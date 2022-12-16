Read full article on original website
When Should You Take Down Your Christmas Lights?
Fall brings decoration-heavy holidays. Jack-o’-lanterns and skeletons give way to corn stalks and hay bales. And after that last bite of pie is eaten on Thanksgiving? Out come the Christmas lights. (Although these days, waiting until Thanksgiving signals major restraint.) Whether you toss a string of lights on a...
How To Keep an Amaryllis Plant Alive After Christmas
Ten years ago, when I placed a potted amaryllis bulb on my desk at work, no one seemed to know what it was. In my non-scientific poll of anyone who came by, I was astonished to find 75% of my co-workers couldn’t identify the big bulb. Today, thanks in...
Is Your Christmas Tree Infested with Bugs?
It’s finally done. The garlands are hung and the decorations are up. You’re ready to sit back enjoy the Christmas tree and bask in the warm glow of the fireplace and the Christmas lights when suddenly you notice something. It starts with the smallest of movements, but then...
How To Start Decluttering When It Feels Overwhelming
We’ve all been there. The mountains of mail, the overstuffed closet. From tools to toys, clutter just becomes part of the background. Even the neatest among us accumulates a lot of stuff. When do we do something about it?. “I think you know in your gut that it’s time...
Half Christmas Trees Are the Perfect Way to Save Space This Holiday Season
Christmas trees are a major symbol of the holiday season, but not everyone has the space to set up a whole tree, even if it’s artificial. Over the years, the popularity of one space-saving option has increased among people who live in small living spaces: artificial half Christmas trees.
Indoor Herb Garden Ideas and Inspiration
Get inspired to keep fresh herbs always within reach with these beautiful and creative indoor herb garden ideas!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
What Is a Foyer? Everything You Need to Know
What is a foyer? If you’ve just bought a house or moved out on your own, you might find yourself wondering if your home has one and how to furnish it in style. Fortunately, it isn’t nearly as intimidating as it might sound. What is a Foyer?. Merriam-Webster...
Cyber Week Isn’t Over! Shop the Wayfair Deals You Missed
Cyber Week is over for most retailers…but not for Wayfair! From December 7-18, Wayfair is offering Twelve Days of Markdowns, featuring a new deal every 24 hours. There are savings available for the taking across categories, including furniture, decor and appliances. As Sales and Deals Editor, this definitely piqued my interest—extended sales are so rare, and trust me when I say I’ll be taking full advantage of the continued markdowns.
How To Sharpen a Chainsaw The Easy Way
Chainsaws make cutting wood a cinch, but you'll soon be stuck if you don't know how to sharpen the chain. Yes, you can do it yourself!. Chainsaws are great tools, and keeping them in good working order is vital to woodcutting success. All chains go dull with heavy use, so it's important to know how to sharpen the chain teeth.
10 Tool Deals to Shop This Week—Score up to 65% Off
Maybe Santa didn’t bring the tools you wanted this year, or maybe your New Year’s resolution is to get a head start on DIY projects that require new gadgets. Either way, tool deals are the perfect excuse to pick up new equipment at a low price. From drills to saws, these tool sales make stocking the workshop easy on your wallet.
What To Know Before Buying Vegetable and Flower Seeds
When I was little, the arrival of the annual Toys ‘R Us Christmas catalog was one of the most exciting days of the whole year. I’d grab my favorite pink highlighter and excitedly circle everything inside that I hoped Santa would bring me. I remember my mother laughing...
