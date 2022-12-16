Read full article on original website
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Lysell, Trade Candidates & More
Another week is down in the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins and their strong start to the season continued after going 2-0-1 in the last week on home ice. They have one more home game on Dec. 22, before a three-game road trip around the Christmas break will lead them into the New Year and the Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.
Maple Leafs’ Dubas Moving on From His Worst Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager has pulled several trades, but not all are pretty. However, Kyle Dubas may be able to put the worst trade of his NHL career behind him after shipping Denis Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche for Dryden Hunt. Now when that player steps on the ice, Leafs’ fans don’t have to be constantly reminded of what Dubas did to acquire Malgin in the first place. It is easily the most lopsided deal under the general manager and might rank pretty high on the all-time franchise worst trades too.
Bruins News & Rumors: Smith, Carlo, Kane & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Craig Smith has been sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) days after clearing waivers. In other news, Brandon Carlo became the last Bruin to score his first goal of the season, and one has to wonder if we may see more scoring from the defensive defenseman from here. Meanwhile, it appears that Patrick Kane is the Bruins’ primary trade target from the Chicago Blackhawks, rather than Jonathan Toews.
Canadiens News & Rumours: Edmundson, Richard & More
The Montreal Canadiens enter the NHL’s Christmas roster freeze on a three-game losing streak and hitting the road for seven games. They continue to have a poor power play (PP) and injuries are starting to pile up; the Habs seem to be headed downward. With the team beginning to...
5 Islanders Needs to Address to Reach Postseason
Now quickly approaching the halfway point of the 2022-23 season, the New York Islanders would find themselves in the last wild card position if the Stanley Cup Playoffs began today. Wedged in the stiff competition of the Metropolitan Division, they have had mixed results boasting an 18-13-2 record in 33 games played. They currently sit in fifth place in the Metro as their divisional foes have been ramping up the play of late. Their longtime rival New York Rangers have leapfrogged them in the standings on their current seven-game winning streak. However, the division is still up for grabs as the New Jersey Devils have seen their lead vanish by dropping three straight decisions. Today we look at five of the Islanders’ biggest needs for a return to the playoffs this April.
Maple Leafs/Lightning Rivalry as Intense as Ever
The rivalry between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning seemed inevitable because the Atlantic Division has been largely dominated by four teams for the last four of five seasons (excluding the COVID-19 shortened campaign). The Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, and, of course, the Lightning and Maple Leafs have been absolute powerhouses, making it almost unfair to the rest of the division. When it comes to the playoff matchups, the Maple Leafs and Bruins have had their battles as Original Six teams, while the Panthers and Lightnings are interstate rivals.
Blues Weekly: 3 Straight Wins, Kyrou, Thomas, & More
The St. Louis Blues won all three of their games last week to get back to .500. They’re now 15-15-1 and sitting in fourth place in the Wild Card race. It’s been an up-and-down season for the Blues, but they remain within striking distance as the New Year approaches.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Blackhawks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, after signing Jason Demers to a one-year deal, the Edmonton Oilers have announced an extension for goaltender Stuart Skinner. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are said to be interested in one of Jonathan Toews or Patrick Kane. Who are they kicking tires on and does...
2022 NHL Draft Picks to Watch at the 2023 World Juniors
It’s December and you know what that means… The World Junior Hockey Championship. The tournament that everyone anticipates during the holiday season makes its return. There’s no summer tournament, there’s no cancellation, things seem to be back to normal as it’s time to witness some great and exciting junior hockey.
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Capitals’ Anthony Mantha
The Washington Capitals are a team to keep an eye on leading up to the NHL’s trade deadline. The Capitals currently have a number of injured players on the shelve, including Tom Wilson and Niklas Backstrom. When these veterans are ready to return to the lineup, the Capitals are expected to make a couple of trades to not only create more financial flexibility but also to balance out their lineup.
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways From Otters & Attack
With the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Christmas break just around the corner, the Windsor Spitfires were in no mood to be giving out seasons greetings. Instead, they grabbed four points in a pair of Western Conference games and watched as a veteran re-wrote the history books. The Spitfires’ first...
Devils Gameday Preview: Carolina Hurricanes – 12/20/22
It’s been a rocky road for the New Jersey Devils over these past few games, and that may be an understatement. The team has lost five in a row, and they will try to remedy that against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 at PNC Arena in Raleigh. While they are struggling, the Devils still lead the Metropolitan Division with a 21-8-2 record and 44 points. Carolina also has 44 points, but their record of 19-6-6 means that New Jersey has the tiebreaker and highlights how important this matchup is in a tight Metro.
NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Maple Leafs, Flyers, Capitals, Canadiens
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Detroit Red Wings will continue to consider Tyler Bertuzzi’s future, but will his injury situation affect his trade or contract status? Would the Toronto Maple Leafs be a team that could show interest? They’ve been rumored to have interest in the past. Meanwhile, could the Philadelphia Flyers be looking to trade Kevin Hayes before ultimately buying him out? Finally, with Nicklas Backstrom potentially a couple of weeks away from returning to the lineup for the Washington Capitals, the team will need to make a trade. Could the Montreal Canadiens get involved here?
Wild’s Dynamic Duo Lead Way, Addison & Shaw Struggle
The Minnesota Wild had a very successful week of hockey at home despite snowy weather that made the area look like a winter wonderland and caused havoc on the roadways. This week’s check-in will cover the four games the Wild played over the last week and their perfect 4-0 record, as they secured wins over the Edmonton Oilers, Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks, and Ottawa Senators.
Oilers Have Tough Decision With Barrie Due to Strong Play
Tyson Barrie‘s name has constantly come up as one of the Edmonton Oilers’ top trade candidates over the past year, thanks to the rise of Evan Bouchard and their cap situation. Having Barrie on the roster is a luxury if more than one defender can do a similar job.
3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 1-0 Win Over Islanders – 12/19/22
Anyone just looking at the score would be forgiven for thinking they’d missed a dull game, but that wasn’t the case. The Colorado Avalanche came out on top, beating the New York Islanders 1-0 in a shootout. It was another big two points for the Avalanche, who now...
Dear Santa: Boston Bruins Wish List for 2023
With the way the Boston Bruins’ season has been going, whether there is a need for much of a discussion on this is up for debate. Comfortably sitting atop the NHL, the Bruins could, in theory, only have one wish, win the Stanley Cup. That doesn’t cut it, though; there must be more to wish for that will help the team build towards this goal. So, Bruins’ fans writing their wish lists out, make sure to include these topics to the North Pole.
3 Jets Who Have Stepped Up Amidst Injuries
It would be an understatement to say that the Winnipeg Jets have had it rough with injuries this season. On Dec 17, head coach Rick Bowness provided bad news for a few more players, to add to the already lengthy list of injuries. Despite all of these injuries, they find themselves second in the Central Division, and third in the Western Conference with a 20-10-1 record.
Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov Makes History in 4-2 Win Over Senators
The Minnesota Wild defeated the Ottawa Senators on Sunday (Dec. 18) at the Xcel Energy Center with a final of 4-2, extending their win streak to five. The club has won 11 of the past 14 contests, and now see themselves sitting just three points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the second playoff spot in the Central Division.
Revisiting OHL’s Spitfires/67’s 2018 Michael DiPietro Trade
Trading players is a tough job for any Ontario Hockey League (OHL) general manager (GM). When it’s a franchise player, though, it’s that much harder. This was the case in Dec. 2018 for then-Windsor Spitfires’ GM Warren Rychel and his star goaltender Michael DiPietro. It’s a deal that still affects the club today.
