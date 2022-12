ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — These last three games for the Broncos could be a referendum on Nathaniel Hackett’s first season as head coach. As it stands now – 4-10 record and No. 32 in points scored despite the offseason acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson – Hackett may need to rally if he is to convince CEO and owner Greg Penner that he should stick around for a second season.

ENGLEWOOD, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO