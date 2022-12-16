ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Report reveals victim in Navarre deadly shooting

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New information has been released about a shooting that killed a man in Navarre on Friday. Christopher Ward was shot and killed at a home on the 7100 block of Reef Street around 1:45 p.m. According to an arrest report, a neighbor texted Ward about...
NAVARRE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 shot in alleged carjacking in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning carjacking sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Circle K at 6585 Rangeline Rd. around 1 a.m. today in reference to one shot. According to investigators, the victim reportedly was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. Police said one of the suspects then shot the victim and fled in the victim’s vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola broken into twice overnight

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Legal Leaf says its store on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola was broken into twice Tuesday morning. Legal Leaf is offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription. According to Legal Leaf, the thief broke into...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Church member shoots into other member’s car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a church member was angry with another church member and shot into the member’s car. Police said it happened just outside One Way Outreach Holiness Ministry on 14th Street in West Mobile. Officers said the two were arguing inside the church when...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
MOBILE, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

STUDENT ARRESTED TODAY

A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer retrieved it from 16 year old Ethan Hancher’s front left pocket after he admitted to a school official that he had it on his person.
WEAR

Troopers investigating ECUA sanitation truck rollover in McDavid

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority sanitation truck rollover near McDavid on Tuesday. According to authorities, the sanitation truck came to rest on its side at Highway 29 and Mystic Springs Road near the the McDavid Fire Station.
MCDAVID, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police host annual 'Shop with a Cop' event for local students

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police Department's annual "Shop with a Cop" gave some local students a holiday shopping spree. "Shop with a Cop" has partnered with Academy Sports and Outdoors once again. This year, 11 students got $150 to shop at the North Davis Highway store location. Pensacola Police Chief...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Warrant out for man involved in Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have issued a warrant out for a man's arrest involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Khiry Alexander Walker is wanted for shooting at a man he got into an argument with. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot on General Gorgas Drive Sunday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. An official said officers were called to the 500 block of General Gorgas Drive, near University Hospital, after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. According […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests elf after stealing deputy car with K9 inside

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf. According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy