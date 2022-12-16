ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Police ask for help identifying theft suspects

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released surveillance photos of two people wanted for theft from a retail store. In a release, police said the pair used shopping bags to hide clothing they stole. The man then distracted the greeter while the woman left with the stolen merchandise. The crime happened back on Aug. 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman they said stole liquor from a convenience store last week. The pair entered the store, located on the 800 block of West 3rd Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Once inside the store, surveillance video shows the woman placing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Suspect has ties to Riverside, police say

COLUMBUS — A Ohio Amber Alert has been issued after twin boys, Ky’air and Kason Thomas, were abducted Monday night in Columbus. One of the five-month-olds was found shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Dayton International Airport, according to police. The other little boy is still missing.
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord with a temp tag number M965246 was stolen from the Donatos...
CLEVELAND, OH
WSYX ABC6

Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Columbus gas station shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a deadly gas station shooting in the Hilltop has been arrested. David Johnson III was booked for murder at the Franklin County Jail. Police said he is connected to the shooting death of 21-year-old father-to-be Andrew Combs. Johnson was out of jail...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Halloween crash that killed Columbus 4-year-old sees driver charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man is facing possible jail time and a fine after being charged in the death of a four-year-old on Halloween in northeast Columbus. The office of Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday morning that Lazaro Becerra has been charged with vehicular homicide and manslaughter after being accused of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
butlerradio.com

Ohio Man Charged With Fentanyl Possession

An Ohio man is in the Butler County Prison following a drug possession charge in the City. State police say they conducted a traffic stop on 40-year-old Zachari Roth of Columbus Monday afternoon around 4:40 p.m. on West Wayne Street. Police say a search of the vehicle found 11 bricks...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Police Search for Walmart Theft Suspect After High-Speed Chase

Chillicothe – Police are now investigating a theft that turned assault and then chase after a man who ran from police. According to Chillicothe Police department on 12/17/22 around 7:47 pm police were called to Walmart in Chillicothe for a theft. When they arrived the man was leaving the store and just jumped in a waiting car in a dark-colored sedan. The vehicle then left the parking lot, a traffic stop was indicated by police, and when the driver stopped the suspect (passenger) assaulted her, she then jumped out of the car. The suspect then took control of the vehicle and took off.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot in east Columbus gas station parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot at a gas station parking lot in east Columbus Monday morning. Police were called to Turkey Hill, located along East Broad Street, around 5:39 a.m. after being flagged down about a 30-year-old man who had been shot. Officers said the man...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio AMBER Alert: Detectives checking hotels, motels, trailer parks in Dayton area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that multiple agencies have been searching hotels, motels and trailer parks around the Dayton area, particularly around Interstates 70 and 75, looking for kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson and 5-month-old Kasan Thomas. Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said Jackson faces two...
DAYTON, OH

