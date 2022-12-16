After several years of searching, Columbia’s only synagogue has a welcome gift just in time for Hanukkah: a new permanent rabbi. Matt Derrenbacher will officially become the rabbi at Beth Shalom in June after he completes his studies at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati, Ohio, in May. He’s been commuting to Columbia to serve as Beth Shalom’s part-time rabbi. Recently, he and the congregation decided to make the arrangement permanent with the full-time position starting in June.

