Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Women's Health
Christie Brinkley, 68, Flaunts Her Mega-Toned Legs In Sparkly Holiday Heels And A Red Dress In An IG Video
Christie Brinkley is providing everyone with a big dose of holiday sparkle this week. The actress, 68, showed off her ultra-toned legs in a short, red dress and sparkly booted heels. Christie enjoys taking spin classes and eats a plant-based diet. Christie Brinkley looks like a Christmas dream in her...
Women's Health
Mindy Kaling, 43, Flaunts Her Sculpted Legs In A White Cut-Out Minidress In New Instagram Photos
Mindy Kaling opened up earlier this year about how she’s changed her view on working out. And she just showed off the results of all that hard work. The 43-year-old shared a series of photos of herself looking fit and strong in a gorgeous white strapless dress on Instagram.
Women's Health
At 57, Shania Twain Has Epically Sculpted Legs In A Sparkly Minidress Dancing In A New Instagram Video
Shania Twain just posted an Instagram video strutting down the sidewalk while lip syncing a song. It was hard to miss how totally strong the 57-year-old singer's legs were in the video, thanks to her sparkly minidress and heeled boots. Shania, who has struggled with Lyme Disease, likes to get...
Women's Health
Bella Hadid looks unrecognisable with new platinum blonde hair
There are very few things that are guaranteed in this life, but Bella Hadid being a brunette is one of them. That was, until today. Gigi Hadid is usually the reigning blonde queen within the Hadid family, but Bella is giving her sister a run for her money with this new platinum 'do. Even we had to do a double take.
Women's Health
See Carrie Underwood's Latest Grand Ole Opry Dress That Has Everyone Talking
No matter the performance or appearance, the American Idol alum Carrie Underwood never misses, and her most recent slay left fans with a lot to say. The "Ghost Story" singer graced the stage at Nashville's iconic venue, the Grand Ole Opry, yet again. The 8-time Grammy winner shared two snapshots...
Women's Health
Khloé Kardashian just got a full, blunt fringe and we're obsessed
This is not a drill, peeps, I repeat, THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! [Insert Michael Scott's 'everybody stay calm' meme]. Khloé Kardashian has taken to her Instagram feed to debut a major hair transformation – yep, she's only gone and got blunt bangs. Oh, and for the Brits amongst us, that's a full-fringe to you.
Women's Health
Mariska Hargitay Posts Super Emotional Message Amid Upsetting 'Law and Order: SVU' News
Last week, Law and Order: SVU fans were devastated when Kelli Giddish officially left the drama after 12 seasons. And they weren't the only ones. Mariska Hargitay echoed their sentiments, and she got emotional on Instagram. Last week, Law and Order: SVU fans were devastated when Kelli Giddish officially left...
Women's Health
Love Island star Olivia Bowen shares details of 'scary' and 'hard' birth
This week, Love Island star and influencer Olivia Bowen has shared details from her son Abel's birth, which she has revealed was, at times, 'traumatic.'. Speaking to OK magazine along with husband Alex, 31, who she met on the ITV show, the 28-year-old said: 'When he [Abel] first came out he was placed on my chest and then they took him as he wasn’t breathing.'
Women's Health
Who Is Lily Collins' Husband, Charlie McDowell? His Job, Parents, And Net Worth
Season 3 of Emily in Paris is finally here. If you've been counting down the days 'til you get to see more chic outfits and love scenes play out in the City of Lights, you're definitely not alone. With the twisted love triangles of the past season still on everyone's mind, it makes sense to have some questions about Lily Collins’ real life love.
Women's Health
'Yellowstone' Fans Are Calling Jamie's Storyline 'Ridiculous' After Latest Episode
Season 5 of Yellowstone continued with episode 7, "The Dream Is Not Me." This installment found serious trouble in the Dutton herd, leading to a major move and possible change in business strategy. But the real drama is with Jamie, who made strides in taking down his own father's political career. Plus, the whole crew hit the county fair for an unexpected night of fun and revelry (Best moment of the episode? Rip inviting Beth to join him at the fair). With only one more episode until the mid-season finale, the show has a lot of loose ends to tie up.
Women's Health
Here's How To Pre-Order Prince Harry's Memoir And Where It's Currently On Sale
Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir Spare doesn’t hit shelves until January 10, 2023, but it’s well on its way to becoming a chart-topping read. The book is available for pre-order on Amazon now, where it's already closing ranks as one of the site’s best-selling new releases. And, calling eager readers everywhere, it's worth noting that the e-tailer is currently taking 36 percent off hardcover copies of Spare ahead of its release.
Women's Health
'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Reveals The Real Reason Why Her Living Room Wasn't On The Show
Home Town is back, and fans are thrilled at the chance to see Ben and Erin Napier at work renovating homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. On a recent episode, Ben and Erin took viewers behind the scenes of a very special renovation: their own country house. But one...
Women's Health
Gemma Atkinson on balancing Christmas fun and a healthy routine
Gemma Atkinson says being a mum has reinvigorated her love for Christmas. The 38-year-old actress and her fiancé, Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Márquez, 32, are parents to Mia, 3,. She said: 'Since being a mum, Christmas has got the excitement all over again. Before Mia came along...
Women's Health
How to achieve perfect party make-up
Do you find that by midnight your face has eaten your highlighter and your pores are looking a bit suspicious? If so, then you need to up your prep game. 'My favourite way to prepare skin for a big event is to apply the Clé de Peau Beauté Intensive Brightening Mask and take two cryo-tools out of the freezer and glide them over the outside of the mask in symmetrical motions. Doing this tightens your pores, gets rid of puffiness and stimulates circulation to revive your skin for a great night out,' reveals Benjamin Puckey, Global Colour Director at Clé de Peau.
Women's Health
Foreo Dropped A Sale Of $110 Off Cindy Crawford’s Favorite Luna Face Massager
As one of the queens of the modeling industry, you can bet Cindy Crawford knows a thing or two about skincare, and one of the products she's been known to rave about is currently on sale for a steep discount. The Foreo Luna 3, a cult-favorite face-cleansing massager, is on...
Women's Health
Rebel Wilson says she felt 'a little disconnected' using a surrogate to welcome her first child
Rebel Wilson has shared her honest feelings on using a surrogate to welcome her first child, admitting she felt 'a little disconnected'. Speaking to Today, the actor revealed her journey to motherhood began back in 2020. 'I was getting to 40 and I was like, "I really do want to become a mother",' she recalled. 'But at the time, I didn't have a partner, and so I went to the fertility doctor,' Rebel went on, explaining that she began trying IVF.
Women's Health
Attention Tennis Lovers: Venus Williams’s New Amazon Drop Is Major
Of the dozen reasons it’s easy to fall in love with tennis, at least one of them has to be how fun it is to shop for. The sport lets you pull some pieces out of your workout drawer that don’t typically see airtime otherwise. Yeah, it’s possible to wear a flirty skirt for squats at the gym (do you), but floaty bits of fabric and barbells typically don’t mix well.
Women's Health
A first-timer's guide to NYC at Christmas, plus three tips you need to know
Twinkling lights, skating in central park and the hum of a vibrant city being brought to life by dropping temperatures and the fast-approach of Christmas Day. It’s a picture we’ve seen in countless holiday movies over the years (Home Alone 2 anyone?) and was *finally* my reality when I visited the Big Apple this month.
Women's Health
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have another Netflix series and the trailer has just been released
If you thought that Volumes I and II of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-anticipated docu-series was the last you'd see of the couple for a while, then think again! Royal fans were elated last night when Netflix released the first trailer for a new series, hosted by none other than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
