Medford, MA

Classes disrupted for third time in 3 days at Tufts University following campus threat

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
MEDFORD, Mass. — For the third time in as many days, Tufts University classes have been disrupted after a threat was made towards the school.

Police reported a security threat against the Medford/Somerville campus just after 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Although the campus remained open, the school said there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area.

The School of Arts and Sciences, School of Engineering, and the Fletcher School have moved all remaining final exams online as a result of the disruption to classes, according to school officials.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

