KATHY Cornagey
5d ago
6 and half years for murder? Unbelievable the January 6th people are still rotting away in jail cells waiting for their trials.
Jamie Wilson
5d ago
Only six and a half year's? Likely someone will fix that, inside or out. That guy won't live much longer than that sentence.
Jody Bean
4d ago
six years for beating a woman to death figures now men know they can beat woman to death and get a short sentence
kptv.com
Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
kptv.com
74-year-old Salem woman killed in hit-and-run
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run accident in Salem Tuesday evening, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 5:30 p.m., a 74-year-old woman was found injured on the road near Madrona Avenue and Woodbridge Court. An investigation showed that the woman, Linda Louise Wisher, was...
Police: Woman, 74, dies after being dragged by hit-run driver
Salem police said a 74-year-old woman was struck and dragged by a vehicle Tuesday evening before she ultimately died.
yachatsnews.com
Beat up for months by her husband — and their maintenance man — Waldport apartment managers now threatening to evict the victim
WALDPORT – Kim Segaline sits on the living room floor of her apartment at the back of a complex in downtown Waldport. Next to her is a Christmas tree decked with multicolored lights. The faux-fireplace heater’s flames radiate warmth as her newborn daughter softly coos, stretches and falls asleep. There are presents around the tree, framed by a banner featuring playful snowmen.
kptv.com
Salem woman killed in crosswalk; driver remains at scene
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Salem Monday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of State ST and High ST NE on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke, injured. Vandyke was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
kptv.com
Oregon City police searching for missing, endangered elderly couple
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered couple. Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.
philomathnews.com
Law Enforcement Report: Dec. 9-15, 2022
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
kezi.com
Suspected medical emergency leads to fatal crash, deputies say
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A person is dead after possibly suffering from a medical event just before crashing their vehicle Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard a report of a crash on Tiki Lane just off Deerhorn Road at about 7:30 p.m. on December 19. Deputies said they discovered that a Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding paramedics, the LCSO said.
yamhilladvocate.com
VIDEO: Yamhill County Sheriff Deputy Threatens to Arrest Journalist for Recording City Councilor At Public Meeting
(If you would like to donate to my newspaper so I can continue bringing you investigative journalism please subscribe to my SubscribeStar page by clicking here. With more funding I can hire additional reporters and expose corruption faster.) As I explained in the article, Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon Attempts...
Moscow Police Investigating Abandoned Hyundai Elantra Found In Eugene, Oregon With No License Plates In Idaho Murder Probe
Moscow Police are “aware of” an abandoned white, Hyundai Elantra found with no license plates and front-end damage after it was reported to be found on a street corner in Eugene, Oregon. Photos of the abandoned car have been circulating online. A spokesperson for Eugene Police told Law&Crime...
4 suspicious fires in Salem; man arrested for arson
After a series of late night fires in the same general area of Salem, a 28-year-old man was arrested and booked on 3 charges, including arson.
Fire destroys Salem restaurant; suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, customers inside the Lucky Fortune Restaurant & Lounge in Salem heard someone yell, “Fire!” When they went outside, flames were rising from the back of the building on Lancaster Drive Northeast. “We ran out back and I grabbed a fire extinguisher,”...
Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months
The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two months involving teenagers who died while in the agency’s custody, records obtained by the Capital Chronicle show. The settlements with the families totaled nearly $2.6 million, and one will lead to some policy changes at a provider that contracts with the youth […] The post Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Driver dies after Jeep crashes into tree
EUGENE, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received report of a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 88000 block of Tiki Lane off Deerhorn Road. Deputies discovered a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole...
Idaho Murders Update: Police Alerted to Abandoned White Car Found in Oregon
A spokesperson for the Eugene Police Department told Newsweek that they have sent the vehicle's information to the Moscow Police Department.
kptv.com
Woman killed in crash in Corvallis
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
kezi.com
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 20 just outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A head-on collision on Highway 20 west of Circle Boulevard on Sunday left one driver dead and the road closed for several hours, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said deputies responded to the crash at about 4:30 p.m. on December 18. Deputies...
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest convicted felon who they say was manufacturing guns
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after a search warrant on Thursday found several guns without serial numbers as well as other evidence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had heard a tip that Joshua Allen Lampe, 32, had acquired a firearm despite being a felon. Police said Lampe had created a Facebook page under a fake name and posted a picture of a handgun in November. He then allegedly commented on his own post saying that he had 30 more guns just like it. The SCU said they began an intensive investigation based on these posts that eventually developed into an application for a search warrant.
kptv.com
Eugene man arrested after bragging about his ghost guns on Facebook, police say
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday for unlawful firearm possession after he allegedly posted incriminating pictures online, according to Eugene police. Police said Joshua Allen Lampe created a Facebook page under a different name where he posted a picture of a 9mm handgun in early...
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
