‘Bachelor’ Alum Seinne Fleming Marries Doug Fillmore

“The Bachelor” alum Seinne Fleming is officially married!

Fleming tied the knot with longtime beau Doug Fillmore in Belmond Cap Juluca, Anguilla.

They told Us Weekly, “After months of debating a variety of wedding options from big to small, we finally made the decision to have an intimate beach ceremony with just the two of us! We researched every hotel in the Caribbean and fell in love with Belmond Cap Juluca the moment we saw it. The hotel is located on the stunning Maundays Bay [on] the quaint but vibrant island of Anguilla, and it did not disappoint. We’re already planning our next trip back and could not have imagined a more magical destination for our elopement and honeymoon.”

The couple got legally married last month in the U.S. before flying to Anguilla.

They explained, “Although we opted for an intimate ceremony in Anguilla, it was incredibly important to have our family present during the moment when we legally said ‘I do.’ Our civil ceremony and reception took place in Los Angeles a few weeks prior to our symbolic ceremony.”

As for their beach wedding in Anguilla, they shared, “Our favorite elements of the ceremony were exchanging vows in the sand while the sounds of the waves and a local guitarist played in the background, as we reflected on our relationship and made promises for our future.”

For their big day, Seinne wore a dress by Mônot, a new line by fashion designer Eli Mizrahi.

She pointed out, “The venue was absolutely the inspiration for the dress as I wanted to wear a dress that would organically complement the Moroccan architecture of Cap Juluca and the effortless backdrop of the pristine beach.”

Doug opted for a tan suit by Suit Supply.

The newlyweds are “most looking forward to continuing to build our lives together as a family.”

Over a year ago, Fillmore popped the question to Fleming.

At the time, she gushed, “I knew he was The One from the moment I met him, because I’d never felt the way I felt for him with anyone else. He has become my best friend and is truly the most kind and loving person I’ve ever known. He puts up with all of my antics, and I can be exactly who I am, quirks and all, when I’m with him. He planned the most amazing day and it was a complete surprise!”

Fleming and Fillmore started dating after her stint on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2018.