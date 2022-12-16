Ethics Board tells AG Landry paying car note with campaign cash was wrong, but takes no action

Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Middle District U.S. Attorney collects $6.8 million in criminal, civil actions
ALBANY — U.S Attorney Peter D. Leary announced that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia collected $6,814,729.05 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2022. Of this amount, $3,382,503.60 was collected in criminal actions and $3,432,225.45 was collected in civil actions. Further, the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio closer to creating office to monitor potential federal overreach
(The Center Square) – Ohio is one step away from having a dedicated office to monitor a presidential administration for potential abuse or overreach. New legislation passed by the General Assembly that awaits a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine would create the Tenth Amendment Center with the office of the Ohio Solicitor General. The idea, according to Attorney General Dave Yost, would be to help insure government power remains checked.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and State Representative Daryl Deshotel to pursue legislation to ban TikTok on state devices
BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and District 28 State Representative Daryl Deshotel announced that they would pursue legislation in 2023 to ban TikTok on all state-owned devices. “TikTok is a clear and present danger to our national security and election integrity,” Representative Deshotel said....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor selects Vivek Malek as treasurer, marking first person of color to hold statewide office
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed Vivek Malek to serve as treasurer, marking be the first person of color to hold statewide office in Missouri. Vivek Malek, an attorney from the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood, was chosen on Tuesday to replace Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, who won the election in November to become state auditor.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Twitter can give Ohio quick election fact-checking ability
(The Center Square) – Ohioans can now fact-check for themselves the tidal wave of election truths, myths and everything in between regarding elections in the state through a new messaging platform, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced. LaRose is calling the new digital outreach initiative using Twitter, Facebook and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
HARRISBURG — The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for office is wide-ranging and, in some cases, controversial, offering a glimpse into the way he hopes to govern the commonwealth and court members of the GOP in the legislature. The team of nearly 300 people includes lobbyists, activists,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
‘Crypto bros’ made big donations to Iowa Democrats in 2022
DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats this year received multiple donations — including one for a quarter-million dollars — from former leaders of a now-bankrupt cryptocurrency company whose leader faces federal fraud charges. The Iowa Democratic Party said Wednesday it is looking into a $250,000 campaign donation from...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former Pennsylvania attorney general acquitted of DUI charge
Former state Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane was found not guilty of drunken driving following a nonjury trial before Lackawanna County Judge Vito P. Geroulo. Kane’s attorney, Jason Mattioli, said Geroulo issued the verdict Monday following around six hours of testimony. “We not only proved she was not guilty...
KPVI Newschannel 6
ACLU of Nebraska says judges inconsistent on following law when setting bail
The ACLU of Nebraska on Wednesday said a court-watching project focusing on whether Lincoln and Omaha judges are following the law when it comes to setting bail and assessing fines turned up concerning trends. At a news conference releasing its report "Broken Rules: Laws Meant to Prevent Debtors' Prisons are...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois Year In Review: A look back at the 2022 election in Illinois
(The Center Square) – The 2022 general election in Illinois raised a host of hot button issues, including crime, public education and the economy. The marque race pitted Democrat incumbent J.B. Pritzker as the victor against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey for governor. The amount of money raised for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Alabama using federal funding to combat homelessness
(The Center Square) – Combating homelessness is the focus of a new Alabama investment. Alabama has awarded $2.65 million, Gov. Kay Ivey said, from the federal Emergency Solution Grants program that will be utilized to support state residents who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. The funding will be put to work to help those individuals and families obtain shelter and other state services.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bluecup Ventures appeals decision to deny warehouse in Wilkes-Barre Twp.
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Twp. Council’s decision last month to deny Bluecup Venture’s plans to build a distribution center along Interstate 81 runs contrary to previous decisions to grant the project a tax break and rezone the proposed area to allow warehouses, the company argued in an appeal filed Tuesday in Luzerne County Court.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia education officials cite education loss as a top priority for 2023
(The Center Square) — Georgia education officials say they plan to address lost learning opportunities stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. But a leading Georgia nonprofit says state lawmakers should pass legislation to give parents more educational choices, saying the pandemic proved the "one-size-fits-all" model no longer works. "As we...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Edwards urges Louisianans to prepare for Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are urging Louisianans to plan for an Arctic outbreak expected to move into the state beginning Thursday and continuing through the Christmas holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Falling fuel prices will reduce Indiana's cut from January gasoline sales
The plummeting price of gasoline across the Hoosier State will reduce by nearly 5% the taxes Indiana motorists pay on every gallon they purchase in January. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Tuesday the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 19.9 cents a gallon next month — down from 23.3 cents a gallon in December.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pritzker signs amendments to Illinois' Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill with amendments to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act that offers tax incentives to EV manufacturers. The state's REV Act aims to make Illinois a hub for EV and auto battery production. The amendment allows for the issuance of a tax credit to Illinois automakers that retain employees as they transition to EV production.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Red Cross seeks volunteers as response to Louisiana tornadoes continues
NEW ORLEANS — The American Red Cross of Louisiana is continuing to work with partners to support Louisiana residents whose lives have been turned upside down by devastating tornadoes last week. Nearly 40 trained Red Cross workers are currently supporting relief efforts. With the help of partners, the Red...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State's second licensed casino to open next week in Grand Island
Starting next week, gamblers in Nebraska looking to try their luck playing slot machines will have more options. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Wednesday voted to approve an operating license for a temporary casino at Grand Island's Fonner Park horse racing track, making it the state's second licensed casino since voters approved expanded gambling at horse tracks in 2020.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Uncertain Floating Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to Caddo Lake
UNCERTAIN — The annual Uncertain Floating Christmas Parade returned Saturday to Caddo Lake, bringing holiday cheer to residents and tourists. “It’s a tradition that’s been going over 40 years,” Uncertain Mayor Judye Patterson said of the annual parade. “All of our people and tourists … they...
Comments / 0