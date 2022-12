PITTSBURGH -- Well, anyone who had Pittsburgh Steelers fans and Antonio Brown being on the same side of an argument this year on their bingo card, you can now cross it off. It's been a while since Brown and the Steelers had a loving relationship. The once All-Pro wide receiver spent most of his long and successful career in Pittsburgh, but his departure wasn't ideal, and since, his reputation with the fanbase hasn't been very bright.

