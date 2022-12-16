Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Museum of Art plans $2.5M renovation of its Joseph Education Center, including ‘immersive experiences’ created by artists Derrick Adams, Mary Flanagan and Pablo Helguera
Three internationally-acclaimed artists will create “immersive experiences” for the public as part of a $2.5 million renovation planned by the Baltimore Museum of Art. Directors announced this week that the museum is starting a major “renovation and reconceptualization” of its Joseph Education Center that will introduce more opportunities for “hands-on engagement” when it reopens in fall 2023.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Sideshow gift shop at the American Visionary Art Museum is named America’s favorite museum store
America’s favorite museum store is in Baltimore, according to a recent survey. When the American Alliance of Museums asked its members to name their favorite museum store this year, Sideshow at the American Visionary Art Museum was named more than any other store in the country. “By far the...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Aw, shucks: This young man is a natural at serving up fresh oysters
On a busy night at True Chesapeake Oyster Co., the stylish seafood restaurant in Clipper Mill, Darron Thomison might shuck 1,000 oysters. When he started a year ago, he didn’t wear Crocs or use the special locally made Dale German knife that he now wields with such confidence. He didn’t know how to tell a smaller, saltier Huckleberry from a thicker-shelled, generously portioned Chunky Dunker, much less how to adjust his technique to pry open each one and release the sweet, opalescent meat inside.
baltimorefishbowl.com
National Aquarium treats 25 sea turtles for cold weather-related injuries
The National Aquarium in Baltimore is caring for 25 sea turtles that are recovering from cold weather-related injuries. The turtles were rescued from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in November and were stabilized at the New England Aquarium’s Animal Care Center. They were then transported to Baltimore, where the National Aquarium’s...
baltimorefishbowl.com
BmoreArt’s Picks: December 20-26
This Week: Trixie Little at Ottobar, solstice walk at Cylburn Arboretum, holiday market at Motor House, Die Hard interactive movie night at Creative Alliance, Highlandtown Gallery Holiday Show, and Frederick Arts Council presents The Salon — PLUS MAP’s Call for Entry at Zekes and more featured opportunities. BmoreArt’s...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Crown Awards pay tribute to city’s leaders in arts, activism, business
When Baltimore native Chin-Yer Wright founded the Baltimore Crown Awards in 2006, she simply wanted to “make the community aware of the many people doing great things around the city.”. Sixteen years later, the awards ceremony continues to recognize the achievements of Baltimore’s creative and influential figures in the...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Matthew Campbell nominated to be the next executive director of the Baltimore Convention Center
Mayor Brandon Scott announced today that he is nominating Matthew “Mac” Campbell to serve as the next Executive Director of the Baltimore Convention Center. If approved by the Baltimore City Council, he will replace Peggy Daidakis, who retired in September after 49 years with city government and 44 with the convention center.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Navigating the Holiday Season as an Interfaith Family
This year, Chanukah and Christmas will overlap once again. For many interfaith families, that means navigating two different religious traditions. For the Jewish spouse, it also means making sure their children feel connected to their Jewish heritage this time of year. We spoke to two Jewish parents in an interfaith marriage about raising their children Jewish this time of year.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Don’t get ‘pig butchered’ this holiday: FBI’s Baltimore office provides consumer tips on avoiding online scams
While Baltimore-area residents are drinking eggnog, sharing gifts, and generally making merry, a devoted number of cybercriminals are hard at work trying to make them miserable. But the city’s local FBI office is sharing ways consumers can protect themselves from scams this holiday season. “Fraud and scams are a...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Ma Petite Shoe reopens after pandemic closure in a new, bigger Hampden location
Ma Petite Shoe, the one-of-a-kind boutique featuring eclectic footwear and artisan chocolate from around the world, has returned to the Hampden community in a new space. The store recently held a soft reopening at their new location, 1001 W. 36th St. at the corner of West 36th Street and Roland Avenue.
Comments / 0