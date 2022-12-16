Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Marlene Stokka, 80, of Milford Formerly of Estherville
A private family Celebration of Life for 80-year-old Marlene Stokka of Milford, formerly of Estherville will be Thursday, December 22nd at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Woman Charged Following Alleged Stabbing
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake woman has been charged following an alleged stabbing on Tuesday. Police were called to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center shortly after five o’clock Tuesday evening where the male victim told officers he had been stabbed earlier in the afternoon following an argument.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Emmetsburg Places 4th at Fort Dodge
Fort Dodge, Ia (KICD) – Emmetsburg and Spirit Lake Park attended the Don Miller Invitational in Fort Dodge on Saturday December 17. The Top KICD area finishers were Ryan Brennan of Emmetsburg who took 2nd at 145, Justin Wirtz of Emmetsburg who took 2nd at 160, Emmetsburg’s Jace Nelson was 2nd at 170, Cade Shirk was 2nd at 182 for Emmetsburg, and Emmetsburg’s Ben Saxton was 2nd at 195.
pureoldiesspencer.com
City Council Approves Contract For Eastside Sewer Separation and Reconstruction
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The agenda for the Spencer City Council was a bit limited on Monday but a unanimous approval was given to move ahead with the contract as presented for the Eastside Sewer Separation and Reconstruction project. Engineer Brian Schmidt from Kruse, Cate and Nelson explained this project...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer With Three Champions at Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Spencer hosted the Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament on Saturday December 17th in the Fieldhouse at Spencer High School. 11 Schools competed including Spencer, Estherville Lincoln Central, Okoboji/HMS, and Sibley-Ocheyedan for KICD area schools. For the top area finishers, Spencer’s Gabe Cauthron took 1st place at...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Dickinson County Board of Supervisors Moves to Appoint County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors has decided the method to fill the vacancy in the County Attorney Office. Supervisors discussed if they would hold a special election or appoint a candidate to the role of County Attorney at their meeting this morning. Supervisor Steve Clark stated an election would be the fairest option but agreed with the rest of the Board that appointment would be the best choice for their situation.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Mainstreet Ready To Help “The Guys” Finish Shopping
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Christmas is only a few days away and Spencer Mainstreet is ready to help some of the local men that have perhaps waited until the last minute to do their shopping. Mainstreet Director Nancy Naeve says if that is not enough encouragement to come to Men’s...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Black Hills Energy Offers Advice on Staying Warm and Safe As Temperatures Plummet
Spencer, IA (KICD)– When the snow ends on Thursday, much of the Upper Midwest is going to be going into the deep freeze when it comes to temperatures. Lynn Porter from Black Hills Energy tells KICD News when it comes to extreme cold, there are ways to stay warm while also being energy efficient.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Whittemore Woman Arrested on Drug Related Warrant
West Bend, IA (KICD)– A Whittemore woman has been charged on a pair warrants that date back several months. 47-year-old Tammie Illg was taken into custody last Wednesday on the warrants charging her with felony drug diversion and dependent adult abuse dating back to October when an undisclosed incident was reported at West Bend Health and Rehabilitation.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Area Residents Gather To Talk Pipelines
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Area residents from several local communities gathered in Hartley Saturday morning to discuss carbon dioxide pipelines that are proposed to travel through portions of the state. The meeting hosted by a series of landowners who have been contacted by land agents hired by the Summit Carbon...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Authorities Kept Busy With Weather-Related Crashes
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Authorities around the area were kept busy last week assisting motorists involved in crashes brought on by the multi-day winter storm. From five o’clock Thursday morning through six o’clock Friday evening, the Iowa State Patrol says it covered 105 crashes and assisted 145 motorists across the state.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Weekly Health Update: Winter Respiratory Viruses
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The official start to winter is only a couple of days away but there have already been a number of local respiratory illnesses going around that usually do not peak until later in the cold season. Colette Rossiter with Clay County Public Health tells us there...
Comments / 0