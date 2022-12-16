Read full article on original website
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
Bellingham woman mourned after going missing in apparent Hawaii shark attack
Friends left messages of grief on her public social media pages in the week following her disappearance.
whatcom-news.com
City of Bellingham sues property owner over encampment of unhoused people
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The City of Bellingham filed a civil suit in Whatcom County Superior Court on November 22nd against a property owner claiming he is maintaining a public nuisance due to an encampment of unhoused people. In the City’s complaint filed with the court, Erwin Rommel’s property in...
‘A brief stop in heaven.’ Poll finds the best steak dinner in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best steak dinner is known for its “outstanding” and “spectacular” dishes.
Beloved bar reopens, vegan market, new brewery and new food truck rolls into Whatcom
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as a new brewery opening, a new food truck and a local vegan holiday market.
kafe.com
Winter weather impacting flights in Bellingham, Seattle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Winter weather is impacting flights out of Bellingham International Airport. The Port of Bellingham is reporting a handful of delays and cancellations for both inbound and outbound flights. Flight tracking website Flightaware adds that at least 200 flights out of Sea-Tac have been delayed or cancelled...
kafe.com
kafe.com
Blaine City Council selects new city manager
BLAINE, Wash. – In a meeting last week, the City Council of Blaine unanimously chose Michael Harmon to be the next city manager. The Northern Light reports Harmon will be making the move to Whatcom County from Wyoming where he has spent the last year as the chief operating officer for an electric utility provider.
kafe.com
City of Bellingham files lawsuit over massive homeless encampment
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is taking action in an effort to clear a massive homeless encampment. A civil lawsuit has been filed against Erwin Rommel, the owner of an undeveloped lot on Deemer Road where dozens of transient individuals have been living. Court documents state that...
Icy roads in Bellingham? Here’s how to turn out of a skid
Even with plowing and salting, Bellingham still has some icy spots on the roads.
KGMI
Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County officials urge residents to review accuracy of broadband coverage in new federal maps
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is urging residents and businesses to review the accuracy of their broadband coverage in the recently released Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) National Broadband Map. The federal government will use this map to distribute billions in funding to close broadband access gaps throughout the country. Potential inaccuracies in the map could mean the County loses access to significant funding to expand broadband access to under- and unserved households.
kafe.com
More assistance coming for Whatcom County flood victims
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Assistance from the state is coming to low-income, disabled and elderly Whatcom County residents still affected by last year’s flood. The newly created Washington State Individual Assistance Grant Program is providing over $2 million for housing assistance and home repairs. The Whatcom County Individual...
myeverettnews.com
After 51 Years, Ken’s Camera To Close
Back in April of this year we ran a “Meet the Owner” story on Ken’s Camera in south Everett, Washington. The Everett store is operated by Eric Minnig and his sister Barbara Reed. (Brother Bryan Minnig runs the Mt. Vernon store). Word in this weekend that both...
This is what’s holding up Arroyo Bridge repairs in Bellingham
The bridge has been declared “unstable” for two years.
itinyhouses.com
30′ Tiny Cabin Is Fully Furnished, Ready To Move Into
Spacious, well-built and furnished to perfection, this 30’ tiny cabin can be an excellent tiny space to move into full time or rent out as an Airbnb. If that’s something you were looking for, and you don’t have a tiny budget to stick to, you’ve got to give this a look.
lshsvalhalla.com
Lake Stevens establishes new shopping and dining opportunities along Highway 9
Lake Stevens has begun expanding, incorporating new businesses in previously undeveloped areas of the city. Despite struggles with permits, along with both excited and upset residents, city officials believe that new shopping opportunities are what the city of Lake Stevens needs. Council representatives expressed that dollars staying in Lake Stevens is important; the money that was previously spent in surrounding cities will now stimulate the local economy of Lake Stevens.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day events in Whatcom County to put you in the holiday spirit
From Christmas karaoke, a Christmas light show, holiday market and candlelight services, here’s your holiday event guide for Dec. 24 and 25.
q13fox.com
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
Final Four Fiesta: Vote now to decide your favorite taco restaurant in Whatcom County
These four taco eateries are the last standing out of a field of 32. Vote now on who you want to see in the championship round; voting ends on Dec. 23 at noon.
