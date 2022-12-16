Read full article on original website
Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie, Message in Wake of Husband's Suicide
Allison Holker’s has returned to social media just days after her husband, beloved dancer and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, took his own life inside of a Los Angeles hotel room. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” the former So...
Angela Deem Throws Tell All Tantrum, Rages Against Castmates
After last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, only the Tell All remains. Season 7 has had major ups and downs. Many viewers have noted that Angela Deem seems to be worse than ever. And that is saying a lot. In the promo for the unbelievable...
Jenelle Evans: David Eason Dumped Me on My Birthday!
Former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans turned 31 this week. Obviously, Jenelle is no longer a teen, but she’s still living the mom life, having regained custody of two of her three children. Plus, after years of financial difficulty, Jenelle joined OnlyFans over the summer, and she claims to...
Scott Disick and Travis Barker: EVERYBODY Knows They Can't Stand Each Other, Report Claims
Scott Disick only stopped trying to win back Kourtney Kardashian after she remarried three times. All three of those weddings were with Travis Barker. Life is complicated sometimes. For months, multiple outlets and insiders have observed the gulf between Scott and Travis. They’re part of the same large celebrity family....
Farrah Abraham Posts Unrecognizable Throwback, Accidentally Reminds Fans of How Much Work She's Had Done
Farrah Abraham has never been shy about her fondness for cosmetic procedures. The former Teen Mom star has had just about every kind of “work” done at one time or another, and as a result, her appearance has been considerably transformed over the years. That might be why...
Love in Paradise Update: Are Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo Still Together?
Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo managed to make quite the impression on Love in Paradise: The Caribbean viewers. The two met and fell in love in the Dominican Republic. Daniele was a spiritual woman and already a mom. Yohan wanted a kid with her — and she wanted him to have financial stability.
Daniel Stern’s Kids: Everything to Know About ‘Home Alone’ Star’s 3 Children
Daniel Stern is best known as a bumbling burglar from 1990 Christmas classic ‘Home Alone.’. He has three grown children. Daniel is married to Laure Mattos. It’s been over three decades since Daniel Stern, 65, played Marv alongside fellow holiday “wet bandit” Harry (Joe Pesci) in beloved Christmas slapstick comedy Home Alone. In the interim, the well-known character actor has fully raised a family of three kids (one son and two daughters) and enjoyed a long-term marriage to wife Laure Mattos Stern, whom he married in 1980.
Sonya Eddy, General Hospital Actress, Dead at 55
The soap opera world is in mourning today. Sonya Eddy, an actress known, respected and beloved for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the popular daytime drama General Hospital, passed away on Monday. She was 55 years old. The awful news was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon by Oscar winner Octavia...
Brandi Glanville: Piper Perabo Was Such a C-Word and Totally Cucked Me!
Years of reality TV fame have not mellowed out Brandi Glanville. We saw as much on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Things may be better with her ex and his wife, but Brandi retains her penchant for drama. Everyone knows the story of Brandi and Eddie. She is not a...
Christine Brown to Meri: I Don't Trust You! Our Friendship is Over!
We interrupt our usual Sister Wives coverage of severed relationships between Kody Brown and his spiritual spouses to bring you …. … Sister Wives coverage of a different severed relationship between two of Kody Brown’s spiritual spouses. On Sunday night, TLC aired part one of the Season 17 tell-all...
Alex Rodriguez Goes Public With New Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro: J-Lo Who?!
Back in 2021, fans were stunned by the breakup of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The split happened suddenly, just four months after Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged. And all of this transpired after weeks of rumors about an affair between Alex and Madison LeCroy, one of the stars of Bravo’s Southern Charm.
O.J. Simpson: I Swear, I Am Not Khloe Kardashian's Dad!
O.J. Simpson swears he didn’t do it. Murder his ex-wife and her boyfriend years ago in cold blood and then get away with the grisly homicide?. No. Not this time around, at least. Instead, while making an appearance on something called the Full Send Podcast, the former professional running...
