A jarring wake-up call was sent to all of Jefferson County Sunday morning. The entire County was alerted to shelter in place, instead of just a small area of homes in Lakewood. The alert came through a new system JeffCo started using in April. It's a partnership between Jeffcom911, the county's consolidated emergency communications center, and a vendor that sends them out. Residents sign up for emergency alerts so that way when something is threatening their life or property, they can keep themselves safe. Residents as far north as Arvada got a message saying there was a threat to their safety and telling them to stay indoors. The message sent some into a panic before they realized the incident they were being warned about was nowhere near them. Sunday morning Jeffcom911 tweeted an apology saying they are looking into the case with the vendor.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO