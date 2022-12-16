Read full article on original website
Montana DOC Awards Equity Grants to 24 Native-Owned Small Businesses
HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce today announced $320,000 in grant funding through the Montana Indian Equity Fund (IEF) Small Business Grant has been awarded to 24 new and expanding Native-owned small businesses. Tribal leaders noted the impact the IEF grants have on creating and sustaining economic opportunities...
FWP Offers Grants to Build Community Fishing Ponds
HELENA – Groups or individuals interested in constructing or improving a community fishing pond have until Feb. 1 to apply for a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Community Pond Program grant. The objective of the Community Pond Program is to enhance public fishing opportunities in or near Montana communities by providing funding that may be used to construct or improve a public fishing pond.
Why a Popular Montana Singer Refused to Go on TikTok
You probably heard the latest news that Montana state government employees are now banned from using the Chinese-owned app TikTok on state-owned devices and for state business. Several other conservative-led states like Florida and neighboring South Dakota have made similar moves given the Communist Chinese government's ability to spy on...
Glacier National Park Announces Plans for 2023 Reservations
WEST GLACIER, Mont.– Visitors to Glacier National Park in 2023 can expect to use a vehicle reservation system to access Going-to-the-Sun Road via the West Entrance and the North Fork area of the park from May 26 through September 10, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vehicle reservations...
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
MSU Extension Service Has a New URL
BOZEMAN – Montana State University Extension has moved its website to a new address as of early December. Online Extension resources, including those available locally to residents in all counties and reservations across Montana, will now be housed at montana.edu/extension. Previously, the site was at msuextension.org, and users visiting...
UM Launches ‘Grizzly Promise’ to Make College More Affordable for Montana Students
MISSOULA – The University of Montana launched the Grizzly Promise initiative this week to tear down financial barriers and make college more affordable for Montana students. The Grizzly Promise initiative is funded through a combination of scholarships, grants, waivers and other financial aid packaged together specifically for Montana students who attend UM.
Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students
Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
