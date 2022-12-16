Read full article on original website
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
Jets’ Robert Saleh defends Zach Wilson | Mike White’s injury status uncertain for Jaguars on Thursday
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson turned in another uneven performance on Sunday in the loss to the Lions, showing flashes of immense skill but mixing in some mistakes that kept the offense from operating at full efficiency. Coach Robert Saleh admitted Wilson could have been better in the 20-17 loss. But...
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa, Christian McCaffrey snubbed for Pro Bowl despite topping fan vote
The NFL released this year's AFC/NFC Pro Bowl Game rosters on Wednesday, which included several notable snubs. Despite leading the fan vote at their respective positions, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, were left off the Pro Bowl roster. Tagovailoa not only led...
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence could miss Thursday Night Football vs. Jets
The Jacksonville Jaguars might be hitting the field at MetLife Stadium Thursday without a key piece of their offense. The Jaguars announced Wednesday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is limited again with a toe injury and is listed as questionable for the Thursday Night Football game against the New York Jets. It’s worth noting, however, that Lawrence has been playing through this toe injury for a few weeks.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Mike Francesa slams clueless Jets’ Zach Wilson: ‘He does everything wrong … he’s a mess’
Mike Francesa is not a fan of Zach Wilson. And he was pretty candid about his thoughts on the New York Jets quarterback on his podcast, via a clip posted by Funhouse on Twitter:. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Wilson makes the game completely uncomfortable on every...
Jets’ Zach Wilson more confident after benching? C.J. Mosley explains why he still believes
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was in an unenviable position Sunday afternoon. He had thrown a bad interception in the third quarter against the Lions. The crowd at MetLife Stadium, which had been raucous in the first half when Wilson led two scoring drives, suddenly was restless. And when the Jets‘ next two drives ended in punts, many were booing last year’s No. 2 overall pick.
Giants get huge performances from Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley to take down Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. -- Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley just won the biggest game of their lives. So where are they going next?. For the moment, the answer is simply Minnesota for the Giants’ Week 16 game against the Vikings. A trip to the playoffs, however, became much closer to...
Jets’ Sauce Gardner learns frustrating reality of being one of NFL’s top corners: ‘I take that personal’
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner insisted all of last week that it was just another game as he prepared to face the team he grew up watching: the Detroit Lions. But the day before the game, as he got calls from friends and family from his hometown of Detroit, he decided it was a little bit more than that.
Farrell running back Messiah Burch ends year on a high note after signing with this Division 1 college
Messiah Burch has been served a large piece of poetic justice. The Monsignor Farrell running back, who missed the majority of his senior season due to injuries, returned to compete in the 41st annual Fugazzi Bowl last Saturday and not only rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns, but was named the South team’s offensive MVP.
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball's Game Against New Orleans in Real Time
No. 1 Purdue basketball (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten) is back at Mackey Arena on Wednesday night for a matchup with New Orleans (3-7). Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time, straight from press row.
Fan who caught Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball gave up a ton of cash to sell it at auction
The fan who caught New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run sold the souvenir at auction. And he ended up getting less than he was initially offered after Judge set the new American League record for home runs in a single season. MLB.com reports “The bidding closed...
