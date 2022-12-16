Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Jen Shah, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Star, Asks for Reduced Sentence in Fraud Case
Jen Shah is going to prison. We've known that much about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star since pleading guilty to one count of committing wire fraud earlier this year. According to advisor guidelines, Shah faces 11 to 14 years in prison and has penned a letter asking...
TV Fanatic
Days of Our Lives Shocker: Tamara Braun Exits as Ava Vitali
Ava's latest stint in Salem is over. Tamara Braun confirmed this week that she was exiting the Peacock daytime soap years after she returned to the role. “Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem,” she wrote.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
TV Fanatic
1883 Boss Reveals Paramount+ Wanted to Change Major Deaths to Make Another Season
1883 concluded on Paramount+ earlier this year. Despite the streaming service ordering up a second season ahead of the finale, Taylor Sheridan has revealed that he wanted to end that chapter. However, Sheridan has opened up in a new interview with Deadline to reveal that Paramount+ wanted him to reverse...
TV Fanatic
Cecily Strong Reacts to Sudden Saturday Night Live Exit: 'I'll Always Know Home Is Here'
Saturday Night Live fans were dealt a huge blow on Saturday when it was announced that series mainstay Cecily Strong would be departing. The news broke just hours ahead of her final episode. Strong, who joined the series as a featured player in 2012, took to social media the day...
TV Fanatic
Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 5 Episode 7
On Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7, the family tried to bounce back following a death. Meanwhile, Senator Perry delivered news to Rainwater about the future of the location. Elsewhere, Jamie and Sarah planned their next move as the family tried to come to terms with some big changes. Beth tried...
TV Fanatic
Sharon Osbourne Says She's 'Doing Great' Following Medical Emergency
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out. The Talk alum was hospitalized Friday after suffering a reported medical emergency while filming Night of Terror, a show hosted by her son Jack Osbourne. Osbourne updated fans Monday with a photo on Instagram of her dog, Elvis, in front of a Christmas tree. "Back...
TV Fanatic
Luther Movie: Netflix Unveils First Look and Premiere Date
The Luther franchise will return early next year, but it won't be a series. Netflix announced Wednesday that the highly anticipated follow-up movie will launch worldwide in March 2023. Luther: The Fallen Sun is the title. It has a certain ring to it, right?. Idris Elba returns for the movie,...
TV Fanatic
Let's Make A Deal Exclusive Sneak Peek: Wayne Brady's Letter to Santa
Let's Make a Deal is here to spread some holiday cheer. CBS will air two very special episodes of the hit series this week, and we could not be more excited. The holiday festivities begin December 22 with traders taking a ride on the Christmas Cash Train, opening the countdown calendar, and revealing gifts with prizes inside!
TV Fanatic
Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha to Headline Hallmark's First 2023 Christmas Movie
Hallmark has aired its final original movie premiere of the 2022 Countdown to Christmas programming event, and that can only mean one thing:. Well, Hallmark dropped some exciting news on Tuesday. Hallmark unwrapped its first original holiday movie for 2023 with A Biltmore Christmas, starring Bethany Joy Lenz (Good Sam,...
