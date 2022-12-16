ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Woonsocket Call

Ready to serve

LINCOLN – Fifty-eight new police officers will join the ranks of 28 different departments statewide following Municipal Police Training Academy’s session two graduation. Remarks at the ceremony encouraged graduates to lean on their friends and family for support and focus on building enduring community relationships. “Connecting our community...

