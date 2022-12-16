Chillicothe – Police are now investigating a theft that turned assault and then chase after a man who ran from police. According to Chillicothe Police department on 12/17/22 around 7:47 pm police were called to Walmart in Chillicothe for a theft. When they arrived the man was leaving the store and just jumped in a waiting car in a dark-colored sedan. The vehicle then left the parking lot, a traffic stop was indicated by police, and when the driver stopped the suspect (passenger) assaulted her, she then jumped out of the car. The suspect then took control of the vehicle and took off.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO