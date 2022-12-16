Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Someone tries to sell a Pixel Tablet prototype, posts pictures
The Google Pixel Tablet is arriving at some point in 2023. While nobody knows quite when the release date is, someone was apparently already selling a prototype on Facebook Marketplace. (Why does this keep happening to Pixel prototypes?) The listing, spotted by Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, represents the first non-marketing pictures of Google's upcoming tablet, along with the base accessory that turns it into a smart display.
Ars Technica
Lenovo announces cheaper Mini LED monitors with 140 W power delivery
Lenovo is preparing to release a pair of Mini LED monitors that are cheaper than its current Mini LED offering but don't skimp on features. The 4K USB-C displays offer up to a whopping 140 W over USB-C, the most extreme power-delivery spec we've ever seen a monitor claim. Both...
Ars Technica
Raspberry Pi 5 not arriving in 2023 as company hopes for a “recovery year”
Few who have tried to buy a Raspberry Pi in the last year may be shocked, but Raspberry Pi's CEO has an update on the next Raspberry Pi model: it's not arriving next year. In an interview with ExplainingComputers, Eben Upton reviews the supply pressures that have impacted the single-board computers' availability. Eighteen months into "restrained availability" of the device, Upton says the company is positioned to set aside hundreds of thousands of units for retail customers. He notes that the companies primarily taking up the existing supply of Pi units are not gigantic companies but "mom-and-pop operations" that have based their hardware products on the Pi platform and buy a few hundred Pis for their needs.
Ars Technica
Lenovo updates ThinkPad laptops with fresh CPUs, recycled metals
Today, Lenovo announced upcoming updates to its ThinkPad X1 lineup, including the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Lenovo's 2023 ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, and X1 Nano will all get new Intel CPU processors and use recycled materials for the first time. According to Lenovo's announcement, the 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon...
Ars Technica
Review: ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is impressively fast, with the right settings
Specs at a glance: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 (As reviewed) Display 16-inch 3840×2400 IPS touchscreen (283 PPI) CPU Intel Core i7-12800H (six P-cores, eight E-cores) RAM 16GB 4,800 MHz DDR5 (2 DIMMs) GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB, 100 W), Intel Iris Xe. Storage 1TB NVMe...
Ars Technica
This mechanical keyboard has a dazzling, distracting display under its keys
If you think RGB LEDs dancing upon your keyboard's keys is distracting, you might want to look away from Finalmouse's upcoming mechanical keyboard. The Finalmouse Centerpiece announced Saturday is a mechanical keyboard that has its own display showing animated visuals through the keyboard's transparent keycaps and switches for a look that seems as dazzling as it is distracting.
Ars Technica
Man simulates time travel thanks to Stable Diffusion image synthesis
Throughout December, a social media user known as Stelfie the Time Traveller has been crafting a time-hopping travelogue using generative AI. Thanks to Stable Diffusion and fine-tuning, an anonymous artist has created a fictional photorealistic character that he can insert into faux historical photographs set in different eras, such as ancient Egypt or the time of the dinosaurs.
Ars Technica
Framework, Noctua, and other brands add official 3D models to Printables
A number of device and accessory brands—including Adafruit, Framework Computer, Noctua, and Raspberry Pi—have started sharing free official 3D-printable models of parts, accessories, and mods on Printables, kicking off what the site hopes is a general trend toward repair-friendly parts and community mods. Prusa Research, which shifted its...
Ars Technica
Okta says source code for Workforce Identity Cloud service was copied
Single sign-on provider Okta said on Wednesday that software code for its Okta Workforce Identity Cloud service was copied after intruders gained access to the company’s private repository on GitHub. “Our investigation concluded that there was no unauthorized access to the Okta service, and no unauthorized access to customer...
Ars Technica
Amazon agrees to deal with EU to end long-running data probes
Amazon has finalized a deal with EU antitrust regulators to settle concerns that its use of non-public data undermines rivals, announcing new measures to level the playing field for sellers in its marketplace. Through the agreement announced on Tuesday, the US tech giant will treat all sellers equally and make...
Ars Technica
Microsoft sued by Call of Duty gamers opposing Activision merger
About two weeks after the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, 10 gamers from California, New Jersey, and New Mexico have banded together to file a lawsuit against Microsoft. Echoing many of the FTC’s concerns, the gamers are hoping to pressure and...
Ars Technica
Critical Windows code-execution vulnerability went undetected until now
Researchers recently discovered a Windows code-execution vulnerability that has the potential to rival EternalBlue, the name of a different Windows security flaw used to detonate WannaCry, the ransomware that shut down computer networks across the world in 2017. Like EternalBlue, CVE-2022-37958, as the latest vulnerability is tracked, allows attackers to...
