Players to watch and game information for Montana State at South Dakota State in FCS semifinals

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program's second transfer of the 2023 recruiting cycle is former junior college defensive back Blake Stillwell. Stillwell announced his commitment on Monday, two days prior to the start of the early signing period. He comes to the Bobcats after playing for Southern Shreveport (Louisiana) in 2021 and both Navarro College (Texas) and New Mexico Military Institute in 2022. The West Orange High (Florida) 2020 graduate maintains four years of eligibility, he said.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO