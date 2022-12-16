ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Frank Martin drops Michel Rivera, says he’s ready for top fighters

Frank Martin turned his projected “toughest fight” and 135-pound clash of unbeaten streaks against Michel Rivera into a one-sided, beat-down on Dec. 18. The 27-year-old southpaw nicknamed “The Ghost” floored Rivera with a head-swiveling straight left-right hook combination in the seventh of a near-shutout 12-round unanimous decision at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
WWE superstar Big E provides injury update, discusses holiday tour

Big E brings the kid out of everyone he meets. A 290-pound athlete, his eyes light up and his WWE superstar character emerges with a presence that energizes the room. While Big E has been out of wrestling with a neck injury since March 2022, he’s still on the road promoting the WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour, which will stop in Atlanta on Dec. 27. Ahead of the holiday tour stop, Big E spoke to Atlanta media members about his injury and the latest tour.
ATLANTA, GA
WATCH: Dan Lanning puts a perfect cap on eventful Ducks’ signing day

You ever have a long, very successful day of work that you feel proud of? Maybe you had a big presentation, or there was an event that you were planning for, grinding it out for weeks on weeks in order to be prepared, and you ended up crushing it after all was said and done. When that happens, you feel like blowing off some steam, don’t you? That appears to have been the case for Oregon Ducks’ head coach Dan Lanning after what will go down as one of the best signing days in school history on Wednesday. Lanning orchestrated a recruiting palooza...
EUGENE, OR
Ex-NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly punching daughter

Former NBA superstar Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested and charged with battery for allegedly punching and slapping his daughter multiple times in the face. The former Rookie of the Year of 2003 was apprehended following a domestic dispute where he allegedly became irate over the way his daughter was speaking with his mother, CBS Miami reports.
Atlanta, GA
