MELFA, Va. – An Accomack County woman is behind bars following a malicious wounding incident over the weekend. Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a transfer from the Emergency Operations Center for a reported disturbance in the 19000 block of Main Street in Melfa. A short time later, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital reported that they had received a female walk-in presenting multiple lacerations and burns. A deputy subsequently responded to the hospital to speak with the victim through a translator, who was able to provide a synopsis of the events that resulted in her injuries.

MELFA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO