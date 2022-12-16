Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a rousing speech to Congress during his visit to Washington on Wednesday. He spoke defiantly against Russian President Vladimir Putin and insisted that Ukraine is “alive and kicking” and “will never surrender.”Earlier in the day, in a joint address from the White House, Mr Zelensky and US president Joe Biden spoke about the importance of the US’s newly announced commitment to send an additional $2bn in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of the Patriot missile defence system.“This is a very important weapon to create secure air space for Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said....

