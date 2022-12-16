Read full article on original website
Related
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for controlled access to blockchain data (USPTO 11514176): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Bellas, Eric (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11514176 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In the world of business an interaction between a business and a customer, or the business and another business, typically requires validation of one or more pieces of information before a transaction can take place. This validation is often achieved by the participants involved in the interaction contacting a central authority that is a trusted source of truth for the particular piece of information. The central authority may then validate, or not validate, the particular piece of information and communicate its findings to the participants. Based upon the validation, or lack of validation, a consensus among the participants is formed and assuming the information is valid the transaction between the participants may take place, and subsequently be recorded.
Patriot Growth Insurance Services Creates Partnership with Koverage Insurance Group
FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC announces a new partnership with. , Koverage is a full-service insurance agency that provides commercial property & casualty insurance, personal lines coverage, and employee benefits programs in more than 25 states. Koverage was founded in 2017...
B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Liberty Mutual, State Farm, Zurich, Allstate: B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global B2B Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events
On December 21, 2022 , White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. ("White Mountains") announced that it has led an investor group in capitalizing. reinsurance sidecar sponsored by White Mountains's specialty property and. casualty reinsurance and insurance subsidiary,. Ark Insurance Holdings Limited. ("Ark"), for the purpose of reinsuring business written by Ark's.
A man with a back injury seeks a medically assisted death because he can't afford rent- Doctor signs off on the request
Amir Farsoud recently shared that, fearing he may lose his housing and with no significant relationships, he applied for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) instead. Farsoud was disabled due to a back injury. The injury makes him suffer near-continuous pain. [i]
KBRA Assigns BBB+ IFSR to Olympus Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns a BBB+ insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) to. specializing in homeowners’ insurance solely in the state of. . The company focuses on homeowners with higher financial responsibility scores and new homes with newer roofs for its HO-3 policies. Olympus also writes fire and allied lines as well as a small portion of inland marine policies. Olympus Insurance Company’s IFSR reflects the company’s sound profitability and risk adjusted capitalization, strong financial flexibility provided by its parent company,
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company, Revises Under Review Status to Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb+” (Good) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) of. Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company. (Gulf Guaranty Life) (. Flowood, MS. ). AM Best has maintained the under review...
Agricultural Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants AXA, Zurich, AIG: The Global Agricultural Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- Global Agricultural Insurance Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Agricultural Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are PICC,
Bicycle Insurance Available to Fill the Gap and Protect You from Financial Liabilities
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bicycle insurance policies available from Velosurance now offer the option to purchase. of cyclist personal liability coverage. While liability coverage is important for all cyclists, the newly available. $300,000. limit is especially important for those who are covered by a personal...
Pepper Consumer IoT Platform and Notion, Comcast’s InsurTech Business Unit, Combine to Create a Leading IoT Platform Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pepper and Notion announced today they have combined, creating a leading IoT and smart home platform business that will offer insurance carriers customized, seamless and connected solutions in the fast growing Insurtech and IoT industries. Pepper enables businesses worldwide to build, deliver and monetize secure connected devices and services to consumers through a sustainable revenue model. Notion is an easy-to-use DIY smart property monitoring sensor system and app to enable home and small business owners to proactively monitor and reduce loss from costly property damages. Comcast, the previous owner of Notion, has made an investment in the Pepper/Notion combination.
A.M. Best Affirms Tokio Marine HCC Insurance Company Ratings of A++ With Stable Outlook
HOUSTON , Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that. has affirmed the ‘A++’ (Superior) Financial Strength Ratings and ‘aa+’ Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of the property/casualty insurance companies in the. Houston Casualty Group. and. HCC Life Insurance Company. . The outlook...
Chubb Names Teresa Black Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, North America Surety
WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has appointed. Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of North America Surety. In this new role,. will have responsibility for the underwriting, strategy and profitable growth of Commercial and Construction Surety business in. North America. . will continue to report...
Mark Farrah Associates Presents Insights About Private-Sector Health Insurance Business
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, presents a high-level overview of health benefit insights gleaned from MFA’s. product. Large private-sector employers providing health and welfare benefit plans subject to ERISA are required to file the annual Form 5500 with the. Internal Revenue Service. . Form 5500 is a...
White Mountains Leads Investor Group in Ark-Sponsored Reinsurance Sidecar
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) ("White Mountains") announced today that. ("Ark"), its specialty property and casualty reinsurance and insurance subsidiary, has sponsored the formation of a reinsurance sidecar to provide collateralized reinsurance capacity for its global property catastrophe portfolio. Outrigger...
King Insurance Partners continues expansion with First Florida Insurance Network, Inc.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that. First Florida Insurance Network, Inc. ("FFI" or the "Company") has joined the. King Insurance Partners. team. Founded in 2003, and located in. Palm...
Patent Issued for Document generation with dynamic watermarking (USPTO 11514438): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Meyer, Gregory B. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11514438, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for patient record matching (USPTO 11515018): Express Scripts StrategiC Development Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Ahmad, Mateen ( Iselin, NJ , US), Kreitzman, Elisa D. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Express Scripts StrategiC Development Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Health care is provided to patients using health care records that are associated with patients throughout their lives. Information can be included in these records to try and associate each record with a different patient. In.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0