New Iberia, LA

theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge region braces for Christmas weekend freeze

A mass of arctic air will sweep through Baton Rouge late Thursday night into Friday morning, and it's going to make Christmas weekend cold — really cold. Temperatures during the day Thursday will reach the 60s, but Baton Rouge is expected to be hit by the cold front close to midnight, though forecasters say the timing could change before then. Once that happens, temperatures will rapidly descend, dropping past freezing within two to three hours and as low as 19 degrees Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

theadvocate.com

How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette

Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Lake Charles American Press

Hard freeze conditions expected to begin Thursday night

The Arctic Outbreak forecast for Southwest Louisiana this week is expected to hit late Thursday night and continue into the Christmas holiday weekend. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said a hard freeze will begin Thursday night and linger throughout the following days. Dangerous wind chills are expected late Thursday night into Friday morning and then again Friday night into Saturday morning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]

One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Southwest, Louisiana 2023 Mardi Gras Events

Mardi Gras is a massive deal in Southwest Louisiana, so preparations are already underway for the 2023 festival season. Many scheduled events will take place before Fat Tuesday on February 21. Folks are fine-tuning their costumes and putting all the lavish decorations on their floats. Carnival excitement is already building...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Driver dies after 18-wheeler overturns on I-10 East

MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) – Robert Wilson, 47, of Gloster, Miss. was killed while driving an 18-wheeler on I-10 East. The deadly accident took place around 8 p.m. in Iberville Parish. The 2009 International Prostar 113 was the only vehicle involved in this accident near milepost 136. LSP said that...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

theadvocate.com

PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup

Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana’s biggest casino market places another bet on gambling. Is it overplaying its hand?

WESTLAKE — Southwest Louisiana continues to bet big on gambling. The state’s biggest casino market, the Lake Charles area, is growing further with the return of a third casino, the former Isle of Capri. Destroyed by Hurricane Laura in 2020, the former riverboat is now reopening on land as the Horseshoe, adding over 700 jobs and further growing the over $1 billion tax base the industry contributes to the state budget.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Second study on proposed Lafayette performing arts center not approved

A second study into the economic impact of a new performing arts center on areas around proposed sites will not be conducted at this time. The Lafayette City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to defer indefinitely a resolution supporting and financing half of the proposed study. Instead, council members may hold...
LAFAYETTE, LA

