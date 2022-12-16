Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Local Nursing Home Employees Receive Paid Vacation In Christmas Prize
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — For the second year in a row, a local nursing home is awarding dedicated employees with cash prizes and paid time off. “Last year we started our Merriest of Christmases Golden Ticket Nominations as a way to give back to our staff. They have gone through so much, not just through the pandemic, but there have been nationwide challenges from the economy and through staffing and all of that. And they come in everyday, they’re diligent to serve our residents,” explains Director of Training, Brand, and Culture at Heritage Ministries Jessica Piskor.
wnynewsnow.com
Our Community Turns Out For The St. Susan’s Center In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — The Jamestown community came together once again to raise money and donations for the area’s only soup kitchen: the St. Susan’s Center. Known as the “Holiday Haul”, Keith Martin and local basketball coach Dan Keefe, are among those behind the annual charitable effort, now a decade in the making.
wnynewsnow.com
Heart Attack Deaths Up During the Holiday Season
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The holiday season is supposed to be joyous. But for many people it can be a stressful time as well. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, the joy of the season could be overshadowed by a loved one having a heart attack.
wnynewsnow.com
Gas Prices Tumble To 15-Month Low, Clock In At $3.69 A Gallon Locally
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season, but prices at the pump are providing some relief. Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.14 nationwide. That’s 18-cents lower than the previous week and 60-cents lower than a month ago.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Seek Public Assistance Following Hit-And-Run Crash
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect accused in a hit and run accident. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera photos of a light colored SUV believed to have fled the scene of a crash on West 6th Street over the weekend.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown “Drug House” Tabbed By Locals, Bail Reform Blamed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident is expressing concerns about a “drug house” on the city’s southside, with local leaders blaming bail reform for the never ending illicit activity. On December 7, police arrested ten individuals following a drug raid at 15 West...
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Man Indicted In Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Bicyclist
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County man has been indicted after allegedly hitting and killing a bicyclist with his pickup truck. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado was arraigned on several felony charges including leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death and driving while intoxicated.
wnynewsnow.com
Northern Chautauqua County Drug House Raided Once Again
WESTFEILD, NY (WNY News Now) – A northern Chautauqua County drug house is once again subject of a Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road in the Town of Westfield last week. The agency already raided this residence twice, on September 8 and 23.
wnynewsnow.com
Warren County Commissioners Seek Broadband Consulting Services
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The Warren County Commissioners are seeking consulting services to receive proposals from qualified firms to assist with the expansion, construction, and deployment of broadband services to the County. The goal is to expand service to areas of the County that do not have...
wnynewsnow.com
First Defense: Major Winter Storm Impacts Expected For Christmas Weekend
JAMESTOWN – A big winter storm is on the way to the region with the potential for major, near historic, impacts for the holiday weekend with a potential flash-freeze, rain to heavy snow, very strong wind gusts, and near record cold. The National Weather Service maintains a Winter Storm...
wnynewsnow.com
Video Captures Distracted Driving Crash Between Sheriff Car, Amish Buggy
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – A late-night crash blamed on a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputy that injured several people riding in an Amish buggy is sparking public concerns about not just the low visibility of slow moving vehicles, but also, distracted driving. Sheriff Jim Quattrone spoke to...
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To Kill A Person In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old man, wanted by law enforcement in northern Chautauqua County, is in police custody after allegedly threatening to kill a person in Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a south side address around 6 p.m. on Sunday for a man attempting...
wnynewsnow.com
Crackdown On Illegal Drugs In Jamestown Continues With Meth, Weapon Seizure
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are continuing their crackdown on illegal drugs, with a recent arrest that resulted in the seizure of meth and a pistol. Last week, officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Stephen Glover Sr.’s vehicle in the area of Genesee Street and Livingston Avenue.
wnynewsnow.com
New Measures Address Jamestown’s Public Meeting Access, Ward Redistricting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two measures addressing public meeting live streaming and city council ward boundary adjustments were approved by local lawmakers in Jamestown on Monday night. The first ordinance allows officials to record and livestream public meetings, an action that Council President Tony Dolce says has...
wnynewsnow.com
Georgia Woman Sentenced In Fatal I-86 Wrong-Way Crash
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Georgia woman will spend up to seven years behind bars in connection with a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 86 in Chautauqua County. On Monday, 33-year-old Heather Capell was sentenced by Judge David Foley to one and a third to four years after she was convicted of criminally negligent homicide in October.
wnynewsnow.com
A Few Snow Showers Remain Monday, Quiet Weather Returns Through Wednesday
JAMESTOWN – Lake effect snow showers will continue to diminish through the day on Monday. High pressure will then provide the region with a brief period of quiet weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. The rest of Monday afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies and a few occasional snow showers....
Comments / 0