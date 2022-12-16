Read full article on original website
CSPD to go on accident alert status until Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will be on Accident Alert Status from 9 p.m. Wednesday night until 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. CSPD said they are going on Accident Alert due to the unprecedented cold temperatures that are forecasted for Wednesday night through Friday.
Firefighter injured in attic fire in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A firefighter is recovering in the hospital after receiving minor injuries while responding to a working fire inside an attic of a home in Lakewood. Sunday, crews from West Metro Fire responded to a fire near West 11th Ave. and Pierce Street in Lakewood, just before 11 p.m.
CSFD responds to house fire on northeast side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon on the northeast side of the city. The fire is in a home located at 5255 Coneflower Ln. Information on the fire is limited but it appears that the rear of the home...
Colorado Springs woman found in stolen truck with stolen Christmas presents, fentanyl, and methamphetamine
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are working to save Christmas for some residents in the Pikes Peak area after arresting a woman caught with drugs and stolen presents. Wednesday, officers contacted a stolen Red Toyota Tundra in the 5700 block of N. Carefree Circle at 8:20 a.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the The post Colorado Springs woman found in stolen truck with stolen Christmas presents, fentanyl, and methamphetamine appeared first on KRDO.
Suspicious death investigation on southbound I-25 ruled as homicide
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on southbound I-25 on Tuesday. Death is being ruled as a homicide. At 7:53 a.m., Colorado Springs Police Department Communications Center reported that all lanes of southbound I-25 were shut down, except for one lane after an officer responded to an The post Suspicious death investigation on southbound I-25 ruled as homicide appeared first on KRDO.
Fire west of Boulder prompts evacuations
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Fremont/Custer County Toys for Tots distributes toys to more than 1,200 kids!. Toys for Tots partnered with Hope for the Holidays to get more than 1,200 kids toys!. Fire mitigation tips for your own home. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4...
All lanes of southbound I-25 closed due to suspicious death investigation, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, all lanes of southbound I-25 are closed near the South Nevada exit due to a suspicious death investigation, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department Communication Center. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. All lanes of S/B I-25 are closed near the S. Nevada exit, except the right The post All lanes of southbound I-25 closed due to suspicious death investigation, police say appeared first on KRDO.
Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Evacuations ordered near 18-acre fire in Boulder County
A structure fire was reported in Boulder County Monday afternoon and now evacuations are being ordered nearby.Fire officials asked people to avoid the area of 2900 Sunshine Canyon Drive. The Boulder Office of Emergency Management estimated the fire to be about 18 acres in size as of about 3:45 p.m. and just after 5:30 p.m., it was about 16 acres.It's not immediately clear where or how the fire started, but there are multiple homes nearby, as well as Chromax Golf, a company that makes colored high-visibility golf balls.The evacuation zone covers the area of Pine Brook Hill, generally just south and west of Fourmile Canyon Creek.The East Boulder Community Center, located at 5660 Sioux Drive, is opening as the evacuation site at 5:30 p.m. The Boulder County Fairgrounds is open for the evacuation of large animals and the Humane Society of Boulder Valley is taking small animals, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management. Multiple witnesses and commenters online noted that the fire appeared large based on the smoke.A photo from the National Weather Service in Boulder also showed a large cloud of smoke coming from the mountain.
Man taken into custody after off-duty officer reported disturbance, leading to short pursuit in West Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after an off-duty law enforcement officer reported a disturbance that led to a short pursuit in West Colorado Springs. Monday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for a reported disturbance at the intersection of West...
CSPD identifies victim in shooting at unlicensed nightclub
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner has identified the victim of a recent shooting at an unlicensed, after-hours nightclub in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Airport Rd. at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The location of the shooting is an unlicensed, after-hours nightclub, according to CSPD.
Federal lawsuit filed against 3 Colorado Springs Police officers after veteran hospitalized following arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Attorneys for a Colorado Springs veteran who ended up in the hospital after an interaction with police are set to announce a lawsuit against three officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to attorneys, 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson, who was homeless at the time was...
Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The police department's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) said that it arrested at least three people Monday morning during routine enforcement of a city ordinance that bans camping within 100 feet of a creek or other waterway. However, police said that they took the suspects into custody not for violating the The post Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Man arrested after brief police chase
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after a disturbance involving the man and a woman led to a police chase and another disturbance. According to CSPD on Monday, Dec. 19 at around noon officers were called to Cooper Avenue and Monroe Street just west of I-25. A witness reported […]
Denver police investigate homicide after man's body found near I-70
Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found near Interstate 70 Tuesday morning.
Jarring shelter-in-place alert for Lakewood wakes up most of JeffCo
A jarring wake-up call was sent to all of Jefferson County Sunday morning. The entire County was alerted to shelter in place, instead of just a small area of homes in Lakewood. The alert came through a new system JeffCo started using in April. It's a partnership between Jeffcom911, the county's consolidated emergency communications center, and a vendor that sends them out. Residents sign up for emergency alerts so that way when something is threatening their life or property, they can keep themselves safe. Residents as far north as Arvada got a message saying there was a threat to their safety and telling them to stay indoors. The message sent some into a panic before they realized the incident they were being warned about was nowhere near them. Sunday morning Jeffcom911 tweeted an apology saying they are looking into the case with the vendor.
Colorado Springs man in custody after firing at police officers in residential area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect and a police officer are in the hospital with minor injuries Sunday morning after an incident where a suspect was firing at himself and others, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they responded around 3 a.m. Sunday for the report of shots fired on the The post Colorado Springs man in custody after firing at police officers in residential area appeared first on KRDO.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Aurora
A person who was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle was transported with serious injuries on Saturday night.
‘The Parking Elf’ returns to duty in downtown Colorado Springs through Christmas Eve
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you visit Downtown Colorado Springs the week leading up to Christmas around Tejon St. you may spot the parking elf. One small business owner in town dresses up every year and plugs parking meters for people downtown. For eight years, the owner of Poor Richard's Bookstore has been covering people's parking.
Colorado Springs Police: Downtown bank robbed, investigators search for suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a reported bank robbery in Downtown Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call came in regarding a bank robbery in the 000 block of S. Tejon St. at 4:21 p.m. Monday. CSPD said a suspect...
