Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Biden admin. asks Supreme Court to let border restrictions end, with slight delay
The Biden administration on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to let pandemic border restrictions end, after the court on Monday temporarily kept them in place in response to a request from 19 Republican-led states. Elizabeth Preologar, U.S. solicitor general, wrote in a filing that there was no longer a public...
Bay News 9
Zelenskyy, in Oval Office, thanks Biden, Congress and the 'ordinary people' of America for their support of Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — Zelenskyy, in Oval Office, thanks Biden, Congress and the 'ordinary people' of America for their support of Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Ukraine-Russia news: Zelensky addresses Congress as Putin pledges unlimited funds to Russian army
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a rousing speech to Congress during his visit to Washington on Wednesday. He spoke defiantly against Russian President Vladimir Putin and insisted that Ukraine is “alive and kicking” and “will never surrender.”Earlier in the day, in a joint address from the White House, Mr Zelensky and US president Joe Biden spoke about the importance of the US’s newly announced commitment to send an additional $2bn in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of the Patriot missile defence system.“This is a very important weapon to create secure air space for Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said....
Bay News 9
New heart failure treatment could help millions of patients
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A device to help patients with congestive heart failure could become a new option for therapy for other heart failure patients. OSU Wexner Medical Center is the first in the world to take part in a trial verifying the efficacy of a device set to treat diastolic heart failure (DHF)
A man with a back injury seeks a medically assisted death because he can't afford rent- Doctor signs off on the request
Amir Farsoud recently shared that, fearing he may lose his housing and with no significant relationships, he applied for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) instead. Farsoud was disabled due to a back injury. The injury makes him suffer near-continuous pain. [i]
Bay News 9
Zelenskyy to address Congress, feral hogs become nuisance and Sanford airport connector pushback
Good evening, Central Florida. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know, plus your weather outlook. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the 60s. We'll warm briefly tomorrow thanks to southwest winds in advance of the approaching arctic cold front.
Mike Lee, Title 42 drama holds up omnibus passage
An effort led by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) to maintain Title 42 is threatening efforts to pass a sweeping government funding bill before a shutdown deadline later this week. Congressional negotiators on both sides say the biggest holdup is ongoing negotiations to decide what the voting threshold would be to pass the amendment. Lee’s amendment to…
Bay News 9
Zelenskyy to Congress: Ukraine aid is 'investment' in ‘global security and democracy’
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an impassioned address to Congress on Wednesday during his first out-of-country visit since Russia launched its war in February of this year. The 44-year-old, clad in his customary military-green outfit, was welcomed with a raucous round of applause from lawmakers in the chamber. First...
Bay News 9
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection
WASHINGTON (AP) — An 800-page report set to be released Thursday by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud. The resulting Jan....
Bay News 9
Jan. 6 panel urges ethics review for McCarthy, GOP lawmakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and three other GOP lawmakers should face ethics investigations for their refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas, the House Jan. 6 committee said Monday in the culmination of a monthslong standoff over their testimony. The committee had issued subpoenas in May for...
Bay News 9
EXPLAINER: How do parties and states set presidential votes?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Even before President Joe Biden told Democrats his preference for reordering the presidential primary calendar, states began balking. Officials in Iowa, the leadoff voting state for 40 years, noted a state law mandating that its caucuses take place at least eight days before any other nominating contest. In New Hampshire, the site of the first-in-the-nation primary for more than a century, a state law requires that its presidential primary be held first by at least a week.
Bay News 9
Cities prepare for surge of migrants with Title 42 set to end
With Trump-era COVID restrictions on migrants crossing the border set to expire this week, a number of cities across the country are bracing for a surge of individuals entering the country through Mexico. The rule, known as Title 42, allows federal officials to prevent asylum seekers from entering the country...
Bay News 9
State AGs ask DOT to strengthen actions on flight disruptions, refunds
A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Monday penned a letter to the Department of Transportation requesting it take stronger action to prevent flight cancellations and help customers receive compensation should their travel be disrupted. The department in August proposed a rule that would require airlines to give refunds...
Comments / 0