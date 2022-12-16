Menus at restaurants could be changing in 2023 as food prices remain high. The National Restaurant Association says restaurant operators will be looking to streamline menus. "You may notice that some of your favorite menu items may not be on the menu now when they were before, and that often has a lot to do with costs," said Michelle Korsmo, CEO of the National Restaurant Association. "I know I was talking to a recent restaurant operator that said, 'We just can't put this item on the menu for what we have to price it for because that's not where our customers want to be. And so for now we're going to take that off.'"

