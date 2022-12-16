On a busy night at True Chesapeake Oyster Co., the stylish seafood restaurant in Clipper Mill, Darron Thomison might shuck 1,000 oysters. When he started a year ago, he didn’t wear Crocs or use the special locally made Dale German knife that he now wields with such confidence. He didn’t know how to tell a smaller, saltier Huckleberry from a thicker-shelled, generously portioned Chunky Dunker, much less how to adjust his technique to pry open each one and release the sweet, opalescent meat inside.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO