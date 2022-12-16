Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Freezing Rain and Snow Snarl Travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
US News and World Report
Freight Train Carrying Iron Ore Derails in California
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A freight train carrying iron ore derailed Tuesday morning in Southern California, officials said. About 23 cars of the Union Pacific train derailed around 8 a.m. in the city of Victorville, more than 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to the railroad.
US News and World Report
Mississippi Man Arrested After Pit Bulls Maul Electrician
CARROLLTON, Miss. (AP) — The owner of five now-deceased pit bulls has been arrested after the dogs mauled a Mississippi man, who had to be airlifted to the hospital for severe injuries. Police in Caroll County, located in the Mississippi Delta, charged the 44-year-old man on Saturday with five...
