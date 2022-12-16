Read full article on original website
WSDA cries fowl as bird flu hits commercial livestock population
Some commercial livestock is being infected by contagious avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, according to the Washinton State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). There is “little to no risk” to the public at this time, the WSDA says. A “large operation reported high numbers of sudden death...
Public advisory: WSDA says check your trees, wreathes for invasive species
Eric R. Day, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Bugwood.org. Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) plant protection officials are asking Washington residents to check their trees, wreathes and other purchased winter greenery for invasive species. Last week WSDA confirmed elongate hemlock scale, Fiorinia externa, on out-of-state sourced holiday greenery.
What to know about Washington state’s ‘tripledemic’
Should I be wearing a mask? How can I get a booster shot? We're answering your questions about COVID, RSV and the flu.
Check Trees, Wreathes For Invasive Species
Deadly flu hits Washington's birds
Wildlife officials have found hundreds of dead snow geese around Washington’s Skagit Bay, suspected victims of highly pathogenic avian influenza: bird flu. Officials retrieved and disposed of more than 700 dead birds, mostly young snow geese, in western Skagit County and in neighboring portions of Snohomish and Island counties, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Dec. 8.
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
Washington State Lawmaker Files Bill to Fund Cold-Water Shock Warning Signs
OLYMPIA - A bill prefiled for the coming 2023 legislative session seeks to prevent cold-water shock drownings in Washington state. John Sattgast reports from the state Capitol. Even on a hot summer day, public health officials say Washington waters are often chilly enough to cause cold-water shock. It's what happened...
-24 F? Experts say rare arctic front will deliver deadly temps to local region on Wednesday
Temperatures that can kill will consume the region on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say this week’s cold front isn’t just any weather system, it’s an "arctic front," which is rare for Washington. Weather analysts say the freezing air...
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your Family
Christmas Eve is a time for celebration and feasting with loved ones. If you're spending the holiday in Washington state, you'll have access to a wide variety of delicious foods and drinks to enjoy. From traditional dishes to unique local specialties, there's something for everyone to enjoy on Christmas Eve in Washington.
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
Look! 🙃 Washington is the Weirdest State in the Pacific Northwest [PICS]
From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Idaho || Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit.
Governor, AG pushing for tougher gun laws in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are putting heat on lawmakers to toughen the state’s gun laws. They are insisting that the legislature pass a ban on the sale of assault weapons and open the gun industry up to liability if its products are misused in Washington state.
Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation
Fisherman Earns Nearly $70,000 Catching Northern Pikeminnow
In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May 1 through Sept. 30....
Flu continues to rise in Tri-Cities, with COVID also ticking up. Many school absences
Hospitals ERs and urgent care clinics have long wait times.
'Ignoring science': Suit targets Washington fish farming ban, seeks stay for 300,000 trout
(The Center Square) – Cooke Aquaculture on Wednesday morning filed a complaint in Washington State Superior Court to appeal the state’s decision to deny renewal of the Canada-based company’s fish farming permits for its Hope Island and Rich Passage farms. In the 42-page complaint, Cooke also seeks...
Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration
The U.S. Department of Commerce's disaster declaration for salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended for two years, and the snow crab harvest that will be canceled for the first time in 2023. Also covered are 2021 salmon harvests from Alaska's Kuskokwim River and 2019 and 2020 Washington salmon fisheries. The states' congressional delegations can now try to secure funds in the bill to fund the U.S. government through September.
Health concerns rise as 'tripledemic' tightens
Doctors say this is the worst flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season in years. "For influenza, all by itself, we are seeing between five and 10 times the number of cases and hospitalizations that we would typically expect this time of year," said Dr. John Dunn, the medical director of preventative care at Kaiser Permanente Washington.
Flight cancellations begin as heavy snow buries Northwest
SEATTLE (NewsNation) — A major winter storm is expected to cause travel disruptions for millions of holiday travelers, with hundreds of cancellations and delays already plaguing airports across the nation. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there have been over 400 flights canceled and nearly 300 flights delayed, according to...
US braces for Arctic Christmas weather; winter storm warning issued in Washington
An Arctic blast is threatening to dump much of the U.S. in dangerously cold temperatures in the days ahead of Christmas, threatening to impact holiday travel.
