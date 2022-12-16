Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Police ask for help identifying theft suspects
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released surveillance photos of two people wanted for theft from a retail store. In a release, police said the pair used shopping bags to hide clothing they stole. The man then distracted the greeter while the woman left with the stolen merchandise. The crime happened back on Aug. 1.
Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman they said stole liquor from a convenience store last week. The pair entered the store, located on the 800 block of West 3rd Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Once inside the store, surveillance video shows the woman placing […]
Watch: Suspect walks out of a North Linden store with a cash register
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help in a theft which was caught on video surveillance that occurred in North Linden earlier this month. According to a social media post by the Columbus Division of Police, a suspect broke a storefront door with a concrete block, entered the business, an audio accessories store […]
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Suspect has ties to Riverside, police say
COLUMBUS — A Ohio Amber Alert has been issued after twin boys, Ky’air and Kason Thomas, were abducted Monday night in Columbus. One of the five-month-olds was found shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Dayton International Airport, according to police. The other little boy is still missing.
cleveland19.com
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord with a temp tag number M965246 was stolen from the Donatos...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Columbus gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a deadly gas station shooting in the Hilltop has been arrested. David Johnson III was booked for murder at the Franklin County Jail. Police said he is connected to the shooting death of 21-year-old father-to-be Andrew Combs. Johnson was out of jail...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot, killed after allegedly firing at police in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot and killed after firing at police in La Rue, Ohio, the police chief and sheriff said. Officers with the Marion County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home related to a drug investigation. Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald...
Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police
LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
Licking County Crime Stoppers offer $1,000 reward in assault case
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a November assault. At about 4:45 a.m. Nov. 17 on the 400 block of Jefferson Road in Newark, a woman was trying to start her car when two mask-wearing men approached her, according to the […]
Halloween crash that killed Columbus 4-year-old sees driver charged
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man is facing possible jail time and a fine after being charged in the death of a four-year-old on Halloween in northeast Columbus. The office of Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday morning that Lazaro Becerra has been charged with vehicular homicide and manslaughter after being accused of […]
WSYX ABC6
Police release surveillance photos of 3 people connected to deadly gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police on Monday released surveillance photos of three young men "connected to" the deadly shooting that took place last week inside a gas station. Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Combs intervened during the attempted robbery of his friend inside the Sunoco station in the 2700 block of...
Police: Driver crashes into Market District near Grandview after 'being denied entry'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a driver drove into the Grandview Yard Market District supermarket near Grandview after "being denied entry." Dispatchers received a call just after 1:35 a.m. that happened at the supermarket on West 3rd Avenue. Police said the driver took...
butlerradio.com
Ohio Man Charged With Fentanyl Possession
An Ohio man is in the Butler County Prison following a drug possession charge in the City. State police say they conducted a traffic stop on 40-year-old Zachari Roth of Columbus Monday afternoon around 4:40 p.m. on West Wayne Street. Police say a search of the vehicle found 11 bricks...
Man, 30, dies in Richland County crash after hitting back of trailer
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is dead after being involved in a vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Route 13 in Richland County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bryan Flynn of Bellville was driving a Chevrolet Sonic south at around 10:30 a.m. on SR 13 and was driving behind a Dodge […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Police Search for Walmart Theft Suspect After High-Speed Chase
Chillicothe – Police are now investigating a theft that turned assault and then chase after a man who ran from police. According to Chillicothe Police department on 12/17/22 around 7:47 pm police were called to Walmart in Chillicothe for a theft. When they arrived the man was leaving the store and just jumped in a waiting car in a dark-colored sedan. The vehicle then left the parking lot, a traffic stop was indicated by police, and when the driver stopped the suspect (passenger) assaulted her, she then jumped out of the car. The suspect then took control of the vehicle and took off.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police investigate 2nd gas station shooting in less than a week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus police officers investigate a second shooting at a city gas station in less than a week, a safety and security expert warns people to be aware of their surroundings while at the pumps. "When we pull into the gas pump, we want to...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot in east Columbus gas station parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot at a gas station parking lot in east Columbus Monday morning. Police were called to Turkey Hill, located along East Broad Street, around 5:39 a.m. after being flagged down about a 30-year-old man who had been shot. Officers said the man...
Double shooting outside Reynoldsburg bar leaves 26-year-old dead
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old is dead after a double shooting in a parking lot outside a Reynoldsburg bar. Around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Reynoldsburg Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting near Putters Pub, located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue. Officers said they found two people shot […]
WSYX ABC6
Homicide suspect back in jail after mistaken release, family asking for change
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is asking more questions about how a suspect in two deaths before her son’s murder was released from the Franklin County Jail because of human error. David Johnson III is back in police custody, arrested Monday night. Detectives said Johnson is...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio AMBER Alert: Detectives checking hotels, motels, trailer parks in Dayton area
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that multiple agencies have been searching hotels, motels and trailer parks around the Dayton area, particularly around Interstates 70 and 75, looking for kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson and 5-month-old Kasan Thomas. Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said Jackson faces two...
