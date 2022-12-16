Read full article on original website
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppers
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millions
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
After slow start, Liberty girls basketball pulls away from Opelousas in Red Stick Invitational
Liberty Magnet’s girls basketball team is in transition. The Patriots graduated the three remaining members last year that helped hoist a state championship in the 2019-20 season, leading to some rocky times this campaign. With 6-foot-3 junior Whitney Hart leading the way, Liberty exhibited a team playing closer to...
theadvocate.com
Former St. Ed's star Kieran Davis signs with East Carolina
Former St. Edmund’s standout and current Blessed Trinity Catholic (Atlanta) edge rusher Kieran Davis is completing the circle in a lot of ways. The former Blue Jay returned to Eunice and signed his National Letter of Intent to attend East Carolina on Wednesday. The decision completed the journey of...
theadvocate.com
LSU has signed Shelton Sampson Jr. See why the Catholic WR seems destined to be a star.
One of LSU football's most coveted signees for the Class of 2023, Shelton Sampson Jr., happens to be a local product. Sampson, who played his high school ball at Catholic in Baton Rouge, signed with the Tigers on Wednesday as a four-star prospect. At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Sampson adds another...
theadvocate.com
Southern looking for quarterback, linemen as early signing period begins
When any college football signing day rolls around, coaches start talking about needs, both foundational and immediate. Southern coach Eric Dooley can add urgent to the mix. Dooley said he hopes to sign between eight and 12 players when the NCAA’s early signing period begins Wednesday, one day after he lost his starting quarterback of 12 games to the transfer portal.
theadvocate.com
LSU has flipped a 4-star tight end from another SEC school to start the early signing period
Ka'morreun Pimpton, a four-star tight end from Fort Worth, Texas, flipped his committment from Vanderbilt to LSU on Wednesday at the start of the early signing period. Pimpton committed to Vanderbilt on June 10, but started fielding offers from other Power 5 programs in August. The Tigers jumped into the mix with an offer on Oct. 5, according to 247 Sports, and Pimpton went on official visits to both Texas and LSU in the month of December.
theadvocate.com
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray has entered transfer portal: 'It has been a blessing'
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray, who started all 12 games for the Jaguars this season, said Monday he will enter the NCAA transfer portal and will not return to the team next fall. McCray was benched after committing two turnovers in three possessions in a 43-24 loss to Jackson State in...
theadvocate.com
Live updates: LSU football starts the early signing period expecting a large haul of recruits
LSU football begins the early signing period expecting to sign a large group of prospects for the Class of 2023, looking to build momentum off Brian Kelly's strong debut season. Woodlawn's Rickie Collins and Shelton Sampson Jr. of Catholic are among the local stars expected to sign with the Tigers...
theadvocate.com
Matt Desormeaux takes over as Catholic's new football coach
Catholic High of New Iberia didn't have to look far for its new head football coach. Matt Desormeaux, who the school announced as its coach in a news release Monday morning, was already there on campus as the assistant principal. "Matt has helped to bring a new light and energy...
theadvocate.com
LSU football enters the early signing period in the mix for these 4 standout prospects
While LSU already has a top-5 recruiting class, it could move up through the ranks with the addition of a few more national names, including two five-star and two four-star recruits. The addition of any of the remaining names in the mix could dictate how LSU treats the transfer portal...
theadvocate.com
Here's who LSU football appears on track to land during the early signing period
LSU currently has the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The list of recruits includes one five-star, 18 four-stars and six three-star recruits, with 10 athletes being from the state of Louisiana. Here's who is expected to sign during the start of the early signing period...
theadvocate.com
LSU December 2022 and online graduates
LSU awarded 1,805 degrees to graduates at the university’s 309th commencement exercises Dec. 16. Graduates receive a digital version of their newly redesigned diploma — inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899, on graduation day, along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.
theadvocate.com
Previous coaching relationships help LSU football expand 2023 signing class nationally
Head coaches get a lot of the credit for recruiting, but it wasn’t LSU coach Brian Kelly or even the coordinators that drew Las Vegas-based cornerback Jeremiah Hughes to LSU. It was defensive graduate assistant Nicco Fertitta. Fertitta, a former safety at Notre Dame under Kelly, had coached Hughes...
theadvocate.com
WATCH: Coach Drew Brees gives pep talk to Purdue; LSU fans had feelings about it
Purdue announced last week that Drew Brees will be an assistant coach for his alma mater as the Boilermakers prepare to face LSU in the Citrus Bowl. In a video posted to his Instagram, Brees gave a motivational speech to his new players. "This is a new era of Purdue...
theadvocate.com
Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter
A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
theadvocate.com
Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
theadvocate.com
No injuries reported in Tuesday night Lafayette house fire
No one was injured Tuesday evening when a house burned on Randolph Street in Lafayette. Firefighters were called to the 300 block of the street around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. They found smoke coming from the garage of a home. The fire was spreading to the kitchen and living area of the house, and sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
theadvocate.com
How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette
Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge region braces for Christmas weekend freeze
A mass of arctic air will sweep through Baton Rouge late Thursday night into Friday morning, and it's going to make Christmas weekend cold — really cold. Temperatures during the day Thursday will reach the 60s, but Baton Rouge is expected to be hit by the cold front close to midnight, though forecasters say the timing could change before then. Once that happens, temperatures will rapidly descend, dropping past freezing within two to three hours and as low as 19 degrees Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
theadvocate.com
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette firefighters on scene of fire in downtown Lafayette
Lafayette firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire at the old Coburn’s building downtown, now vacant, on Grant Street. Witness reported smoke coming from one of the vacant buildings on the premise. Firefighters accessed the building and found a small fire inside. The fire has been extinguished....
