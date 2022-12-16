Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another TimeL. CanePensacola, FL
Related
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman found passed out in car with beer bottle in hand, baby on board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is facing charges after being found passed out in a running car with her baby on board early Wednesday morning. 26-year-old Brittany Lynn George is charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. According to an arrest report, deputies responded to a man...
WEAR
Report reveals victim in Navarre deadly shooting
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New information has been released about a shooting that killed a man in Navarre on Friday. Christopher Ward was shot and killed at a home on the 7100 block of Reef Street around 1:45 p.m. According to an arrest report, a neighbor texted Ward about...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 shot in alleged carjacking in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning carjacking sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Circle K at 6585 Rangeline Rd. around 1 a.m. today in reference to one shot. According to investigators, the victim reportedly was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. Police said one of the suspects then shot the victim and fled in the victim’s vehicle.
WEAR
Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola broken into twice overnight
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Legal Leaf says its store on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola was broken into twice Tuesday morning. Legal Leaf is offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription. According to Legal Leaf, the thief broke into...
WEAR
1 hospitalized, RV destroyed after fire on N. Pace Boulevard in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized and an RV trailer is considered a total loss after a fire broke out on N. Pace Boulevard in Pensacola Wednesday morning, according to Escambia County Public Information. The fire took place around noon on the 2300 block of N. Pace Boulevard. A...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Church member shoots into other member’s car
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a church member was angry with another church member and shot into the member’s car. Police said it happened just outside One Way Outreach Holiness Ministry on 14th Street in West Mobile. Officers said the two were arguing inside the church when...
3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
WEAR
16-year-old Choctawhatchee High School student charged with possessing knife at school
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 16-year-old Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after deputies say he was found with a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. Ethan Hancher, 16, was found with a knife in his left front pocket after he told...
Woman arrested for allegedly putting cats through washing machine cycle
DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman has been arrested for allegedly placing two cats into a washing machine and turning the device on. Maria Phillips, 57, was arrested and charged Friday with Animal Torture and Animal Abuse. According to court records, Phillips allegedly placed the two cats into the washing machine to punish the cats […]
WEAR
Man charged with attempted homicide for weekend shooting in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 33-year-old man is charged with attempted homicide for a shooting Saturday in Escambia County. Khiry Alexander Walker was arrested Monday evening and charged with:. attempted homicide. possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. A warrant had been out for Walker's arrest. He is being...
WEAR
Pensacola Police warn residents to lock cars, keep gifts out of sight this holiday season
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is warning residents to lock their cars at shopping centers and at home this holiday. Public information officer Mike Wood tells WEAR News Wednesday, with Christmas getting closer, holiday safety is two-fold. Officer Wood says this time of year car burglary is more...
navarrenewspaper.com
STUDENT ARRESTED TODAY
A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer retrieved it from 16 year old Ethan Hancher’s front left pocket after he admitted to a school official that he had it on his person.
WEAR
Troopers investigating ECUA sanitation truck rollover in McDavid
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority sanitation truck rollover near McDavid on Tuesday. According to authorities, the sanitation truck came to rest on its side at Highway 29 and Mystic Springs Road near the the McDavid Fire Station.
WEAR
Pensacola Police host annual 'Shop with a Cop' event for local students
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police Department's annual "Shop with a Cop" gave some local students a holiday shopping spree. "Shop with a Cop" has partnered with Academy Sports and Outdoors once again. This year, 11 students got $150 to shop at the North Davis Highway store location. Pensacola Police Chief...
3 hit by car at Cottage Hill & Azalea Road intersection: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said three people were hit by a car at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea Road Tuesday night. Police said an adult woman and two juveniles were hit on Tuesday, Dec. 20. All three were sent to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries. This is all the […]
WEAR
Warrant out for man involved in Escambia County shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have issued a warrant out for a man's arrest involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Khiry Alexander Walker is wanted for shooting at a man he got into an argument with. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a...
Man shot on General Gorgas Drive Sunday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. An official said officers were called to the 500 block of General Gorgas Drive, near University Hospital, after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. According […]
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests elf after stealing deputy car with K9 inside
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf. According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department […]
WEAR
Pensacola family loses home of 60 years to fire days before Christmas
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola family is now without a home, after a fire ripped through a house on North Hayne Street Monday. It happened just after 4 p.m. Luckily, no one was inside but it's still a heartbreaking loss for the family Monday night. As firefighters tackled hot spots...
WEAR
Mobile man critically injured after crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Mobile man is critically injured after a three-car crash on I-10 in Santa Rosa County Tuesday afternoon. It happened just east of Highway 87 at around 1:30 p.m. State troopers say a pickup was trying to pass a van in the eastbound lanes. They...
Comments / 0