University System of Maryland approves new graduate and undergrad majors at UMES
PRINCESS ANNE, Md- The Board of Regents for the University System of Maryland has approved 4 new academic programs at UMES, including the Bachelor of Science in Fashion Merchandising and Design, Master of Science in Data Science and Analytics Engineering,Master of Science in Electrical and Mechatronics Engineering, Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Applied Computing and Engineering.
UMES celebrates winter graduates
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Congratulations to all of the UMES graduates at this year’s 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony. 187 graduated Tuesday morning, and pictured are 16 graduates from the inaugural new Physician’s Assistant program. Good luck for whatever the future holds!. We want to hear your good...
Wor-Wic Veterans and Military Association holds toy drive
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wor-Wic Community College Veterans and Military Association recently held a successful toy drive. We’re told they were able to gather some amazing toys for local families in need this holiday season. Toys for Tots has been around for a long time and they do a wonderful job at making sure so many children can have a memorable holiday who otherwise would not be able to.
“Our students really rise to the occasion:” The Salisbury School’s annual ‘Give & Receive Day’ makes big return
SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury School’s annual Give & Receive Day made a return. It’s a school tradition that’s nearly 5 decades old. Students from different grade levels are paired up and assigned a charity or organization to collect donations for. This year’s lineup included the Humane Society...
City of Salisbury now accepting applications for youth programming committee
SALISBURY, Md. – Are you someone passionate about the need for more local youth programming?. The City of Salisbury is looking for you, as they’re revamping the Youth Development Advisory Committee. We’re told the committee dissolved due the pandemic, but now it’s making a comeback. The...
Early morning house fire ruled accidental in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – An early morning house fire in Salisbury has been deemed accidental. The fire was reported at around 12:30 a.m., at 501 Liberty Street in Salisbury. Firefighters responded and were able to control the blaze in approximately 20 minutes. Maryland state fire marshals determined that the fire...
Angel Tree Distribution Day provides hundreds of families on the shore holiday cheer
SALISBURY, Md.- “It’s quite cold outside but the Christmas spirit is warm,” Trantham said. Wheels rolled into The Salvation Army of the Lower Eastern Shore Wednesday as it marked distribution day for their Angel Tree Program. It gives families in need a little holiday cheer, providing clothing and toys for infants to children up to 14 years old in Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties.
Three new deputies welcomed to Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Sheriff Mike Lewis welcomed three new deputies to his department following their graduation from the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy. Deputies Noah O’Barsky, Sean Wright, and Anthony Bueno will be reporting to their assigned Field Training Deputies as they begin patrolling Wicomico County. We...
Milford “tent city” residents clearing out as land is set for development
MILFORD, Del. – If you turn down East Masten Circle in Milford, and follow a trail into the woods, you’ll find a tent city. About 40 to 50 homeless individuals stay there at any given time. As those staying at the camp prepare for plummeting temperatures, they’re now...
Laurel gas station attempted robbery under investigation
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning attempted robbery at a Laurel gas station. Just after 1:30 a.m., troopers were called to the Royal Farms located at 30983 Sussex Highway. It was learned that an unknown suspect walked into the store and gave the cashier a note demanding money and implying that he had a gun. The cashier reportedly did not comply and the suspect fled on foot. The cashier was not injured.
Local non-profit hosts food drive for students and families ahead of holiday break
HURLOCK, Md.- “People are just in need. People are hurting and they don’t know where their next meal may come from,” Allen said. As students across Dorchester County head home for holiday break, Mid-shore Meals Til Monday is making sure none of them go without food. Tuesday,...
Melfa woman charged with malicious wounding
MELFA, Va. – An Accomack County woman is behind bars following a malicious wounding incident over the weekend. Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a transfer from the Emergency Operations Center for a reported disturbance in the 19000 block of Main Street in Melfa. A short time later, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital reported that they had received a female walk-in presenting multiple lacerations and burns. A deputy subsequently responded to the hospital to speak with the victim through a translator, who was able to provide a synopsis of the events that resulted in her injuries.
Laurel uses a strong 4th quarter to beat Woodbridge
GREENWOOD, De — Laurel defeats Woodbridge 56-40 in a Henlopen North rivalry game. The game was close after three quarters, with the teams being tied after halftime and Laurel only up four going into the fourth quarter. But the fourth quarter is when Laurel began to show dominance, winning...
Milford man injured in early morning stabbing in Dover, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a Milford man early Monday morning. Police say the investigation began at around 3 a.m., when a report came in regarding a shooting victim at a hospital in Milford. It was learned that the victim was at a party at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Dover when he got into an altercation with another man, at which time he was stabbed.
Parsonsburg man convicted, sentenced on firearm charges
SALISBURY, Md. – A Parsonsburg man has been sentenced on charges stemming from an investigation earlier this year. 29-year-old Stephen Truitt pleaded guilty late last week to one count of possession of a regulated firearm by a prohibited person and one count of reckless endangerment. The judge accepted the plea and subsequently sentenced Truitt to 20 years incarceration with all but 5 years suspended, which is a mandatory minimum sentence.
Suspect arrested in March 2021 homicide in Harrington
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a man on murder charges in connection to a March 2021 homicide. The investigation began during the afternoon hours on March 31, 2021, when troopers responded to Milford Harrington Highway, west of Sandbox Road, for a reported shooting. It was learned through investigation that the victim, identified as 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, had been driving westbound on Milford Harrington Highway when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside her car. A suspect then fired a handgun at Sanchez’s vehicle, causing her to be shot multiple times. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Polytech earns statement win against Dover
WOODSIDE, Del. – Polytech proved they are a contender for the Henlopen Conference title this season, defeating Dover 67-59 Tuesday night. The two North rivals kept the score close throughout the first half. Polytech held a 1-point halftime advantage. A Denim Perkins 3-pointer in the opening minute of the...
Easton man charged after robbing elderly woman
EASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a robbery investigation earlier this week. At around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Post Office located at 116 E. Dover Street for a reported robbery that had just occurred. Officers met with the 83-year-old female victim who reported that as she was getting into her vehicle, a man took her purse from her arm and ran.
The Brightside: Unique Artists In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – From the stroke of a brush to hand-made jewelry from sea glass, a group of artists in Cambridge are working to brighten up the city with a little creativity. Nine female artists are adding some sparkle and creativity to the city of Cambridge. “We’re painters, we’re...
Transportation officials offer tips on ensuring safe holiday travels
DELMARVA – As Santa is preparing his sleigh to deliver presents this weekend, you may be finalizing your travel plans. 47 ABC has more from local transportation officials on how to ensure a safe journey this holiday season. Taking to the Skies. At Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport, the...
