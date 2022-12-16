Do you find that by midnight your face has eaten your highlighter and your pores are looking a bit suspicious? If so, then you need to up your prep game. 'My favourite way to prepare skin for a big event is to apply the Clé de Peau Beauté Intensive Brightening Mask and take two cryo-tools out of the freezer and glide them over the outside of the mask in symmetrical motions. Doing this tightens your pores, gets rid of puffiness and stimulates circulation to revive your skin for a great night out,' reveals Benjamin Puckey, Global Colour Director at Clé de Peau.

