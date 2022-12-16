CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Safe Harbour in Cumberland County has been providing transitional housing since 1986. There main location in Downtown Carlisle was once a hotel. “This building has always been a hotel. Different permutations. Different names,” explained Barrie Ann George Safe Harbour’s Vice President of Development and Communications. Now the building provides shelter to fifty to seven-five people a night including women and families. But Barrie Ann George doesn’t really like to call it a homeless shelter, ”When you say homeless shelter, people get in their head that it’s a room with bunk beds and people coming and going. To me, I say this is more of a community.”

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO