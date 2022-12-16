ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Museum of Art plans $2.5M renovation of its Joseph Education Center, including ‘immersive experiences’ created by artists Derrick Adams, Mary Flanagan and Pablo Helguera

Three internationally-acclaimed artists will create “immersive experiences” for the public as part of a $2.5 million renovation planned by the Baltimore Museum of Art. Directors announced this week that the museum is starting a major “renovation and reconceptualization” of its Joseph Education Center that will introduce more opportunities for “hands-on engagement” when it reopens in fall 2023.
Aw, shucks: This young man is a natural at serving up fresh oysters

On a busy night at True Chesapeake Oyster Co., the stylish seafood restaurant in Clipper Mill, Darron Thomison might shuck 1,000 oysters. When he started a year ago, he didn’t wear Crocs or use the special locally made Dale German knife that he now wields with such confidence. He didn’t know how to tell a smaller, saltier Huckleberry from a thicker-shelled, generously portioned Chunky Dunker, much less how to adjust his technique to pry open each one and release the sweet, opalescent meat inside.
National Aquarium treats 25 sea turtles for cold weather-related injuries

The National Aquarium in Baltimore is caring for 25 sea turtles that are recovering from cold weather-related injuries. The turtles were rescued from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in November and were stabilized at the New England Aquarium’s Animal Care Center. They were then transported to Baltimore, where the National Aquarium’s...
BmoreArt’s Picks: December 20-26

This Week: Trixie Little at Ottobar, solstice walk at Cylburn Arboretum, holiday market at Motor House, Die Hard interactive movie night at Creative Alliance, Highlandtown Gallery Holiday Show, and Frederick Arts Council presents The Salon — PLUS MAP’s Call for Entry at Zekes and more featured opportunities. BmoreArt’s...
Navigating the Holiday Season as an Interfaith Family

This year, Chanukah and Christmas will overlap once again. For many interfaith families, that means navigating two different religious traditions. For the Jewish spouse, it also means making sure their children feel connected to their Jewish heritage this time of year. We spoke to two Jewish parents in an interfaith marriage about raising their children Jewish this time of year.
