local21news.com
PA Turnpike warns more traffic, snowy weather may lead to increase in holiday accidents
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) is expecting higher traffic levels as the holiday season swings into full effect, which could lead to an increase in accidents. According to the PTC, 5.4 million people are expected to travel the Turnpike from Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday,...
local21news.com
Law enforcement agencies in Central PA participate in 'Decide to Ride' initiative
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Various law enforcement agencies in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon Counties, are again participating in the "Decide to Ride" initiative co-sponsored by Anheuser-Bush, MADD, and UBER. The purpose of the initiative is to help deter drunk driving and maximize safety on our roadways...
local21news.com
License revocations missed in Lancaster Co., CBS 21 pushes for answers after deadly crash
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHP) — After an audit showed the Lancaster Clerk of Courts office missed more than 1,700 license revocations over the past decade, CBS 21 has been pushing for more answers about what went wrong. Following a deadly DUI crash over Labor Day weekend, Derek Sensenig was arrested...
local21news.com
Active police incident closed down Elizabethtown streets
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating after an "active police incident" occurred on the 300 block of North Hanover St. According to the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department, the incident happened on Monday and closed down North Hanover St. between Willow St. and Linden Ave. Officials say that...
local21news.com
Cause of fire in Lancaster County under investigation, authorities say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say the cause of a fire in Ephrata is under investigation. According to authorities, emergency crews were called to the 300 block of West Main Street for a fire with reports of someone being trapped inside just before 7:30 PM on December 20.
local21news.com
Crews respond to building fire, possible explosion in Ephrata
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHP) — Crews in Lancaster County responded to a fire in Ephrata Borough on Tuesday, December 20. Emergency dispatchers tell CBS 21 the fire started around 7:25 p.m. on the 300 block of West Main Street. They say no one was taken to a hospital. The explosion...
local21news.com
Crews respond to deadly fire in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Crews have responded to a deadly fire in Chambersburg on Brumbaugh Avenue. Officials said the first calls were made around 11:00 p.m. Monday. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, the name of the victim has not been released. CBS 21 has a...
local21news.com
Fire destroys home in Cumberland County, authorities say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building in Cumberland County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8:00 AM on the 200 block of Market Street in New Cumberland. Deputy Chief Rick Anderson of the New Cumberland Fire Department says they are still investigating if the fire began inside the structure or outside. Anderson says the fire was on a second floor back porch when crews arrived.
local21news.com
Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
local21news.com
Driver killed after being thrown from truck following crash, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner says a man was killed in a single vehicle accident in Berlin Township on Tuesday night. According to the coroner, their office was called to the 4900 block of East Berlin Road just after 8:45 PM. Officials say the man...
local21news.com
Cleared for take-off: Santa's reindeer given clean bill of health to fly in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane to announce that they have received a clean bill of health and are cleared for take-off on December 24. “Not everyone knows...
local21news.com
Quiet weather in Central PA ahead of winter weather system that could impact Christmas
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Quiet weather will continue through Wednesday with highs around 40 degrees and overnight low temperatures in the 20s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. The second half of the week is looking much more active. NEXT WEATHER MAKER | WEATHER WATCH DAYS:
local21news.com
Woman receiving medical treatment missing in York County, police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police-York say they are investigating a missing endangered person. According to authorities, they are trying to locate 33-year-old Amanda Sue Aten. Police say Aten was last seen at her mother's house on the 5200 block of Sinsheim Road in Codorus Township,...
local21news.com
Code Blue: Shelter offered to those in need to combat cold weather in York
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coalition on Homelessness (YCCH) has announced that overnight shelters in York have been open from Monday, Dec. 19 spanning to Sunday, Dec. 25. LifePath Christian Ministries (LCM) and York C.A.R.E.S. (Children's Aid Society Southern Pennsylvania District) Code Blue Overnight Shelter at...
local21news.com
19-year-old man found after dog returns from walk without him in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said they have found a 19-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday. PSP Trooper Megan Frazer made the announcement that Luke Rissler was found on Tuesday. Rissler was reported missing after walking his dog at Pine Grove Furnace Park....
local21news.com
CBS 21 Days of Caring | Safe Harbour has been providing transitional housing since 1986
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Safe Harbour in Cumberland County has been providing transitional housing since 1986. There main location in Downtown Carlisle was once a hotel. “This building has always been a hotel. Different permutations. Different names,” explained Barrie Ann George Safe Harbour’s Vice President of Development and Communications. Now the building provides shelter to fifty to seven-five people a night including women and families. But Barrie Ann George doesn’t really like to call it a homeless shelter, ”When you say homeless shelter, people get in their head that it’s a room with bunk beds and people coming and going. To me, I say this is more of a community.”
local21news.com
Loaded handgun seized from Florida resident at Harrisburg International Airport
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — TSA officers stopped a Florida resident who had a 9mm handgun stuffed in his carry-on bag. According to TSA, the person was stopped at a security checkpoint on Thursday, Dec.15. Officials say that this is the 10th gun that has been found at the airport's...
local21news.com
FOUND: 12-year-old Swatara girl
SWATARA TWP., Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have safely located and returned Gurung to her family. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | The Swatara Township Police Department has asked for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officials said Manjilla Gurung rode the school bus to Central Dauphin Middle...
local21news.com
Quiet Wednesday before CBS 21 Weather Watch Days Thursday and Friday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Quiet weather will continue today with afternoon highs in the low 40s and an overnight lows in the upper 20s. A very complex storm system will head our direction starting tomorrow. This storm will begin as a brief period of wintry precipitation Thursday morning between about 6AM and 10AM before changing over to plain rain. The rain will continue Thursday night.
local21news.com
Calm Wednesday ahead of CBS 21 Weather Warn Day Friday as winter storm approaches
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Quiet weather will continue today with highs reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds increase tonight with a wintry mix developing by dawn. Lows will be in the upper 20s. NEXT WEATHER MAKER | WEATHER WARN AND WATCH DAYS:. A very complex storm...
