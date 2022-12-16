Read full article on original website
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri
Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her play at Dicke Doo Bar-B-Que. For those of you that haven't and like guitar-based blues and rock and roll, go see her the next time she comes home and plays some Missouri concerts.
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
Wisconsin Humane Society brings in dogs from Missouri breeding operation
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Wisconsin Humane Society in Green Bay and Milwaukee is looking for homes for 32-dogs rescued from a breeding operation. The dogs were surrendered earlier this month to the National Mill Dog Rescue operation from a facility in Missouri. The dogs are being checked out for medical...
Alfalfa cubes sold in Missouri, Kansas recalled after nearly 100 horses become ill, die
Forty-five horses have either died or been euthanized after eating Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes which are sold in both Missouri and Kansas, according to an FDA warning.
4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School District
The Independence School District in Missouri voted to have a four-day school week for the entire school year of 2023-2024. Photo by(Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash) Information in this article is sourced from www.nbcconnecticut.com, and www.today.com.
Man admits to $1.2M romance scam against Missouri woman
A Texas man appeared in federal court to admit his role in a months-long romance scam against a St. Louis woman.
Residents Of This Missouri City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
This Day in History: Brad Pitt’s roots between Missouri and Oklahoma
KSNF/KODE — December 18th, a day that marks the birth of a movie star known for his intense roles and good looks. His roots are deep in two of the Four States. Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He grew up in Springfield, Missouri and attended Kickapoo High School. Just short of graduating from the University of Missouri, Pitt dropped out and moved to California to become an actor.
Woman wins $100,000 after buying holiday scratchers ticket in Cameron
The player said she was at the Trex Mart off 7th Street and Walnut Street in Cameron, Missouri when the ticket caught her eye.
Gateway Pet Guardians preparing for cold, need fosters
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — Gateway Pet Guardians are providing resources to pet owners in the Metro East ahead of cold weather. St. Louis and Metro East areas are expecting snow, wind gusts and dangerous wind chills as low as -30 degrees from Thursday to Saturday. Gateway Pet Guardians...
Recall issued for frozen chicken entrees sold at Walmart in Missouri
A recall has been issued for InnovAsian frozen chicken entrees sold at Walmart due to a mislabeling issuue.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Missouri
Missouri is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Eat This, Not That.
Missouri Governor signs executive order ahead of cold blast
MISSOURI - Missouri takes precautionary measures to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected this week. Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting Wednesday, December 20. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of Missouri.
4-State Warming Centers
The 4-States prepares for dangerously cold temperatures. Here’s a list of warming centers open, opening or planned in the 4-States. You can contact each location about donating or volunteering. Missouri. The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties have shared a list for southwest Missouri. You can find the...
Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
Missouri dispensaries prepare for legal sales of recreational marijuana
Marijuana dispensaries in Missouri are preparing for the legal sale of recreational marijuana beginning on Feb. 6, 2023.
MoDOT urges mid-Missouri motorists to have gloves, blankets and other supplies ahead of storm
State transportation crews are warning about blowing and drifting snow during the upcoming winter storm, along with possible whiteout conditions. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) chief safety and operations officer Becky Allmeroth urges you to fill your vehicle’s gasoline tank if you have to travel. She also recommends paying close attention to the forecast.
