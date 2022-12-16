ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swatara Township, PA

Active police incident closed down Elizabethtown streets

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating after an "active police incident" occurred on the 300 block of North Hanover St. According to the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department, the incident happened on Monday and closed down North Hanover St. between Willow St. and Linden Ave. Officials say that...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Crews respond to deadly fire in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Crews have responded to a deadly fire in Chambersburg on Brumbaugh Avenue. Officials said the first calls were made around 11:00 p.m. Monday. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, the name of the victim has not been released. CBS 21 has a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Fire destroys home in Cumberland County, authorities say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building in Cumberland County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8:00 AM on the 200 block of Market Street in New Cumberland. Deputy Chief Rick Anderson of the New Cumberland Fire Department says they are still investigating if the fire began inside the structure or outside. Anderson says the fire was on a second floor back porch when crews arrived.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Code Blue: Shelter offered to those in need to combat cold weather in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coalition on Homelessness (YCCH) has announced that overnight shelters in York have been open from Monday, Dec. 19 spanning to Sunday, Dec. 25. LifePath Christian Ministries (LCM) and York C.A.R.E.S. (Children's Aid Society Southern Pennsylvania District) Code Blue Overnight Shelter at...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS 21 Days of Caring | Safe Harbour has been providing transitional housing since 1986

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Safe Harbour in Cumberland County has been providing transitional housing since 1986. There main location in Downtown Carlisle was once a hotel. “This building has always been a hotel. Different permutations. Different names,” explained Barrie Ann George Safe Harbour’s Vice President of Development and Communications. Now the building provides shelter to fifty to seven-five people a night including women and families. But Barrie Ann George doesn’t really like to call it a homeless shelter, ”When you say homeless shelter, people get in their head that it’s a room with bunk beds and people coming and going. To me, I say this is more of a community.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOUND: 12-year-old Swatara girl

SWATARA TWP., Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have safely located and returned Gurung to her family. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | The Swatara Township Police Department has asked for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officials said Manjilla Gurung rode the school bus to Central Dauphin Middle...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
Quiet Wednesday before CBS 21 Weather Watch Days Thursday and Friday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Quiet weather will continue today with afternoon highs in the low 40s and an overnight lows in the upper 20s. A very complex storm system will head our direction starting tomorrow. This storm will begin as a brief period of wintry precipitation Thursday morning between about 6AM and 10AM before changing over to plain rain. The rain will continue Thursday night.
HARRISBURG, PA

