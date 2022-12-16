ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

theadvocate.com

Former St. Ed's star Kieran Davis signs with East Carolina

Former St. Edmund’s standout and current Blessed Trinity Catholic (Atlanta) edge rusher Kieran Davis is completing the circle in a lot of ways. The former Blue Jay returned to Eunice and signed his National Letter of Intent to attend East Carolina on Wednesday. The decision completed the journey of...
EUNICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern looking for quarterback, linemen as early signing period begins

When any college football signing day rolls around, coaches start talking about needs, both foundational and immediate. Southern coach Eric Dooley can add urgent to the mix. Dooley said he hopes to sign between eight and 12 players when the NCAA’s early signing period begins Wednesday, one day after he lost his starting quarterback of 12 games to the transfer portal.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU has flipped a 4-star tight end from another SEC school to start the early signing period

Ka'morreun Pimpton, a four-star tight end from Fort Worth, Texas, flipped his committment from Vanderbilt to LSU on Wednesday at the start of the early signing period. Pimpton committed to Vanderbilt on June 10, but started fielding offers from other Power 5 programs in August. The Tigers jumped into the mix with an offer on Oct. 5, according to 247 Sports, and Pimpton went on official visits to both Texas and LSU in the month of December.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Matt Desormeaux takes over as Catholic's new football coach

Catholic High of New Iberia didn't have to look far for its new head football coach. Matt Desormeaux, who the school announced as its coach in a news release Monday morning, was already there on campus as the assistant principal. "Matt has helped to bring a new light and energy...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU December 2022 and online graduates

LSU awarded 1,805 degrees to graduates at the university’s 309th commencement exercises Dec. 16. Graduates receive a digital version of their newly redesigned diploma — inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899, on graduation day, along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter

A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

No injuries reported in Tuesday night Lafayette house fire

No one was injured Tuesday evening when a house burned on Randolph Street in Lafayette. Firefighters were called to the 300 block of the street around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. They found smoke coming from the garage of a home. The fire was spreading to the kitchen and living area of the house, and sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette

Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge region braces for Christmas weekend freeze

A mass of arctic air will sweep through Baton Rouge late Thursday night into Friday morning, and it's going to make Christmas weekend cold — really cold. Temperatures during the day Thursday will reach the 60s, but Baton Rouge is expected to be hit by the cold front close to midnight, though forecasters say the timing could change before then. Once that happens, temperatures will rapidly descend, dropping past freezing within two to three hours and as low as 19 degrees Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette firefighters on scene of fire in downtown Lafayette

Lafayette firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire at the old Coburn’s building downtown, now vacant, on Grant Street. Witness reported smoke coming from one of the vacant buildings on the premise. Firefighters accessed the building and found a small fire inside. The fire has been extinguished....
LAFAYETTE, LA

