Closed-door talks fail to settle Pennsylvania House control fight
A day of closed-door negotiations failed Wednesday to settle a dispute between Republican and Democratic leaders in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives about when to hold three special elections that will determine control of their chamber. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer told lawyers for Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster...
Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court will hear the suit on special election dates, as Democrats, GOP pick candidates
The legal fight regarding a date for special elections to fill three state house seats in the Pittsburgh area heads to Commonwealth Court Wednesday, as justices take up a Republican lawsuit that challenges the date set by the Democrats. Democratic House leader Joanna McClinton claimed the title of majority leader...
Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry could face Ethics Committee for refusing Jan. 6 subpoena
As Donald Trump learned that he might face criminal charges for his efforts to overturn the presidential election of 2020, midstate congressman Scott Perry learned that he might face sanctions from the House Ethics Committee for his role in that scheme. Perry’s name is mentioned 22 times across 16 pages...
Recount requests delay Pennsylvania election certification
Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are publicly fighting over Kevin McCarthy
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) bid to be the next speaker of the narrowly divided House is imperiled by a handful of Republicans who say they won't vote for him. Allies have started wearing "O.K." buttons — signifying "Only Kevin," not tepid support for his speakership bid — but the Never Kevin caucus has stood firm so far. McCarthy is holding up committee assignments until after a speaker is elected, presumably as leverage over GOP holdouts, but that has caused its own problematic paralysis for the incoming Republican majority, Politico reports. It has also driven a wedge between two sophomore...
REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years
Donald Trump’s tax returns show the ex-president and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in taxes in 2020, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking revelation comes just hours after the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday night in a 24-16 vote.Although the complete release of the former president’s tax returns is expected to come in the next few days, the information already released also found that Trump and his wife reported a negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. According to the six-year period covered in the newly released returns,...
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Sen. Ron Johnson Puts GOP Leaders On Blast Over Spending Bill Support
Twenty-one Republican senators voted to start debate on the $1.7 trillion government funding bill, which appears to be a sign it has the support to pass.
Is Legislation to Safeguard Americans Against Superbugs a Boondoggle or Breakthrough?
(Washington) — With time running out in the 2022 congressional session, a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers and infectious disease specialists is scrambling to pass a bill aimed at spurring the development of antibiotics to combat the deadly spread of drug-resistant pathogens. The PASTEUR Act, as amended, would provide $6...
Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry likely to be key figure during January 6th Committee’s hearing Monday
Midstate congressman Scott Perry was the first lawmaker the House January 6th Select Committee tried to talk to because of the key role they say he played in trying to help Trump remain in power despite losing the 2020 election. When Perry refused to cooperate, the committee issued a subpoena...
‘Courts are not places where one comes to hedge their bets’: Chester County judge dismisses election recount petitions
Judge Jeffrey Sommer wrote, “they cannot enlist this court in their quest to conduct a free-wheeling audit of cherry-picked precincts in Chester County.”. Chester County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Sommer has denied all of the recount petitions residents filed contesting the validity of the 2022 midterm elections.
The Jan. 6 committee is about to have its last hearing. Here’s what to expect
The House Select Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is holding what’s likely to be its final public meeting on Monday, wrapping up its year-and-a-half-long inquiry. The panel will vote on criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump on at least three charges:...
The Jan. 6 committee will take up criminal referrals against Donald Trump
The House Select Jan. 6 Committee will take up criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump on at least two charges: obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to a source familiar with the committee’s discussions but not authorized to speak publicly on the plans.
Criminal referrals could be announced sooner than expected by the Jan. 6 panel
Former President Donald Trump is likely to be one of the panel's top considerations for criminal referrals. The House select panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could hold what could be its final public meeting on Monday to announce and vote on its plans to issue criminal referrals and other recommendations.
Watch the Jan. 6 committee last hearing
The House Select Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is holding what’s likely to be its final public meeting on Monday, wrapping up its year-and-a-half-long inquiry. The panel will vote on criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump on at least three charges:...
