Ukraine-Russia news: Zelensky addresses Congress as Putin pledges unlimited funds to Russian army

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a rousing speech to Congress during his visit to Washington on Wednesday. He spoke defiantly against Russian President Vladimir Putin and insisted that Ukraine is “alive and kicking” and “will never surrender.”Earlier in the day, in a joint address from the White House, Mr Zelensky and US president Joe Biden spoke about the importance of the US’s newly announced commitment to send an additional $2bn in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of the Patriot missile defence system.“This is a very important weapon to create secure air space for Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said....
New heart failure treatment could help millions of patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A device to help patients with congestive heart failure could become a new option for therapy for other heart failure patients. OSU Wexner Medical Center is the first in the world to take part in a trial verifying the efficacy of a device set to treat diastolic heart failure (DHF)
Mike Lee, Title 42 drama holds up omnibus passage

An effort led by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) to maintain Title 42 is threatening efforts to pass a sweeping government funding bill before a shutdown deadline later this week. Congressional negotiators on both sides say the biggest holdup is ongoing negotiations to decide what the voting threshold would be to pass the amendment. Lee’s amendment to…
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — An 800-page report set to be released Thursday by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud. The resulting Jan....
Jan. 6 panel urges ethics review for McCarthy, GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and three other GOP lawmakers should face ethics investigations for their refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas, the House Jan. 6 committee said Monday in the culmination of a monthslong standoff over their testimony. The committee had issued subpoenas in May for...
EXPLAINER: How do parties and states set presidential votes?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Even before President Joe Biden told Democrats his preference for reordering the presidential primary calendar, states began balking. Officials in Iowa, the leadoff voting state for 40 years, noted a state law mandating that its caucuses take place at least eight days before any other nominating contest. In New Hampshire, the site of the first-in-the-nation primary for more than a century, a state law requires that its presidential primary be held first by at least a week.
Cities prepare for surge of migrants with Title 42 set to end

With Trump-era COVID restrictions on migrants crossing the border set to expire this week, a number of cities across the country are bracing for a surge of individuals entering the country through Mexico. The rule, known as Title 42, allows federal officials to prevent asylum seekers from entering the country...
State AGs ask DOT to strengthen actions on flight disruptions, refunds

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Monday penned a letter to the Department of Transportation requesting it take stronger action to prevent flight cancellations and help customers receive compensation should their travel be disrupted. The department in August proposed a rule that would require airlines to give refunds...
