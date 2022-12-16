ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Biden administration to buy 3 million barrels of oil to replenish reserves

By Zack Budryk
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzDVL_0jlEKvyO00

The Department of Energy will purchase 3 million barrels of oil to replace withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) amid high energy prices, it announced Friday.

The Biden administration presented the purchase, which follows a bidding process that began in October, as an opportunity to buy the oil at a fixed price and repurchase it for less than the average of $96 per barrel it sold for.

“Relative to conventional purchase contracts that expose producers to volatile crude prices, this new approach, when used at scale, can give producers the assurance to make investments today, knowing that the price they receive when they sell to the SPR will be locked in place,” the Energy Department said in a statement. “Today’s notice will pilot this new approach by starting with a purchase of up to 3 million barrels of crude oil.”

After oil prices soared earlier this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration withdrew a record 180 million barrels from the SPR. The administration announced a plan in May to solicit bids to buy back about one-third of the barrels withdrawn.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in the spring that the buyback process would be timed to decreased oil prices.

“As we are thoughtful and methodical in the decision to drawdown from our emergency reserve, we must be similarly strategic in replenishing the supply so that it stands ready to deliver on its mission to provide relief when needed most,” Granholm said in May.

The buyback to replenish the withdrawals is distinct from congressionally required SPR sales to raise revenues. The Energy Department has projected it will sell around 265 million barrels through those sales by fiscal 2031.

Republicans have signaled the House Oversight and Reform Committee will scrutinize the SPR releases under the new GOP majority next year, with 13 Republican committee members in October requesting documents relating to the releases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Biden greets Zelensky at White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, greeted by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the start of an unprecedented first trip to Washington since the Russia war began. Zelensky pulled up in a black SUV, featuring an American flag and a Ukrainian flag, that let him out […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KLST/KSAN

Counterfeit bills plague San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale. According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
decrypt.co

Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%

The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
KLST/KSAN

HAPPENING NOW: Building collapses in downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building collapsed in downtown Abilene Wednesday afternoon. The building, which seems to have been undergoing demolition across from Grain Theory off N 2nd Street, collapsed around 2:00 p.m. First responders say everyone that was inside the building during demolition has been accounted for has been and no injuries have been […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Divided Congress may drive Biden to the power of the pen

President Biden will likely be forced to ramp up administrative actions to advance his agenda next year, when a divided Congress will offer him far fewer chances for legislative wins. Biden has already issued a slew of executive orders throughout his time in the White House, notably his student loan forgiveness plan, and outside groups […]
KLST/KSAN

McConnell: Omnibus boosts defense spending, cuts nondefense spending

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday touted the year-end deal on an omnibus spending package as a victory for Republicans because it will boost defense spending above the rate of inflation and increase nondefense spending at a lower rate than inflation, effectively resulting in a cut.   McConnell cast the result as the […]
KLST/KSAN

VIDEO: WB on West Houston Harte shut down due to major crash

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 6:33 p.m. Monday, warning drivers to avoid westbound on West Houston Harte by Central High School due to a motor vehicle collision. Current westbound traffic is being diverted to the Jefferson and North Van Buren exit while the collision is being […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy