Louisiana State

InsuranceNewsNet

Neptune Flood Announces Results of the 2022 Neptune Consumer Survey of Flood Awareness

Largest private flood insurance company partners with the University of South Florida Customer Experience Lab. for third consecutive year to gather consumer perceptions and attitudes towards flood insurance. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ,. Dec. 21, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the largest private flood insurance company, today announced the results of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NAIC Releases 2021 Insurance Department Resources Report

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) released the 35th edition of the Insurance Department Resources Report (IDRR), which is developed primarily through an extensive survey of the NAIC member states. Divided into two volumes, the report helps state insurance departments assess their resources in comparison to other states, and it details how state insurance departments manage available resources to effectively regulate an increasingly complex and competitive industry.
ILLINOIS STATE
National Association of Professional Insurance Agents: Deal To Fund Federal Government Includes Provisions To Aid Crop Insurance Agents

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) An agreement reached by Congress on an omnibus deal to fund the federal government until. National Association of Professional Insurance Agents. (PIA). The deal comes just weeks after PIA crop insurance agents came to. Washington, D.C. to promote the provisions, which seek to reverse actions...
KANSAS STATE
Schneider Priorities Included in Bipartisan Funding Bill Including Local Projects, Improvements to Retirement Security, Health Insurance, Support for Innovative Medical Devices

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congress released the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Omnibus Funding Bill. The bill includes funding for. projects, funding to protect children enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP, and language to reform the Electoral Count Act. All 15 of Congressman. Community Project Funding (CPF) submissions were included in...
ILLINOIS STATE
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress' plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on. spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. The legislation will sunset a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that prohibited states from booting people off Medicaid. The Biden administration has been under mounting pressure to declare the public health emergency over, with 25 Republican governors asking the president to end it in a letter on Monday, which cited growing concerns about bloated Medicaid enrollment.
WASHINGTON STATE
Massive omnibus package delivers health wins for both parties

Washington Times, The (DC) The new government spending bill would allow states to begin reevaluating who is eligible for Medicaid insurance as of April, untethering enrollment from the COVID-19 public health emergency in a win for. GOP. lawmakers and governors. State. Republicans. complained to. that a continuous-enrollment provision had forced...
OREGON STATE
Medicaid got a lot of attention in the year-end spending bill: Lawmakers are also addressing pandemic preparedness and Medicare funding.

Today's edition: A major effort is needed to remove illegal vaping products from the market, according to an independent review of the Food and Drug Administration's tobacco regulators. Both Democrats and Republicans scored major health policy wins in the sweeping package to fund the government through the end of September. The quick snapshot: Congress…
Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue

Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. But it is unclear whether Congress will place a hold on payment cuts or if such a measure would pass before the cuts take effect next year. If Congress were to soften or avert the planned reductions, the measure to do so would be attached to…
Congressional Research Service Issues In Focus White Paper on Unemployment Insurance & "Millionaires"

WASHINGTON , Dec. 20 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following In Focus white paper on the. and "Millionaires": Recent Data and Policy Considerations. (UI) system, unemployed workers - including high-income workers - who meet program requirements are eligible to receive UI benefits. States, which determine many of the eligibility requirements for UI benefits, may not restrict eligibility based on individual or household income. The now-expired enhanced UI benefits created by.
Congress reaches deal on historic retirement saving changes

Congress reached agreement Monday on historic retirement saving changes, tucked inside a massive $1.7 trillion spending plan expected to pass in the coming days. Industry lobbyists were still pouring through the bill's 4,155 pages this morning. In addition to SECURE 2.0 retirement provisions, the Registration for Indexed-Linked Annuities Act is also included, the Insured Retirement Institute said.
