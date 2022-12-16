ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Comments / 18

KATHY Cornagey
5d ago

6 and half years for murder? Unbelievable the January 6th people are still rotting away in jail cells waiting for their trials.

Reply(3)
20
Jamie Wilson
5d ago

Only six and a half year's? Likely someone will fix that, inside or out. That guy won't live much longer than that sentence.

Reply(3)
9
Jody Bean
4d ago

six years for beating a woman to death figures now men know they can beat woman to death and get a short sentence

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
WOODBURN, OR
kptv.com

74-year-old Salem woman killed in hit-and-run

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run accident in Salem Tuesday evening, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 5:30 p.m., a 74-year-old woman was found injured on the road near Madrona Avenue and Woodbridge Court. An investigation showed that the woman, Linda Louise Wisher, was...
SALEM, OR
yachatsnews.com

Beat up for months by her husband — and their maintenance man — Waldport apartment managers now threatening to evict the victim

WALDPORT – Kim Segaline sits on the living room floor of her apartment at the back of a complex in downtown Waldport. Next to her is a Christmas tree decked with multicolored lights. The faux-fireplace heater’s flames radiate warmth as her newborn daughter softly coos, stretches and falls asleep. There are presents around the tree, framed by a banner featuring playful snowmen.
WALDPORT, OR
kptv.com

Salem woman killed in crosswalk; driver remains at scene

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Salem Monday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of State ST and High ST NE on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke, injured. Vandyke was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Oregon City police searching for missing, endangered elderly couple

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered couple. Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.
OREGON CITY, OR
philomathnews.com

Law Enforcement Report: Dec. 9-15, 2022

Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Suspected medical emergency leads to fatal crash, deputies say

WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A person is dead after possibly suffering from a medical event just before crashing their vehicle Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard a report of a crash on Tiki Lane just off Deerhorn Road at about 7:30 p.m. on December 19. Deputies said they discovered that a Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding paramedics, the LCSO said.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KGW

Fire destroys Salem restaurant; suspect arrested

SALEM, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, customers inside the Lucky Fortune Restaurant & Lounge in Salem heard someone yell, “Fire!” When they went outside, flames were rising from the back of the building on Lancaster Drive Northeast. “We ran out back and I grabbed a fire extinguisher,”...
SALEM, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months

The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two months involving teenagers who died while in the agency’s custody, records obtained by the Capital Chronicle show. The settlements with the families totaled nearly $2.6 million, and one will lead to some policy changes at a provider that contracts with the youth […] The post Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Sheriff: Driver dies after Jeep crashes into tree

EUGENE, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received report of a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 88000 block of Tiki Lane off Deerhorn Road. Deputies discovered a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Woman killed in crash in Corvallis

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Fatal crash shuts down Highway 20 just outside Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A head-on collision on Highway 20 west of Circle Boulevard on Sunday left one driver dead and the road closed for several hours, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said deputies responded to the crash at about 4:30 p.m. on December 18. Deputies...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police arrest convicted felon who they say was manufacturing guns

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after a search warrant on Thursday found several guns without serial numbers as well as other evidence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had heard a tip that Joshua Allen Lampe, 32, had acquired a firearm despite being a felon. Police said Lampe had created a Facebook page under a fake name and posted a picture of a handgun in November. He then allegedly commented on his own post saying that he had 30 more guns just like it. The SCU said they began an intensive investigation based on these posts that eventually developed into an application for a search warrant.
EUGENE, OR
kykn.com

Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KEIZER, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy