prosecutors laid out allegations against a Chicago woman during a bail hearing on Sunday, the details kept getting worse. And worse. And worse. It is, really, a little slice of the current state of affairs in Chicago. A slice we’d all probably be better off without.
West Town, Chicago shooting: Man killed on Mariano's rooftop parking lot ID'd
Chicago police said the 37-year-old was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot.
Woman pushed onto Chicago CTA tracks, man arrested: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was injured, and a man was arrested after he allegedly pushed her onto CTA Red Line tracks Tuesday morning. Around 9:33 a.m., police say the female victim was standing on the CTA Red Line platform in the 800 block of North State Street when an unknown man approached her and pushed her.
Second Chicago police officer in one week believed to have died by suicide
A Chicago police officer was found dead in her home on Tuesday morning, according to authorities. This marks the third officer to have died this week, and the second who is believed to have died by suicide.
Disabled veteran killed in Chicago fire at apartment on city's West Side, neighbors say
Neighbors said the victim was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who used a wheelchair.
Slow-poke catalytic converter crew graciously waves another driver to pass as they work in West Rogers Park (Video)
Chicago — They may be the most courteous catalytic converter theft crew in Chicago — and probably one of the slowest. But a video of this three-man team at work on the North Side earlier this month shows how bold and carefree the city’s catalytic converter crews are.
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each Other
Kenshon Ward, Shante Bohanan, Joanna Wright, and Malo "Chris" GulleyPhoto byTrue Case Files. The unbelievable murders & disappearances in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, as reported by True Case Files and The Charley Project.
Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
Gunmen fire more than 30 rounds, killing man at Ukrainian Village parking garage
Chicago — A man was shot to death as he sat in his car at a Ukrainian Village grocery store on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said. Investigators found more than 30 shell casings from rifle rounds at the scene, an officer said. The victim, 37, was sitting in his...
2 teens charged with robberies in Bucktown, Near West Side
Chicago — Two juvenile boys have been charged with participating in a robbery spree Friday morning that stretched from Bucktown to the Near West Side. The area has been hard-hit by similar robbery sprees since mid-November, and the crimes keep happening even though police have made several arrests. The...
Chicago suspect wanted after shooting teen in face on CTA Red Line train, police say
Chicago police are searching for a suspect who shot a teen in an ear and an eye while aboard a CTA Red Line train in the city's Chinatown neighborhood early Sunday.
Chicago police: Gunmen shoot man multiple times at South Side gas station
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon at a gas station in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 1:05 p.m., police say the male victim was in the parking lot of the gas station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and multiple people got out and opened fire.
