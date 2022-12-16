ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Players to watch and game information for Montana State at South Dakota State in FCS semifinals

By BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle
406mtsports.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Montana State gets commitment from JUCO transfer DB Blake Stillwell

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program's second transfer of the 2023 recruiting cycle is former junior college defensive back Blake Stillwell. Stillwell announced his commitment on Monday, two days prior to the start of the early signing period. He comes to the Bobcats after playing for Southern Shreveport (Louisiana) in 2021 and both Navarro College (Texas) and New Mexico Military Institute in 2022. The West Orange High (Florida) 2020 graduate maintains four years of eligibility, he said.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State gets commitment from Colorado State transfer WR Ty McCullouch

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team's first transfer commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle had previous MSU ties. Colorado State transfer Ty McCullouch announced his commitment to the Bobcats on Monday, two days before the start of the early signing period and less than a week after he made his official visit to Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State signs California high school DB Michael D'Amato

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program announced 25 signees on Wednesday, the first day of the 2022-23 early signing period. All but one recruit had previously committed publicly. That outlier was Michael D'Amato, a three-star defensive back who attends Mission Viejo (California) High School. His signing comes after...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: South Dakota State 39, Montana State 18

SDST—Kraft 36 pass from Gronowski (Dustman kick), 12:17. SDST—Am.Johnson 5 pass from Gronowski (Jad.Janke pass from Gronowski), 08:39. RUSHING—Montana St., Is. Ifanse 7-28, Se. Chambers 5-12, Se. Austin 3-8, To. Mellott 17-3, El. Elliott 2-1. S. Dakota St., Is. Davis 16-158, Am. Johnson 10-69, Ma. Gronowski 10-52, Tu. Kraft 1-3, Team 1-(minus 1).
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Sidelines with Synness: 2022 Elkhorn-area gridders, spikers, harriers shine

This week, Sidelines recaps a few fall season accomplishments of Class B’s Jefferson High of Boulder and Townsend’s Broadwater High, better known as the “Elkhorn area.”. Football. Jefferson reached the state B playoff semifinals for the second straight year, and finished with an 8-4 record. JHS, which...
BOULDER, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy