Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
Misha Montana Shuts Down Matt Riddle Cheating Narrative
Matt Riddle was kicked off the WWE television roster after failing a second drug test. They wrote a storyline injury, but reports are he popped dirty for his second Wellness Policy test. Riddle seems to be having a lot of problems in his personal life as well. A picture of the former WWE United States Champion kissing adult film actor Misha Montana, who is supposed to be her girlfriend, recently went viral on social media. It seems the two of them are not exclusive.
Matt Riddle Called Out For ‘Cheating’ By Adult Film Star Companion
Matt Riddle was ruthlessly attacked by Solo Sikoa in the aftermath of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos on the December 5, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW. In reality, The Original Bro was suspended after failing to pass a second drug test. It appears that Riddle’s love life isn’t running smooth as well.
Bianca Belair Receives Medical Treatment After Vicious Assault During WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked hard to become the star that she is today in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion always has a target on her back, and she knows anyone could be out for her championship. For a while now, Belair and Alexa Bliss had a common enemy in Damage CTRL. However, Bianca Belair was viciously attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW this week. Afterwards, she required medical treatment due to how brutal the attack was.
Matt Riddle’s Ex Fires Back At Fans Dragging Her Amid Cheating & Abuse Claims
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. Unfortunately, that seems like a distant memory at this point after the latest drama concerning The Original Bro. Things have just not been going well for Riddle as of late. He was removed from WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s first ex decided to fire back at fans dragging her.
MVP Teases Hurt Business Reunion During WWE RAW
MVP guided Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to singles and tag tile glory during the pandemic era, but Vince McMahon dissolved Hurt Business without a logical explanation. It appears that a reunion is around the corner. Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick brought up the Bobby Lashley incident during...
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Set New Record Against The Usos
The Usos are definitely one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE. They faced up against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE RAW last night. By defeating The Usos for the second time during their historic reigns as champions, the two RAW stars set a new milestone.
Chris Jericho Called Out For Copying The Bloodline Angle
Chris Jericho has been part of the professional wrestling world for well over thirty years now. He amassed millions of supporters throughout the course of his lengthy, brilliant career. Jericho recently gained attention, but not for the right reasons. Jim Cornette, a seasoned wrestling commenter, has charged Chris Jericho with...
Rhea Ripley Participates In Impromptu Intergender Match During WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley shocked fans and peers alike when she bodyslammed Luke Gallows during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW. Tonight, the Eradicator of The Judgment Day upped the ante. Rhea Ripley accompanied Judgment Day to the ring for their match against The Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford...
Enzo Amore Destroys MJF In Brutal Rant
AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has to be one of the best promo talkers in pro wrestling. When he speaks, the audience pays attention to what he says in his amazing promos. Now a former WWE superstar feels that he would own MJF on the microphone. While making an...
Bronson Reed Returns During WWE RAW
Bronson Reed was given a monstrous push during his run in Triple H’s version of NXT. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard had nothing on the table for the big man after the NXT reboot and showed him the door. Tonight, Reed made his return to WWE. Bronson Reed...
Chris Jericho Says He’s ‘Finished Up’ With Top AEW Faction
The Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club have been feuding with each other for what feels like an eternity now. However, Jon Moxley’s win over Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage last week, it looks like this lengthy feud between the two factions is now over. Chris Jericho...
Doudrop Assures Fans She’s Not Dead Amid WWE Absence
Doudrop has received very little attention on WWE programming after Vince McMahon’s retirement. The former Piper Niven has only wrestled seven times since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer in July, winning only two of those seven matches. Many fans have been concerned about Doudrop’s unexplained absence, however, she has now cleared it up.
Mandy Rose Will Be A ‘Self-Made Millionaire’ By 2023 With Premium Content After WWE Release
Mandy Rose was released from WWE, and this news shocked her fans. The former NXT Women’s Champion was fired as a result of the content she posted to her premium content paywall account. Rose is no longer a part of WWE, but she is still raking in the cash.
Dustin Rhodes Asks Fans To Keep His Mother In Their Prayers
Dustin Rhodes is considered a proper veteran in professional wrestling, after wrestling in the business for many decades now. Rhodes has seen the rise and fall of many companies and continued to push on no matter what. Rhodes also loves his family very dearly and it seems he recently asked fans to keep his mother in their prayers.
Jack Gallagher Gets Demolished In Pro MMA Debut
The #SpeakingOut movement caused a lot of pro wrestling companies to make hard decisions when it came to how they wanted to deal with their talent being accused of assault, among other things. WWE decided to release Jack Gallagher back in 2020 for his inclusion in the movement. Gallagher has been away from pro wrestling for a while now and eventually made his professional MMA debut. However, it didn’t turn out the way he would have wanted it to.
Alexa Bliss Says Bray Wyatt Abandoned Her By Leaving WWE
Alexa Bliss’ storyline with The Fiend (aka Bray Wyatt) was one of the highlights of WWE television during the pandemic era. Wyatt exited WWE and Bliss reverted to being a babyface. Tonight, she once again teased a reunion with her former ally. Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair were featured...
Andre The Giant Once No-Sold Jake Roberts’ Snake Breaking Off Two Fangs In His Shoulder
WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has been part of the AEW since 2020. Prior to that, Roberts made a name for himself in WWE, where he had classic feuds with the likes of Randy Savage and more. He has interacted with many other legends during this time in WWE, including Andre The Giant. In fact, he recently shared a very outrageous story about Andre The Giant.
