UPMC Altoona ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits donated to Blair County Sheriff’s Office

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — In medical emergencies, seconds matter, so UPMC Altoona is equipping the Blair County Sheriff’s Office with “Stop the Bleed” kits.

Sometimes during medical emergencies police are the first to arrive. With UPMC Altoona’s donation, officers working with the Blair County Sheriff’s Office will have the chance to intervene quicker and help the patient faster while additional help is on the way.

“An individual can die from uncontrolled bleeding within minutes,” Kermit Alwine, Lieutenant, Blair County Sheriff’s Office, said. “2 to 3 minutes is sometimes all you have. And to intervene within that critical time frame, phone calls take time to 911 centers, response time of that ambulance or that police officer takes time.”

The Blair County Sheriff’s Office will receive 12 “Stop the Bleed” kits that will go into each of the department’s cars. Each kit cost $400 and can control up to six bleeding injuries at once.

No additional training is required for police to use these kits either. Alwine said when officers are first hired, they are all trained to use these kits.

Most of these kits are found in businesses and schools but Alwine said with the department receiving their own will significantly cut their response time.

