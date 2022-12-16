Read full article on original website
Signing Day: Tigers flip Georgia DL from Wake, fill out class with commits
As Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz awaited confirmation on another commitment, Class of 2023 defensive lineman Sam Williams decommitted Monday from Wake Forest, the program he pledged to in April. Missouri came swooping in and landed Williams on early National Signing Day. Williams never announced an offer from the Tigers.
Rock Bridge's Swindle named captain in All-America game
Rock Bridge volleyball setter Ella Swindle was selected among a group of 28 high school seniors to compete in the 2023 Under Armor Next All-America Volleyball Game on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida. Within the 28 players, she was named as one of four team captains.
Rock Bridge, Battle have games canceled at Twelve Courts of Christmas tournament
Several games spanning Wednesday and Thursday at the Twelve Courts of Christmas Tournament at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City were canceled due to inclement weather concerns, impacting several local teams. Battle boys and girls basketball’s bouts with Ballard (Iowa) and Rock Bridge girls basketball’s game against Lift for Life scheduled...
Finding the winning formula in Tampa
After several months full of thrilling wins and agonizing defeats, Missouri has one last chapter to write in the story of its 2022 season. The Tigers take on Wake Forest, a program it has never played, at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23 in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida. That’s what...
When in Tampa: What MU players are looking forward to besides football
When bowl game invites were handed out, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz could not have been happier about the location of the Gasparilla Bowl. From ocean views to Colombian restaurants on his mind, Drinkwitz seemed ecstatic to be heading south. With a mission to make a conference championship and a playoff...
Missouri continues tough December schedule with Braggin' Rights
From one neutral site to another, Missouri (10-1) makes its way back to the Show-Me State to face No. 16 Illinois (8-3) for the annual Braggin’ Rights game Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The game will air on the SEC Network beginning at 8 p.m. Both...
Know the Enemy: Wake Forest
Missouri is set to face Wake Forest on Friday in the Gasparilla Bowl. The Tigers have never faced the Demon Deacons before. As such, Missouri fans are likely to be unfamiliar with the Tigers’ newfound ACC opponent. Wake Forest features a prolific passing offense, a quarterback who means everything to the program, a struggling secondary and an offensive system sure to infuriate the Missouri faithful.
Newcomers set to make their mark on Braggin' Rights legacy
Braggin' Rights, the annual matchup between Missouri and Illinois, has no shortage of new players who are set to make their first appearance in the storied rivalry when the Tigers take on the No. 16 Fighting Illini on Thursday in St. Louis. "This game has stood the test of time...
Northwestern DE transfer Firestone commits to Missouri
Missouri landed a commitment Tuesday from Northwestern defensive end transfer Austin Firestone, who was on an official visit in Columbia this past weekend. Firestone’s tenure at Northwestern lasted one season. The Class of 2022 recruit appeared in three games in his freshman season with the Wildcats before entering the transfer portal Dec. 7.
Hickman girls basketball defeats Southern Boone
Hickman girls basketball defeated Southern Boone 58-40 for a nonconference win over the Eagles on Tuesday in Ashland. The Kewpies (9-2) led 26-15 at the half. The Eagles managed to cut the lead to single digits, but Hickman pulled away in the fourth quarter for its second straight win.
Tolton defeats New Bloomfield for first win of season
Tolton girls basketball is in the win column for the first time this season. The Trailblazers defeated New Bloomfield 64-51 on Monday in New Bloomfield, ending a four-game winless start to their campaign.
Board of Curators outsources global firm to assess MU athletics
Amidst the ever-changing world of college athletics, the University of Missouri has struck a deal with a global consulting firm to identify areas that the school can “further invest in athletics excellence,” according to a news release from the UM System Board of Curators. Huron is a global...
Staying safe during the winter storm
As Columbia prepares for an incoming winter storm, here are some tips to stay prepared.
Students learn United Nations diplomacy in Mizzou Model UN competitions
On Monday nights during the fall semester, about 30 students gathered in Switzler Hall on the MU campus, building up their confidence in simulating the United Nations. The students are part of a group known as Mizzou Model UN.
Just in time for Hanukkah, Beth Shalom gets a permanent rabbi
After several years of searching, Columbia’s only synagogue has a welcome gift just in time for Hanukkah: a new permanent rabbi. Matt Derrenbacher will officially become the rabbi at Beth Shalom in June after he completes his studies at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati, Ohio, in May. He’s been commuting to Columbia to serve as Beth Shalom’s part-time rabbi. Recently, he and the congregation decided to make the arrangement permanent with the full-time position starting in June.
Foster shares police ride-along experience
Ward Four Councilperson Nick Foster shared his experience riding along with Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones for a night during a City Council meeting earlier this month. Foster later told the Missourian he had previously done a ride-along in Louisville, Kentucky, while in seminary school, which inspired him to do another one after being elected to council.
Gabe Huffington named new director of Parks and Recreation
Gabe Huffington — acting director of Columbia Parks and Recreation — will officially take over the role, the city announced Tuesday. Huffington will begin work in the new position Sunday and will be officially sworn in Jan. 17. He has served as acting director since April.
Fire chief: Working smoke detectors would have prevented casualties
A week after the fatal fire at the Columbia Square Apartments many details remain unknown. But Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said working smoke detectors “absolutely” could have prevented casualties. The Dec. 14 fire took the lives of Ta’niyah Pate, 4, and Jyneisha Washington, 7, and left...
Death notices for Dec. 20, 2022
Louise J. Shackelford, 92, of Centralia died Dec. 20, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Joseph Edward Whitworth, 65, of Columbia died Dec. 17, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Assistant fire chief Gladney honored on the anniversary of his death
One year after his death, the Boone County Fire Protection District will pay tribute to Bryant Gladney, an assistant fire chief. Three of the locations he worked at will be lit red Wednesday and Thursday, according to a news release from the Fire District. Gladney, who worked for the Fire District for 25 years, died Dec. 22, 2021, while serving his community. He was directing traffic away from a previous crash on Interstate 70 when a tractor-trailer hit his vehicle.
