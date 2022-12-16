ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Patent Issued for Systems and methods for controlled access to blockchain data (USPTO 11514176): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Bellas, Eric (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11514176 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In the world of business an interaction between a business and a customer, or the business and another business, typically requires validation of one or more pieces of information before a transaction can take place. This validation is often achieved by the participants involved in the interaction contacting a central authority that is a trusted source of truth for the particular piece of information. The central authority may then validate, or not validate, the particular piece of information and communicate its findings to the participants. Based upon the validation, or lack of validation, a consensus among the participants is formed and assuming the information is valid the transaction between the participants may take place, and subsequently be recorded.
B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Liberty Mutual, State Farm, Zurich, Allstate: B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global B2B Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events

On December 21, 2022 , White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. ("White Mountains") announced that it has led an investor group in capitalizing. reinsurance sidecar sponsored by White Mountains's specialty property and. casualty reinsurance and insurance subsidiary,. Ark Insurance Holdings Limited. ("Ark"), for the purpose of reinsuring business written by Ark's.
KBRA Assigns BBB+ IFSR to Olympus Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns a BBB+ insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) to. specializing in homeowners’ insurance solely in the state of. . The company focuses on homeowners with higher financial responsibility scores and new homes with newer roofs for its HO-3 policies. Olympus also writes fire and allied lines as well as a small portion of inland marine policies. Olympus Insurance Company’s IFSR reflects the company’s sound profitability and risk adjusted capitalization, strong financial flexibility provided by its parent company,
Agricultural Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants AXA, Zurich, AIG: The Global Agricultural Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- Global Agricultural Insurance Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Agricultural Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are PICC,
Pepper Consumer IoT Platform and Notion, Comcast’s InsurTech Business Unit, Combine to Create a Leading IoT Platform Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pepper and Notion announced today they have combined, creating a leading IoT and smart home platform business that will offer insurance carriers customized, seamless and connected solutions in the fast growing Insurtech and IoT industries. Pepper enables businesses worldwide to build, deliver and monetize secure connected devices and services to consumers through a sustainable revenue model. Notion is an easy-to-use DIY smart property monitoring sensor system and app to enable home and small business owners to proactively monitor and reduce loss from costly property damages. Comcast, the previous owner of Notion, has made an investment in the Pepper/Notion combination.
White Mountains Leads Investor Group in Ark-Sponsored Reinsurance Sidecar

HAMILTON, Bermuda , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) ("White Mountains") announced today that. ("Ark"), its specialty property and casualty reinsurance and insurance subsidiary, has sponsored the formation of a reinsurance sidecar to provide collateralized reinsurance capacity for its global property catastrophe portfolio. Outrigger...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for patient record matching (USPTO 11515018): Express Scripts StrategiC Development Inc.

-- A patent by the inventors Ahmad, Mateen ( Iselin, NJ , US), Kreitzman, Elisa D. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Express Scripts StrategiC Development Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Health care is provided to patients using health care records that are associated with patients throughout their lives. Information can be included in these records to try and associate each record with a different patient. In.
