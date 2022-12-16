Read full article on original website
KICD Program Director Ryan Long Passes Away
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio Group family is continuing to mourn today following the tragic loss of one of our own. KICD Program Director and Morning Show host unexectedely passed away Tuesday morning at Spencer Hospital. Ryan started working for Spencer Radio Group 15 years ago as the...
Marlene Stokka, 80, of Milford Formerly of Estherville
A private family Celebration of Life for 80-year-old Marlene Stokka of Milford, formerly of Estherville will be Thursday, December 22nd at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Storm Lake Woman Charged Following Alleged Stabbing
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake woman has been charged following an alleged stabbing on Tuesday. Police were called to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center shortly after five o’clock Tuesday evening where the male victim told officers he had been stabbed earlier in the afternoon following an argument.
Emmetsburg Places 4th at Fort Dodge
Fort Dodge, Ia (KICD) – Emmetsburg and Spirit Lake Park attended the Don Miller Invitational in Fort Dodge on Saturday December 17. The Top KICD area finishers were Ryan Brennan of Emmetsburg who took 2nd at 145, Justin Wirtz of Emmetsburg who took 2nd at 160, Emmetsburg’s Jace Nelson was 2nd at 170, Cade Shirk was 2nd at 182 for Emmetsburg, and Emmetsburg’s Ben Saxton was 2nd at 195.
City of Storm Lake Approves Contract To Research Future Retail Development
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Storm Lake City Council approved a contract on Monday that will allow some exploration into getting some additional retail options in town. Development Services Specialist Lee Dutfield told the council the process of starting research to find more options began more than a year ago and led the proposed contract with The Retail Coach.
Spencer With Three Champions at Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Spencer hosted the Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament on Saturday December 17th in the Fieldhouse at Spencer High School. 11 Schools competed including Spencer, Estherville Lincoln Central, Okoboji/HMS, and Sibley-Ocheyedan for KICD area schools. For the top area finishers, Spencer’s Gabe Cauthron took 1st place at...
Spencer Mainstreet Ready To Help “The Guys” Finish Shopping
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Christmas is only a few days away and Spencer Mainstreet is ready to help some of the local men that have perhaps waited until the last minute to do their shopping. Mainstreet Director Nancy Naeve says if that is not enough encouragement to come to Men’s...
Dickinson County Board of Supervisors Moves to Appoint County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors has decided the method to fill the vacancy in the County Attorney Office. Supervisors discussed if they would hold a special election or appoint a candidate to the role of County Attorney at their meeting this morning. Supervisor Steve Clark stated an election would be the fairest option but agreed with the rest of the Board that appointment would be the best choice for their situation.
Coaches Preview: Basketball Versus Fort Dodge 12/19/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – After 2 Weeks of Postponements due to weather the Spencer Tiger Basketball teams will be back in action Monday night against Fort Dodge in the Fieldhouse. The Spencer girls are 3-0 on the season and will welcome the 5-0 Fort Dodge Dodgers to town. The...
Area Residents Gather To Talk Pipelines
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Area residents from several local communities gathered in Hartley Saturday morning to discuss carbon dioxide pipelines that are proposed to travel through portions of the state. The meeting hosted by a series of landowners who have been contacted by land agents hired by the Summit Carbon...
Sanborn Woman Injured in Early Morning Crash
Worthington, MN (KICD)– A Sanborn woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the call on Interstate 90 east of Luverne around 1:30 where a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Kelly Lange was found to have hit a guard rail. Authorities say the road was covered with snow and ice at the time.
Authorities Kept Busy With Weather-Related Crashes
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Authorities around the area were kept busy last week assisting motorists involved in crashes brought on by the multi-day winter storm. From five o’clock Thursday morning through six o’clock Friday evening, the Iowa State Patrol says it covered 105 crashes and assisted 145 motorists across the state.
Weekly Health Update: Winter Respiratory Viruses
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The official start to winter is only a couple of days away but there have already been a number of local respiratory illnesses going around that usually do not peak until later in the cold season. Colette Rossiter with Clay County Public Health tells us there...
