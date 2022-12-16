TAMPA, Fla. - Charges of domestic battery against former Buccaneer Antonio Brown are being dropped, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office. In joint filings from Brown and his ex-fiancee, Chelsie Marie Kyriss, who is the mother of Browns' five children, the pair requested law enforcement not pursue charges against the former Bucs wide receiver. Rather, the parties asked they be allowed to resolve their differences in private, citing Bible verses from the chapters of Leviticus, Matthew and James, as well as court cases involving police perjury.

