Frank Martin drops Michel Rivera, says he’s ready for top fighters
Frank Martin turned his projected “toughest fight” and 135-pound clash of unbeaten streaks against Michel Rivera into a one-sided, beat-down on Dec. 18. The 27-year-old southpaw nicknamed “The Ghost” floored Rivera with a head-swiveling straight left-right hook combination in the seventh of a near-shutout 12-round unanimous decision at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
WWE superstar Big E provides injury update, discusses holiday tour
Big E brings the kid out of everyone he meets. A 290-pound athlete, his eyes light up and his WWE superstar character emerges with a presence that energizes the room. While Big E has been out of wrestling with a neck injury since March 2022, he’s still on the road promoting the WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour, which will stop in Atlanta on Dec. 27. Ahead of the holiday tour stop, Big E spoke to Atlanta media members about his injury and the latest tour.
WATCH: Dan Lanning puts a perfect cap on eventful Ducks’ signing day
You ever have a long, very successful day of work that you feel proud of? Maybe you had a big presentation, or there was an event that you were planning for, grinding it out for weeks on weeks in order to be prepared, and you ended up crushing it after all was said and done. When that happens, you feel like blowing off some steam, don’t you? That appears to have been the case for Oregon Ducks’ head coach Dan Lanning after what will go down as one of the best signing days in school history on Wednesday. Lanning orchestrated a recruiting palooza...
Ex-NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly punching daughter
Former NBA superstar Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested and charged with battery for allegedly punching and slapping his daughter multiple times in the face. The former Rookie of the Year of 2003 was apprehended following a domestic dispute where he allegedly became irate over the way his daughter was speaking with his mother, CBS Miami reports.
Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving continues to donate to Black causes
Kyrie Irving has been in a giving mood all holiday season. The Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard has once again stepped in to fill a need in the from within the Black community. Irving donated $50,000 on the GoFundMe page for Jaheim McMillan, a 16-year-old Black boy in Gulfport, Mississippi...
