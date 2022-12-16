Read full article on original website
Bellville man killed, Fredericktown residents uninjured, in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18-years-old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
Community offers ideas to repurpose Danville school building
DANVILLE — The future of the former Danville Intermediate School building was discussed at the December's board of education meeting on Monday night. Interest in the building stems from Danville Local Schools administration exiting the building next school year to 203 Ridge Street.
Knox County EMA director shares tips on how to navigate holiday cold blast
MOUNT VERNON -- The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Knox County – as well as the rest of northern Ohio – on Wednesday morning. It will last from Thursday evening through Saturday evening.
Donations to Food For The Hungry total over $300K and still growing
MOUNT VERNON — The 41st anniversary of the Food For The Hungry drive brought Knox County residents, businesses, schools, and organizations together to help fight food insecurity. These collective efforts resulted in donations totaling $321,697.64 and 20 truckloads of food, and the total is still climbing.
Knox Grand Jury indicts 8
MOUNT VERNON — Knox County Grand Jury handed down eight indictments on Monday. Joseph Wilson, Mount Vernon, two rape charges, both first-degree felonies.
Elks Lodge #140 awards $8,500 in grants
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Elks Lodge #140 has a 125-year history of investing in the community and improving the quality of life for Knox County residents. Lodge members continued that tradition in 2022. The lodge applied for and received $8,500 in grant funds from the Elks National Foundation...
MVNU holiday hoops tournament to bring 400-plus student-athletes to Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON -- Paul McNeal took over as Mount Vernon Nazarene University's coordinator of athletic development nearly six years ago. The goal from day one, he said, has been to increase MVNU's footprint, both inside and outside of Knox County.
Knox County Sheriff's reports Dec. 18 & 19
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed these reports after their respective shifts.
Wilhelmina T. Carroll
Wilhelmina T. Carroll, age 94, of Fredericktown, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 16, 2022. She was born on March 9, 1928, in Melrose, Iowa, to the late Edward and Agnes (Killion) Cleary. Wilhelmina was a member of the Christ the King Church...
William Michael Harvilla
William Michael Harvilla, age 75, of Howard, Ohio passed away on December 18, 2022, at The Laurels of Mount Vernon. He was born on September 30, 1947, in Palmerton, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Mary (Matuska) Harvilla. To plant a tree in memory of William Harvilla as a living tribute, please...
Norma Jean Emlich
Norma Jean Thomas Emlich of Centerburg, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Rd., Mt. Vernon, Ohio. Funeral Services will take place at the funeral home on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with the Reverend Dr. Paul McCullough officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Fresno at 2:00 p.m.
Fredericktown alumni announce Catherine Zagula Women in STEM Scholarship
FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown High School Alumni Association has announced that a scholarship honoring the teaching career of Catherine Zagula (1969-2009) has been fully endowed by Malcolm R. Shrimplin, an FHS graduate. To be awarded this spring, the purpose of this scholarship is to encourage young women to further study...
Cheryl A. Kimble
Cheryl A. Kimble, age 79, of Fredericktown passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Med Central Hospital in Mansfield with her loving family at her side. In keeping with Cheryl’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date and time to be announced.
