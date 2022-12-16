ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Women's Health

Bella Hadid looks unrecognisable with new platinum blonde hair

There are very few things that are guaranteed in this life, but Bella Hadid being a brunette is one of them. That was, until today. Gigi Hadid is usually the reigning blonde queen within the Hadid family, but Bella is giving her sister a run for her money with this new platinum 'do. Even we had to do a double take.
Women's Health

Khloé Kardashian just got a full, blunt fringe and we're obsessed

This is not a drill, peeps, I repeat, THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! [Insert Michael Scott's 'everybody stay calm' meme]. Khloé Kardashian has taken to her Instagram feed to debut a major hair transformation – yep, she's only gone and got blunt bangs. Oh, and for the Brits amongst us, that's a full-fringe to you.
Women's Health

Love Island star Olivia Bowen shares details of 'scary' and 'hard' birth

This week, Love Island star and influencer Olivia Bowen has shared details from her son Abel's birth, which she has revealed was, at times, 'traumatic.'. Speaking to OK magazine along with husband Alex, 31, who she met on the ITV show, the 28-year-old said: 'When he [Abel] first came out he was placed on my chest and then they took him as he wasn’t breathing.'
Women's Health

Who Is Lily Collins' Husband, Charlie McDowell? His Job, Parents, And Net Worth

Season 3 of Emily in Paris is finally here. If you've been counting down the days 'til you get to see more chic outfits and love scenes play out in the City of Lights, you're definitely not alone. With the twisted love triangles of the past season still on everyone's mind, it makes sense to have some questions about Lily Collins’ real life love.
Women's Health

'Yellowstone' Fans Are Calling Jamie's Storyline 'Ridiculous' After Latest Episode

Season 5 of Yellowstone continued with episode 7, "The Dream Is Not Me." This installment found serious trouble in the Dutton herd, leading to a major move and possible change in business strategy. But the real drama is with Jamie, who made strides in taking down his own father's political career. Plus, the whole crew hit the county fair for an unexpected night of fun and revelry (Best moment of the episode? Rip inviting Beth to join him at the fair). With only one more episode until the mid-season finale, the show has a lot of loose ends to tie up.
MONTANA STATE
Women's Health

Here's How To Pre-Order Prince Harry's Memoir And Where It's Currently On Sale

Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir Spare doesn’t hit shelves until January 10, 2023, but it’s well on its way to becoming a chart-topping read. The book is available for pre-order on Amazon now, where it's already closing ranks as one of the site’s best-selling new releases. And, calling eager readers everywhere, it's worth noting that the e-tailer is currently taking 36 percent off hardcover copies of Spare ahead of its release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Women's Health

Gemma Atkinson on balancing Christmas fun and a healthy routine

Gemma Atkinson says being a mum has reinvigorated her love for Christmas. The 38-year-old actress and her fiancé, Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Márquez, 32, are parents to Mia, 3,. She said: 'Since being a mum, Christmas has got the excitement all over again. Before Mia came along...
Women's Health

How to achieve perfect party make-up

Do you find that by midnight your face has eaten your highlighter and your pores are looking a bit suspicious? If so, then you need to up your prep game. 'My favourite way to prepare skin for a big event is to apply the Clé de Peau Beauté Intensive Brightening Mask and take two cryo-tools out of the freezer and glide them over the outside of the mask in symmetrical motions. Doing this tightens your pores, gets rid of puffiness and stimulates circulation to revive your skin for a great night out,' reveals Benjamin Puckey, Global Colour Director at Clé de Peau.
Women's Health

Foreo Dropped A Sale Of $110 Off Cindy Crawford’s Favorite Luna Face Massager

As one of the queens of the modeling industry, you can bet Cindy Crawford knows a thing or two about skincare, and one of the products she's been known to rave about is currently on sale for a steep discount. The Foreo Luna 3, a cult-favorite face-cleansing massager, is on...
Women's Health

Rebel Wilson says she felt 'a little disconnected' using a surrogate to welcome her first child

Rebel Wilson has shared her honest feelings on using a surrogate to welcome her first child, admitting she felt 'a little disconnected'. Speaking to Today, the actor revealed her journey to motherhood began back in 2020. 'I was getting to 40 and I was like, "I really do want to become a mother",' she recalled. 'But at the time, I didn't have a partner, and so I went to the fertility doctor,' Rebel went on, explaining that she began trying IVF.
Women's Health

Attention Tennis Lovers: Venus Williams’s New Amazon Drop Is Major

Of the dozen reasons it’s easy to fall in love with tennis, at least one of them has to be how fun it is to shop for. The sport lets you pull some pieces out of your workout drawer that don’t typically see airtime otherwise. Yeah, it’s possible to wear a flirty skirt for squats at the gym (do you), but floaty bits of fabric and barbells typically don’t mix well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy