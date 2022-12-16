ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXRO.com

Public advisory: WSDA says check your trees, wreathes for invasive species

Eric R. Day, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Bugwood.org. Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) plant protection officials are asking Washington residents to check their trees, wreathes and other purchased winter greenery for invasive species. Last week WSDA confirmed elongate hemlock scale, Fiorinia externa, on out-of-state sourced holiday greenery.
iheart.com

Check Trees, Wreathes For Invasive Species

KUOW

Deadly flu hits Washington's birds

Wildlife officials have found hundreds of dead snow geese around Washington’s Skagit Bay, suspected victims of highly pathogenic avian influenza: bird flu. Officials retrieved and disposed of more than 700 dead birds, mostly young snow geese, in western Skagit County and in neighboring portions of Snohomish and Island counties, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Dec. 8.
The Stranger

Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
kafe.com

Governor, AG pushing for tougher gun laws in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are putting heat on lawmakers to toughen the state’s gun laws. They are insisting that the legislature pass a ban on the sale of assault weapons and open the gun industry up to liability if its products are misused in Washington state.
610KONA

Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
iheart.com

Fisherman Earns Nearly $70,000 Catching Northern Pikeminnow

In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May 1 through Sept. 30....
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration

The U.S. Department of Commerce's disaster declaration for salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended for two years, and the snow crab harvest that will be canceled for the first time in 2023. Also covered are 2021 salmon harvests from Alaska's Kuskokwim River and 2019 and 2020 Washington salmon fisheries. The states' congressional delegations can now try to secure funds in the bill to fund the U.S. government through September.
KOMO News

Health concerns rise as 'tripledemic' tightens

Doctors say this is the worst flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season in years. "For influenza, all by itself, we are seeing between five and 10 times the number of cases and hospitalizations that we would typically expect this time of year," said Dr. John Dunn, the medical director of preventative care at Kaiser Permanente Washington.
newsnationnow.com

Flight cancellations begin as heavy snow buries Northwest

SEATTLE (NewsNation) — A major winter storm is expected to cause travel disruptions for millions of holiday travelers, with hundreds of cancellations and delays already plaguing airports across the nation. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there have been over 400 flights canceled and nearly 300 flights delayed, according to...
